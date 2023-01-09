A Must-Try Potatoes & Eggs Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

Culinary content creator, Ify Mogekwu shares the most delightful and easy to follow cooking recipes on her YouTube channel, “Ify’s Kitchen”. She’s out with another amazing recipe and we cannot get enough of this one.

In this video, Ify shows us the way to make “Potatoes and Egg Stew”.

Ingredients

Potatoes

Green bell peppers

Onions

Seasoning powder

Salt

Scott bonnet peppers

Tomatoes

Cooking oil

Diced carrots

Eggs

Watch the step by step guide here: