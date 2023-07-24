Chisom Olamigoke: On Making Your Goals A Reality

There is a bridge that connects your goals to reality, that bridge is a well-fitting implementation plan. No goal materialises without a well-documented plan. If it happens without a plan, it can be considered a miracle but, divine occurrences aside, having a concrete plan is essential for achieving anything you desire.

It is not just enough to make a list of goals or design a vision board without drafting an action plan. A goal without a plan is simply a wish or a dream. Without a well-structured plan outlining the necessary steps, resources, and timelines to achieve the goal, it remains abstract and unlikely to become a reality. A plan is a roadmap that guides individuals or organisations towards the accomplishment of their objectives, providing direction and clarity on how to proceed and overcome obstacles.

To create an effective action plan, it’s important to have a detailed understanding of your goals. While some dreams may currently seem beyond reach, acknowledging their potential allows for future possibilities. Break down your aspirations into manageable steps. Then draft a list of everything needed for your goal to be achieved. For instance, to write a certification examination, you need to prepare for the examination, register and sit for the examination.

Under each step, there will also be substeps; a set of activities that make it successful. Preparing for the exam could entail reading materials, video guides, audio lessons, quizzes, tutorial sessions, and so much more. List out everything you know about achieving this goal as it will be helpful for the next activity: scheduling.

When you’ve understood the little steps that lead to great results, what comes next is when and how often it would take you them to achieve it. For instance, in the context of preparing for an examination, you can decide to read thrice every week, watch videos twice a week and take quizzes once a week.

Before you move on from scheduling, I want to suggest that you set a reminder for your activities to keep track. Setting up reminders for your scheduled activities ensures you stay on track without the burden of constantly remembering what to do. These reminders serve as gentle nudges that prompt you to engage in your designated tasks timely and efficiently. This also helps you focus wholeheartedly on any tasks at hand.

***

Feature image by Greta Hoffman for Pexels

You can also create an activity tracker. Every now and then, you come to this tracker and check out what you’ve achieved on the board. This will make you accountable for your own goals. Pick one goal for the next 30 days and consciously track the things you do to achieve it.

With a good plan in place, we can see the steps we’re expected to take. So daily, your to-do list automatically features the activity you’ve earlier scheduled for the day. Let’s put this into quick practice. I made a personal template that you can replicate. Back up every goal with a clear implementation plan and you will greatly reduce disappointments.

***

Featured Image by Greta Hoffman for Pexels