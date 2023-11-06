Smart Emmanuel: Here’s How You Can Reach Your Objectives Even When Things Don’t Go As Expected

As experts and professionals, we teach about the art of planning and taking calculated risks. We talk about how unwise it is to take steps without ensuring we have the resources to complete the task. Structured organisations make budgeting and extensive planning to achieve their realistic goals. For instance, in the early days at Microsoft, Bill Gates made sure the company had enough money to pay salaries for a year even if they didn’t make enough return money. However, even the best plans can fail, leaving us with two options: either to give up or to try again with the resources and tools that a good plan requires.

As a small business owner whose centre has been hit by a flood, planning might seem impossible because you’re faced with the decision to either shut down or take a leap of faith and hope things will work out. It’s similar to losing your job and not knowing how to take care of your family. Planning is essential, but sometimes the unexpected happens and the best plans fail. Wars break out, natural disasters occur, and we’re left with uncertainty.

So when this happens, the goal is to transition from uncertainty to certainty. We must strive to move forward despite the challenges. We’re taught how to drive safely in driving school, but no one prepares us for the moment when we’re hit by a drunk driver. It’s a fast and unpredictable moment like that that tests our ability to adapt.

Employers often ask if employees can work under pressure because it’s a way of asking if they can convert uncertainty to certainty. The world has overcome great tribulations because of brave men and women who have faced brutal events with great uncertainty and won against all odds; parents who have fought the good fight to ensure their kids have a certain life amid great uncertainty and chaos; employees who have converted what would have been misery for a company to bliss, and leaders who have turned their sleepless nights and pain to victory for their nations. Despite the challenges we face, we must remain strong for our families, teams, companies, and countries. As the saying goes, if we must lose anything, it shouldn’t be hope.

When faced with a challenge, or when a critical plan fails and you try to transition from uncertainty to certainty, there are tips that can aid you.

Take a step back and assess the situation. What are the challenges you are facing? What are your resources and strengths?

Set realistic goals. Don’t try to do too much at once. Focus on making small, incremental progress.

Be flexible and adaptable. Be willing to change your plans as needed.

Seek support from others. Talk to friends, family, and colleagues about your challenges. They can offer support and advice.

Don’t give up hope. Keep moving forward, even when things are tough. Remember that you are capable of overcoming any challenge.

***

Featured Image by Greta Hoffman for Pexels