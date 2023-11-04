From Big Brother Naija to Bagging an AMVCA, Get to Know More About Elozonam in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people are living, working, travelling, journalling, taking care of their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN through storytelling.

Last week, we had a conversation with Hauwa Lawal. Did you miss it? Read it here.

Today, Elozonam Ogbolu is telling us all about content creation, how being on the Big Brother Naija show gave him a bigger platform, winning the AMVCA (Online Social Content Creator category), and all the cool stuff. Dig in!

Holla Elozonam, how are you doing today?

Besides Nigeria trying to strangle us, I’m great.

Haha, give us a glimpse into your background and what part of your childhood influenced who you are today

Well, I’m from a family of three boys. My parents were very educated and exposed, so all that knowledge trickled down to us in many ways. They made sure we were able to speak well and think intelligently. After a while, we bought a computer and I guess that’s how it all started. We tinkered with it for years and as more computers came, there came more things we could do with them. All of these were just hobbies. We obviously weren’t aware that the world was going to evolve to a point where computers are used for everything but we were already equipped in our natural areas of expertise, which is creativity. Also, watching many movies and cartoons growing up really had a huge influence on what I do. There are a lot of 90s references to stuff that I do if you pay close attention. So I guess pop culture influenced me a lot.

From being on BBNaija, bagging an AMVCA and being one of our favourite content creators on Instagram, you’ve come a long way. Tell us about this content creation journey

Being a content creator is fun. It is work but fun work. I remember being at my 9-5 in 2017 watching content creators like Anwar and King Bach and saying to myself that I could do this. And then one day at the office, I did. It started off slow but it was a new journey I was excited about until it got tough. It’s been a crazy journey. Because my content is very niche and highly intelligent, almost a lot of people would hop on it but for a while and that bothered me a little until it didn’t. Then Big Brother came and it made things a lot better; I got the exposure I needed and ran with it. I knew it was right when I was able to figure out ways to monetise my content by partnering with brands. For everything I created, I had to be able to see a brand in there and they had also to see themselves there as well. Quality content must have good storytelling and family-friendly vibes to be branded content material.