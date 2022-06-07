Precious Gaza & Dr Akinsete Join FK & Jollz to discuss the Realities of Living with SCD on ISWIS Podcast

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

In this episode of I Said What I Said (ISWIS), hosts FK and Jollz are joined by Dr. Annette Akinsete and Precious Gaza to discuss the reality of living Sickle Cell Disease.

Though it is regarded as the most common blood disorder, the disease remains a low priority for many health ministries. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is common throughout much of Sub-saharan Africa, affecting up to 3% of births in some parts of the continent.

As we approach World Sickle Cell Day this year on June 19th, this episode seeks to spread awareness of the disease.

Watch the conversation here:

