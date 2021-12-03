Connect with us

How Flo Chinyere Prepares Bitterleaf Soup with Achi as a Thickener

Published

3 hours ago

 on

According to Flo Chinyere, there are different types of thickeners one can use in preparing Bitterleaf Soup. They include Cocoyam, Achi, Ofo and Quaker’s Oats. All others are all-purpose flour, yam, potatoes, cornflour or corn starch. But these do not give the authentic taste and consistency.

In this video, she uses Achi as a thickener to make Bitterleaf soup.

Ingredients:

  • 3 to 4 tablespoons dry ground achi
  • Igbo-style washed bitter leaves
  • Palm oil
  • Habanero pepper or cayenne pepper
  • Beef
  • Offals
  • Dry fish
  • Stockfish
  • Crayfish
  • Seasoning cubes
  • Ogiri Igbo
  • Salt to taste

Watch the step by step process below:

