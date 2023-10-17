Seun Alakanse: Reminiscing Over My Career Journey as a Tech Bro

Like many adults, I felt the pressure to make money and become self-sufficient growing up. However, I struggled to find a job that truly interested me. The traditional high-paying careers that were pushed onto me from a young age, such as becoming a doctor or engineer, didn’t appeal to me. After experimenting with various unique job roles, I discovered my passion for graphic design.

I was never the best in school nor did I enjoy it. This meant that I was always in search of my own thing. So when I stumbled on graphic design, it was like a prayer answered. Crafting visually captivating designs was a dream come true. Still, I felt something was missing and yearned for growth, and this led me to explore the world of UX design. It was like unlocking a hidden treasure that allowed me to combine my creativity with improving people’s digital experiences. As a graphic designer, I had already honed my eye for aesthetics and my ability to tell stories through visuals. So when I discovered the field of user experience (UX) design, which involves not only visual elements but also the complex web of human interactions and emotions, I found it incredibly fascinating.

I will not pretend that the journey wasn’t difficult, because it was. I had sleepless nights and times when I nearly gave up, but support systems from my family and friends kept me going. They pushed me to keep persevering, even when the road ahead was bleak.

To be a better UX designer, I devoted many sleepless nights to immersing myself in tutorials, honed my skills and fuelled my unwavering drive to deliver exceptional user experiences. I also consumed online resources and pursued certification courses to deepen my understanding and improve my abilities to the standards required by companies, globally. One certification that holds special significance is the Google UX Design Professional Certificate. This program, created by industry experts at Google, offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers all important aspects of UX design.

More than anything, I believe that practical knowledge is essential; no amount of reading can substitute experience. I was lucky enough to be surrounded by friends who were also experimenting. We all started playing around with projects until we got actual gigs and could prove our worth. With each project, I gained practical experience that helped me hone my skills and bridge the gap between graphic design and UX design. I learned to think beyond visual aesthetics and prioritise user-centred design principles. Empathy became my guiding star as I delved into the minds of users, uncovering their desires and pain points, and transforming that understanding into intuitive and delightful experiences. I have been able to work with companies all around the world bringing in unique perspectives in all of my projects.

But as I expanded my knowledge and dug deeper into this field of work, imposter syndrome crept in. I vividly remember moments when I doubted myself and questioned my understanding of UX design. To combat these feelings, I sought solace in educational videos and dedicated practice. Whether it was learning from experienced designers sharing their struggles or repeatedly working on real-world projects, this process gradually eroded the imposter syndrome’s grip on me. It’s a journey that reinforces the power of persistence and the transformative impact of continuous learning. There were also times when my laptop posed a lot of problems, and I wrestled with its frustratingly slow performance.

Today, I stand proudly as a UX designer with a diverse portfolio of projects spanning multiple countries and industries. It is a career where I can combine my passion for design and create experiences that resonate and make a difference in people’s lives, regardless of their location or cultural background. My work is a result of the blend of my graphic design background, the knowledge gained from tutorials, and the expertise acquired through professional courses. My journey is a reminder that with passion, curiosity, and a commitment to self-improvement, one can transcend boundaries and embark on new paths.

***

Featured Image by Ketut Subiyanto for Pexels