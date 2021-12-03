New Video: Niniola & Lady Du – I Did It

You hear this song and all you want to do is move your hips. “I Did It” is a party banger that is sparking trends across social media with fans hopping on the beat. The Queen of Afro-House, Niniola partners with South African songwriter, vocalist and DJ, Lady Du on this one.

With the newly released visuals to the song, the sensual creativity of Niniola pop up here and there. The Afrobeats style is not only present in the beats and sounds. We also see it in the fire dancers who match the energetic vibes of the tune. “I Did It” is from Niniola’s 4-track EP titled “Lagos to Jozi“.

Watch the official video below: