Dennis Isong: Smart Moves you Can Make as a Newbie in the Real Estate Business

Lillian graduated from university and decided to go into real estate using funds she got from her father. As a newbie who didn’t know much before going into real estate, she made many mistakes. She did not have a mentor to put her through or proper information to work with, so she wasted a lot of time doing trial and error, and took the wrong moves. But all these experiences are for good; they moulded and shaped Lillian to be better at what she did. She learned, unlearned, and relearned on the job.

Newbies in real estate have a lot to learn to help them do better. Let me share some of the smart moves you can make as a beginner in the real estate business.

Have your niche

Create a niche for yourself if you want to do well in the real estate business. Don’t pick up everything at once. You may think you have the energy to do it all, but you’ll slow down your progress if you don’t focus on a niche and develop in it.

Research

Being in real estate requires that you be on the move and do the assignment yourself by checking, asking, and finding information about everything related to your niche in real estate. Look out for people who have been in the business and ask them questions. But do not hear things and run with them. Find out on your own. Research helps you figure out solutions to problems. Then, you will be able to know what will work for you in the long run.

If you can, intern with them so you have more knowledge about the sector.

Get a mentor

Having a mentor is quite important. You need someone to be accountable to daily. This will help you be more organized, focused, and less confused. Don’t just get anyone to be your mentor, get one who is in the real estate sector, is within your niche, and you know you’d learn a lot from.

Go for courses relating to real estate

Invest in yourself. This means learning about ways to improve yourself. Make reading a habit if you want to do well in real estate. Buy books and read – publications, news, and so on – widely about real estate and about people who are into the business. There are also courses you can take online that will help you be more successful in real estate. It is equally important to be street-wise.

Be more of a listener and an observer

Learning more about real estate also means talking less, paying attention to details and reading in-between the lines. Listening and observing would make you discover things that are not commonly talked about but will help you in the real estate sector.

Create a network of people

Learn to network, make solid connections, and secure contacts that boost your business. Be tactical about the people who choose to network and connect with, so you don’t have too many people who can’t impart value in your real estate business.

Work on your portfolio

A great portfolio projects that you know what you are doing and are professional. This makes investors trust your judgment, and rest assured to put their money in whatever you present to them. Working on your portfolio enhances your chances to do well and be successful in the real estate business.

