New Video: Niniola & Lady Du - I Did It

Akah Nnani weights in on Sanwo-Olu's Invitation to Falz, Mr Macaroni & Seun Kuti for Peace Walk | "Akah Bants"

Episode 8 of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" features a Performance from Joeboy

Keep Up with the Twists & Turns in Episode 8 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

How Flo Chinyere Prepares Bitterleaf Soup with Achi as a Thickener

New Video: Sola Allyson - Ìfẹ́ Á D'Alẹ́

Catch M.I Abaga & Ikechukwu in the First Episode of "Drinks with Killz"

Here's What Went Down on Day 3 of the "Made in Lagos" Tour at O2 Arena in London

Watch Nse Ekpe-Etim feature on Inkblot’s Meet and Greet

House Of Ajebo, Wizkid & Tems' "Essence" & KieKie TV Make YouTube's Top Ten List for 2021

New Video: Niniola & Lady Du – I Did It

Published

3 hours ago

 on

You hear this song and all you want to do is move your hips. “I Did It” is a party banger that is sparking trends across social media with fans hopping on the beat. The Queen of Afro-House, Niniola partners with South African songwriter, vocalist and DJ, Lady Du on this one.

With the newly released visuals to the song, the sensual creativity of Niniola pop up here and there. The Afrobeats style is not only present in the beats and sounds. We also see it in the fire dancers who match the energetic vibes of the tune. “I Did It” is from Niniola’s 4-track EP titled “Lagos to Jozi“.

Watch the official video below:

