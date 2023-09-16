How Does Olanike Okunlola Craft Designs from Coconut Shells? Find Out in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that aims to showcase how people are living, working, travelling, journalling, taking care of their families and… everything in between. We aim to document the lives of all people and ensure everyone is well-represented at BN through storytelling.

This week, we’re having a chat with Olanike Okunlola, the founder of The Liquida Brand, where pieces like spoons, keychains, pendants and others are hand-crafted from coconut shells. She narrates how she started the brand, and how it has been since its launch.

Hey Olanike, how are you feeling right now?

Hello, BellaNaija. I feel really good.

Hehe, we can feel the excitement. Give us a glimpse into your background

I hail from Oyo state, Nigeria. Born and bred in the city of Port-Harcourt where I did my nursery and primary school education. My tertiary education at the prestigious University of Ibadan brought me to the South-West.

Cool! Is there any part of your childhood that influenced who you are today?

Yes, I’d say being surrounded by so many influential people, starting with my parents who never ceased to impact us with good values every step of the way.

Tell us about The Liquida Brand

The Liquida Brand is a coconut-based business that was founded in the latter part of 2017. It was one of those many long months when we were stuck at home due to the ASUU strike and I needed something to while away time. The business started with just coconut oil. I produced it in small quantities on the balcony of Queen Idia Hall, University of Ibadan (regardless of the penalties that were at stake). I always moved around school with a bottle or two of my product in my bag so I could market to anyone who cared to listen. This continued for about 3 years until I finally graduated from university.

A year down the line, I got bored and tired of limiting myself to just coconut oil when I could do so much more. So, with bags and bags of coconut shells (derived from coconut oil extraction) sitting in the store, and with words of inspiration from close friends, I decided to put them to good use, by recycling them into usable products. Boy, was it tough! Especially as I had no one to teach me. I did lots of research, I tried lots of designs and lots of tools until I gradually got better at it. Being a self-taught creative is no joke and I can now relate.

You’ve had an interesting journey. What kind of designs do you make?

So far, I’ve successfully crafted items such as coconut bowls, coconut cups, neckpieces with various pendant designs and keychains, which have remained our best seller since we launched last year. Although it wasn’t easy at first as quite a several people didn’t think they had a use for them, especially the bowls. There have been countless scenarios whereby people described them as ‘Igba,’ while some didn’t want to have anything to do with it. Others wondered how I was going to make sales in this line of business. Thankfully, with the help of God and consistency on my part, I’ve been able to reach more people. They now see a need for eco-friendly products like mine.

Run us through the process of making any of your design pieces with coconut

One of my processes I find quite easy is crafting pendants, though the design in mind could be damaged if care is not taken due to their small size. We have templates for all our neckpiece designs which makes it easier and faster to craft. After drafting out the designs we want to craft on the shells, we cut, file, polish and attach leather chords to them.

What’s the most challenging thing about making designs out of coconut?

For me, it’s the sanding part. Having to make a highly fibrous and resistant drupe like coconut to be completely hairless and safe for use is not an easy task. Sometimes, I’m left with bruises and whatnot after the entire process, irrespective of safeguards.

What are the plans you have for your brand, especially for the coming years?

I have lots and lots of products I want to bring to reality. I mean, the list is endless and I just want to take it one step at a time. I’d love to be the brand that comes to mind when the words, ‘sustainability,’ ‘ecofriendly’ and ‘creativity’ are spoken.

Inspiring! What’s a typical day in your life like?

The first thing I do when I wake up is pray. I mean, what’s a day without giving thanks and asking for more favour? After that, I proceed to edit content I have created the previous day or shoot a fresh one which I end up posting on Instagram. After that, I proceed with my daily chores or I attend to urgent orders if there are any. I also take necessary breaks at intervals and plan my next course of action for the rest of the week.

Share an unconventional thought about the world that you think people might find uncomfortable or not agree with

The general and ‘primarily acceptable’ form of doing life is having been born, attending school, graduating, and serving your fatherland. Afterwards, go through the unending turmoil of searching for a 9-5 job which might barely be enough to make ends meet. I do believe that regardless of how important schooling is, there’s no set path that every individual should follow. I mean, are we meant to just go to school and work till we die? I believe that every individual has a unique path in life and this stereotype shouldn’t limit them from reaching their peak.

We agree! What are the little things in your everyday life that bring you joy, get you excited or make you feel alive?

It might seem little, but the not-so-little thing that brings me joy is having to speak with my mum. Her voice alone assures me that life has so much to offer me and I’m just getting started

Describe yourself in three words

Go-getter. Enthusiastic. Resilient

What is one thing you can do when no one is watching?

I dance to my heart’s fullest.

That’s niceee. Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Olanike

Thank you for having me, BellaNaija.

