A Must-Try Potatoes & Eggs Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen
Culinary content creator, Ify Mogekwu shares the most delightful and easy to follow cooking recipes on her YouTube channel, “Ify’s Kitchen”. She’s out with another amazing recipe and we cannot get enough of this one.
In this video, Ify shows us the way to make “Potatoes and Egg Stew”.
Ingredients
Potatoes
Green bell peppers
Onions
Seasoning powder
Salt
Scott bonnet peppers
Tomatoes
Cooking oil
Diced carrots
Eggs
Watch the step by step guide here: