Overnight Oats Recipe with “The Kitchen Muse”



Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” says overnight oats is simply her favorite breakfast option for three main reasons. You can make them ahead, they’re versatile and they’re absolutely yummy, and not to mention all the nutrients and flavors they pack.

Here’s the receipt for overnight oats:

2 1/2 Cups Rolled Oats

2 1/2 Cups Milk (Any milk of choice)

2 Tbsps Chia Seeds

1/4 Cup Greek Yoghurt

1 1/2 Tbsps Honey

1 Tbsp Vanilla Extract

Toppings

Blackberries

Blueberries & Passionfruit

Cinnamon Apples

Watch the Vlog below: