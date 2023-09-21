Chaste Inegbedion: Global Events You Should Be a Part of This September

September rolls out its vibrant tapestry of events, offering a mosaic of opportunities for people from diverse walks of life. This September, the world stage is set for a diverse array of gatherings, spanning from the glitz and glamour of entertainment to the diplomatic discourse of global leaders. Among these notable events are the Fast Company Innovation Festival, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the GoalKeeper Summit, the Global Citizen Festival, the Futuro Digital Conference, and more. If you find yourself in New York this September, get ready to immerse yourself in engaging and enlightening experiences, rubbing shoulders with diplomats and entertainers alike.

2023 Fast Company Innovation Festival

This event will convene thousands of visionaries and innovators from around the world. It’s a gathering of exceptional leaders and doers who are actively shaping the future. Over the course of four days, attendees can expect inspired conversations, purposeful networking, and meaningful takeaways. It’s an opportunity to explore groundbreaking ideas and initiatives that are pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Futuro Digital Conference

Presented by OFF THE CUFF, American Airlines, and the New York Latino Film Festival, the Futuro Digital Conference returns with a day-long forum spotlighting entrepreneurs, industry leaders, social impact influencers in digital content, community leaders, and rising and established digital companies. This conference is a premier digital destination for Latino and Black creatives, amplifying their voices and fostering community building, networking, and business development. It’s an event that inspires individuals to pursue their dreams with determination, representing Nigeria’s vibrant creativity on the global stage.

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

The UNGA is a gathering of world leaders, diplomats, and international stakeholders. It serves as a platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration on pressing global issues. Discussions cover a wide range of topics, including climate change, human rights, conflict resolution, and economic development. As a Nigerian attendee, your presence adds a unique perspective to these discussions, representing Nigeria’s interests and contributions to global problem-solving.

GoalKeeper Summit

Organised by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the just-concluded GoalKeeper Summit is a key event during the UNGA. It brings together activists, innovators, and leaders from various sectors to discuss innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. These challenges include eradicating diseases, advancing gender equality, and improving education. Attending this summit offers a deep dive into cutting-edge strategies for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and your Nigerian background enriches these discussions with a global perspective.

Global Citizen Festival

Taking place in Central Park, New York City, the Global Citizen Festival harnesses the power of music to advocate for social change and address global inequality. A lineup of influential artists takes the stage to raise awareness about critical issues like poverty, health, and education. As a Nigerian attendee, you join a global audience in supporting initiatives that drive positive change across the globe, proudly representing Nigeria’s commitment to a better world.

Here are some tips on how to make the most of these events as a Nigerian attendee

Plan Ahead: For events that are yet to commence, ensure you secure your spot early as tickets for these events can sell out quickly. Plan your itinerary, explore New York’s diverse cuisine, and embrace the city’s vibrant culture.

Network Strategically: Engage in meaningful conversations with diverse attendees. Showcase Nigeria’s rich culture, perspectives, and potential collaborations on the global stage.

Stay Informed: Familiarize yourself with the key topics and speakers at each event. Highlight Nigeria’s contributions and achievements related to these themes.

Use Social Media: Share your experiences and insights on social media platforms, connecting with global audiences and showcasing Nigeria’s presence. If you cannot travel for any of these events, catch up with them on social media.

Embrace Diversity: These events attract attendees from various backgrounds and fields. Embrace the opportunity to learn from perspectives different from your own.

As the curtains rise on these events, participants will find themselves immersed in a world of ideas, creativity, and collaboration. Whether applauding the visionaries shaping cultural narratives or witnessing the deliberations of world leaders striving for global harmony, September promises an experience that transcends borders and backgrounds. So, if you’re in or around New York, prepare to seize the moment, network with diplomats and entertainers, and become a part of the conversations that will echo through the corridors of history. As a Nigerian attending these events in September, you have the chance to not only experience a world of innovation and diplomacy but also to proudly represent Nigeria and contribute to global conversations that will echo through history.