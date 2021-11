An excited Niniola writes on her Instagram page “I promised, and I delivered”. There is no better way to announce this since the EP “Lagos to Jozi” has been much anticipated with tracks like “I did it (Bum Bum)” already trending on the dance floor.

The 4-track EP has a number of features including OSKIDO, Lady Du, and GuiltyBeatz

Listen to “Lagos to Jozi” here