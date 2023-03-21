Comet Nwosu: Exploring Factors That Sever Relationship Connections

In every relationship, there is a connection somewhere. Compatibility may not be on the checklist, but there must be something that pulls you towards your partner and makes you fall head over heels in love with them. It is that something that builds the connection between the both of you. Therefore, it’s understandable that when that thing in a relationship cracks or breaks, the connection is severed as well.

These are the three main factors that easily disconnect relationships, based on personal experience:

Absence of communication interest

This is certainly not about the healthy dose of silence or alone time each individual seeks in a relationship, it’s about the lack of interest or curiosity for their partner. When the sound of your significant other’s voice starts to irritate you, then there’s a problem. The bigger problem of disconnection arises from a lack of interest to speak to them about anything. Observe the underlying issue and try to initiate other ways of communicating. Find a therapist to communicate with if needed, and/or sever the relationship if it doesn’t seem to make any headway.

Lack of mutual activities

If you have a partner with whom you don’t indulge in several or certain activities together as a couple, then there’s a disconnection somewhere. Choosing to do things your way or alone all the time shows a lack of teamwork in the relationship, it signifies a lack of interest or togetherness in one another. One of the things you can do is to talk to each other about what the issue might be. Are you too busy or tired to engage in these activities or is there a lack of continued interest in being together? You can explore possible solutions by going over some activities you both used to or might enjoy moving forward.

Not consulting therapists

Relationships should be constrained to the people involved in them. However, certain issues or circumstances may arise that need an external, non-judgmental, or experienced person to dissolve. In such instances, it’s advisable to indulge in a form of therapeutic exercise — having a confidant or a professional therapist, with whom you can share compounding feelings — to enable you to distress and reactivate. The lack of it, from time to time, will certainly lead to disconnection due to a lack of self-expression in the relationship.

Relationships are all about how you make it. Something very tightly connected can easily disconnect even in the process of trying to get together. This is why we must be informed about some of the causal factors that may lead to such and preserve the beauty or healthy state of our relationships by avoiding or addressing them, no matter how fickle they may seem.

***

Featured image: Keira Burton for Pexels