Get A Peek into Hauwa's Content Creation Process in This Episode of Doing Life With...

Today, Hauwa Lawal is giving us all the gist about her background, life in Mushin, creating content and winning The Future Africa Awards for creativity and innovation. Dig in!

Hey the latest TFAA winner, tell us how you’re feeling right now in 3 words

Blessed, Elated, Inspired.

Congratulations, Hauwa! I hope Olori Ebi is proud of you

Hahaha. I know that man is somewhere hoping this award distracts me from ruining his life. Never.

So have you always been this funny or is it because you’re a content creator?

Fun fact: Nobody in my family thinks I’m funny. My friends think I’m unhinged but that’s about it.

Haha. Give us a glimpse into your background and what part of your childhood influenced who you are and what you do today

I’m the first of three children and I was born into a lower middle-class family. My childhood was pretty regular and straightforward. However, I will say what inspired what I do today is the area I was born in and the places I lived in.

So anyone who lives in Lagos knows Mushin as a pretty rowdy area on the mainland. If you think Lagos is a madhouse, Mushin is the capital. And I was born smack in the middle of that chaos. In a family house, no less. So chaos is all I knew right from when I was a child.

Today, Mummy Shaki is screaming about her stolen bucket of water and tomorrow, Daddy Sura has been caught in the bed of another woman. And I just watched all the drama wide-eyed.

It didn’t help that one day, my mum came home with a book called, “Under The Brown Rusted Roofs” and that sealed it for me. I knew I wanted to write and create content. Even though I didn’t know it then.

Interesting. From funny tweets to writing a comic book, you’ve come a long way. Tell us about this content-creation journey

It just seems like a very winded and crooked journey but taking a step back to look at it, I think I have always wanted to tell stories. As a child, I would fill my books with cartoon drawings and write stories around the characters. I think this ultimately led to me writing my comic book – Hauwa’s MadHouse.