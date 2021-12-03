How Flo Chinyere Prepares Bitterleaf Soup with Achi as a Thickener

According to Flo Chinyere, there are different types of thickeners one can use in preparing Bitterleaf Soup. They include Cocoyam, Achi, Ofo and Quaker’s Oats. All others are all-purpose flour, yam, potatoes, cornflour or corn starch. But these do not give the authentic taste and consistency.

In this video, she uses Achi as a thickener to make Bitterleaf soup.

Ingredients:

3 to 4 tablespoons dry ground achi

Igbo-style washed bitter leaves

Palm oil

Habanero pepper or cayenne pepper

Beef

Offals

Dry fish

Stockfish

Crayfish

Seasoning cubes

Ogiri Igbo

Salt to taste

