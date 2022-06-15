Ask Sade About Trusts: What is the Right Age to Write a Will?

All over the world, the word, will, has always elicited conflicting emotions in people. Many assume that writing a will means they are ready to quit living and join their ancestors.

In some cultures, spouses, children, and potential beneficiaries of a person’s will are not permitted to bring up the ‘w’ word because it may be inferred that they wish death upon their rich parent or spouse, and this may lead to them being cut off or disinherited. So people have learned to hope and wish that the patriarch or matriarch of their families has done the wise thing by planning for who gets what after they are gone.

Long life is something everyone desires, especially the rich. However, it is time to confront the elephant in the room. It is time to draw the most logical inference from actions taken to preserve one’s future and that of ones loved ones. After all, that you gave an asset to a person in a will does not mean it becomes theirs until the will comes into effect upon your passing.

It is time to change the narrative. When a person writes their will, it means they are not only wise but considerate. They are also acting in love toward the people who matter to them.

It is time to acknowledge that writing a will, planning one’s estate, and setting up a trust for one’s loved ones do not cut one’s life short. In fact, it preserves one’s life because when the affairs of a person are in order, it reduces the pressure of worrying about the unknown future.

Hence, the best answer to the question, “what is the best time to write a will?” is yesterday. The best time you should have written a will is long before now. However, the next best time is now. Now is the best time to write a will if you have done so yet.

The important question as an adult, regardless of how old you are, is: are there people in your life that you want to ensure are well taken care of? If the answer is yes, then write that will today.

Remember, whether you are 30, 40, or 70 years old, the next best time to draft your will is now. If you do so, you can decide how your loved ones should benefit from your properties and in the proportion you wish them to have.