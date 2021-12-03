BN TV
How Flo Chinyere Prepares Bitterleaf Soup with Achi as a Thickener
According to Flo Chinyere, there are different types of thickeners one can use in preparing Bitterleaf Soup. They include Cocoyam, Achi, Ofo and Quaker’s Oats. All others are all-purpose flour, yam, potatoes, cornflour or corn starch. But these do not give the authentic taste and consistency.
In this video, she uses Achi as a thickener to make Bitterleaf soup.
Ingredients:
- 3 to 4 tablespoons dry ground achi
- Igbo-style washed bitter leaves
- Palm oil
- Habanero pepper or cayenne pepper
- Beef
- Offals
- Dry fish
- Stockfish
- Crayfish
- Seasoning cubes
- Ogiri Igbo
- Salt to taste
Watch the step by step process below: