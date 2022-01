In a new interview with GQ, “Gladiator” star Djimon Hounsou breaks down the most iconic characters he’s played throughout his career, including his characters in “Gladiator,” “Amistad,” “Blood Diamond,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Captain Marvel,” “The Four Feathers,” “In America,” “How to Train Your Dragon 2” and “The Kings Man.”

Watch the video below: