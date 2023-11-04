Features
From Big Brother Naija to Bagging an AMVCA, Get to Know More About Elozonam in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
Today, Elozonam Ogbolu is telling us all about content creation, how being on the Big Brother Naija show gave him a bigger platform, winning the AMVCA (Online Social Content Creator category), and all the cool stuff. Dig in!
Holla Elozonam, how are you doing today?
Besides Nigeria trying to strangle us, I’m great.
Haha, give us a glimpse into your background and what part of your childhood influenced who you are today
Well, I’m from a family of three boys. My parents were very educated and exposed, so all that knowledge trickled down to us in many ways. They made sure we were able to speak well and think intelligently. After a while, we bought a computer and I guess that’s how it all started. We tinkered with it for years and as more computers came, there came more things we could do with them. All of these were just hobbies. We obviously weren’t aware that the world was going to evolve to a point where computers are used for everything but we were already equipped in our natural areas of expertise, which is creativity. Also, watching many movies and cartoons growing up really had a huge influence on what I do. There are a lot of 90s references to stuff that I do if you pay close attention. So I guess pop culture influenced me a lot.
From being on BBNaija, bagging an AMVCA and being one of our favourite content creators on Instagram, you’ve come a long way. Tell us about this content creation journey
Being a content creator is fun. It is work but fun work. I remember being at my 9-5 in 2017 watching content creators like Anwar and King Bach and saying to myself that I could do this. And then one day at the office, I did. It started off slow but it was a new journey I was excited about until it got tough. It’s been a crazy journey. Because my content is very niche and highly intelligent, almost a lot of people would hop on it but for a while and that bothered me a little until it didn’t. Then Big Brother came and it made things a lot better; I got the exposure I needed and ran with it. I knew it was right when I was able to figure out ways to monetise my content by partnering with brands. For everything I created, I had to be able to see a brand in there and they had also to see themselves there as well. Quality content must have good storytelling and family-friendly vibes to be branded content material.
A lot of people can attest to you being a very creative person. What’s the secret?
No secret, haha.
So a lot of my ideas come at me when I least expect it. And I guess it’s the same for most creatives. Other times, I get inspired by what I see or expose myself to. And then I stew in it, think about it for a second and see how I can take that seed and make it a tree. I have a writer, Chike Ohiagu, who fleshes out my ideas. Some other times, I just call up my friends and we bounce ideas until I have something solid I can build upon. And then it’s time to film. I direct my content so how it is in my head is usually how it comes out 90% of the time. And I also edit most of my stuff myself. So from editing to sound design, it’s all me. VFX is always done by my twin brother. I guess that’s how I do it in a nutshell.
Interesting, so what’s your daily routine like?
My routine is pretty standard. I wake up, talk myself out of bed, freshen up and head to the gym because that’s where I get my energy and most of my ideas. After that, I come home to eat and get to work. Some days are lazy and I just work out, come home, shower, eat and just watch a lot of TV. My line of work is really unpredictable. You may be on someone else’s set today and the next day, it may be your own.
What’s that one little thing in your everyday life that gets you excited?
Movies! I love to watch movies. My God, I love watching movies. And the older I get, the more I want to watch. And even cartoons, and anime as well. They are able to tell stories that live-action can’t, and it’s all the more entertaining. I love the cinema as well. I love partying too but I get tired easily these days. I also like playing games on my phone. I have these two games I’ve been playing for the last 5 years. Talk about commitment.
5 years, Elozonam!
5 years, haha.
The games must be really cool
You bet!
So, we know Elozonam the content creator and ex-BBNaija housemate, who’s Elozonam beyond our screens?
Me? I’m just a playful human being who likes to have fun and have meaningful discussions and generally likes being alone. Yeah, I’m that guy. I love my space. Too much intrusion gets me on edge.
An unconventional opinion you have about the world?
The world is a dark place. I think everyone knows that. There’s a lot we don’t know that has transpired over time and is transpiring. A lot of things we complain about are normal everywhere, they just take different forms depending on where you are in it.
So what are you up to these days?
I’m currently working on a new series. After I finished Hello Neighbour, I had a brain wave and decided to create something on a bigger scale. The title will be undisclosed but I bet you, once it’s done, you will love it.
Aye! We can’t wait. Tell us the best part about being Elozonam
I get to do what I love to do and make a living out of it. And, oh, my sense of humour and intellect.
One crazy thing you’d do if no one was watching?
Hmmn, I’m mostly alone and I don’t do crazy things. So I guess I’m normal.
_
