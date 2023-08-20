Akilapa Precious: Why Solving Nigeria’s Identity Problem is Essential

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is a land of captivating diverse and rich culture. With a population of over 200 million people, divided into over 250 ethnic groups and a vast array of languages, religions, and traditions, the nation is a tapestry of various identities. Beneath this front of united diversity, however, lies an identity crisis that has long plagued the nation. An identity crisis that has become even worse in recent years. Today, Nigeria grapples with the challenge of forging a cohesive national identity, one that encompasses and unifies the various ethnic, religious, and linguistic groups the country homes. Taking a look at the country’s history, it is easy to see why.

Nigeria’s diversity, despite being an attribute to be celebrated and even emulated, was never developed on the nation’s accord but imposed by colonial masters. In 1914, the nation was amalgamated, bringing together two separate British colonies, the Northern and Southern Protectorates. Initiated by Lord Frederick Lugard, the colonial administrator of the region at the time, the amalgamation was aimed at creating administrative efficiency and improving British control over the region. This move, which was by all accounts beneficial to the British, sowed the seeds of what would grow into Nigeria’s identity crisis.

The amalgamation of Nigeria’s Southern and Northern Protectorates posed significant challenges due to the merging of diverse cultures and peoples. Over 250 distinct tribes with different languages, beliefs, and customs were forced together into a single entity by the colonial rulers. This fusion of disparate groups inevitably created complex issues for the future nation of Nigeria.

The amalgamation had profound and lasting effects which are still persistent today. Some of these effects were positive; the creation of Africa’s most populous nation and its economic development and political evolution. However, the negative effects are grim which all fall under unity. With each tribe and ethnic group often fighting to protect individual interests through political mechanisation to gain political power, the country tends to feel like a nation divided against itself. It is sometimes wonder how the country has held itself together for so long.

A nation’s national identity plays a crucial role in fostering unity, cohesion, and social integration. It provides individuals with a shared purpose and a sense of belonging beyond their individual and group differences. National identity encompasses common values, history, symbols, and aspirations that define a nation and its people, serving as a unifying force. It establishes a framework for shared goals, ideals, and civic engagement, promoting social cohesion and stability. However, Nigeria has long struggled with the absence of a strong national identity, which has been a persistent issue for the country.

Therefore, solving Nigeria’s identity crisis is a challenging but essential task for national progress and unity. It requires collective efforts, such as national reorientation, inclusive governance, inter-ethnic dialogue, and embracing diversity. By fostering a strong national identity that transcends differences, Nigeria can address socio-economic disparities and promote cohesion. Despite the difficulty, pursuing a cohesive and inclusive Nigerian identity is vital for stability, development, and social harmony.

***

Featured Image: Tope A. Asokere for Pexels