A Must-Try Potatoes & Eggs Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Culinary content creator, Ify Mogekwu shares the most delightful and easy to follow cooking recipes on her YouTube channel, “Ify’s Kitchen”. She’s out with another amazing recipe and we cannot get enough of this one.

In this video, Ify shows us the way to make “Potatoes and Egg Stew”.

Ingredients

Potatoes
Green bell peppers
Onions
Seasoning powder
Salt
Scott bonnet peppers
Tomatoes
Cooking oil
Diced carrots
Eggs

Watch the step by step guide here:

