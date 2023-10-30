Connect with us

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills

Get A Peek into Hauwa's Content Creation Process in This Episode of Doing Life With...

Olufunke Olumide: You Should Invest in Your Child's Future With an Education Trust

#BNCampusSeries: Omolara Gives us a Glimpse into Hostel Life at the University of Lagos

Mfonobong Inyang: The Story of Ahab, Jezebel & Jehu as a Metaphor for Leadership Agenda

Omuwa Odiodio: Can We Ever Find Passion By Searching For It?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Plan Ahead for your Retirement

Elizabeth Adedeji Gives Us a Glimpse into the Business of Crocheting in This Episode of Doing Life With...

#EndSARSMemorial: Preserving the Memories of The Movement 3 Years On

Chaste Inegbedion: How Femtech is Aiding Women in Managing Menstrual Concerns

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As the world faces a challenging period, it is crucial to understand that tough times require innovation, creativity, and the courage to make tough decisions. However, those who are determined to stay strong will find innovative ways to thrive. Thriving, during tough times, is not a walk in the park; you need to adopt certain tools and mechanisms.

Leverage technology 

Technology now plays an indelible role in the world; it has changed and penetrated every aspect of our lives so much that people who have tech skills have a big edge over others. With adequate tech skills, you can earn competitive wages from various parts of the world. Skills like graphic design, web design, coding, and data analysis, among others, are changing the world, and individuals and businesses across the world are willing to pay top dollar for experts with these skills. Instead of complaining or brooding over losses, divert your energy into researching globally relevant tech skills. Although some might be unable to afford the learning fees, there are still numerous free courses to start with.

Become an expert

Experts who have honed their skills over the years tend to receive more attention compared to beginners, and it is the experts who also earn well. If you are a beginner, you can fast-track your journey to becoming an expert by dedicating hours to practice and improving your skills. It is important to take on free clients in order to hone your skills. This process will take some time and energy, however, you will find that you can become better than many experts if consistently spend hours practising every day.

Promote yourself

The internet and social media have revolutionised the way we connect with people. You can now communicate with someone in a different country with ease. To succeed, you must showcase your best work online and put your best forward. Networking is also crucial, so attend events, strike up a conversation with new people and share your business cards. This is an excellent opportunity to earn like an expert and potentially earn in foreign currency. Freemium is another way to get noticed by potential clients. You can offer your services to highly connected individuals in exchange for a shoutout or an advertisement of your work, which can, in turn, help you attract more clients.

Essentially, leveraging technology skills to earn money from anywhere in the world is a great way to achieve financial freedom and live a more flexible lifestyle.

Smart Emmanuel is an accomplished entrepreneur, bestselling author of Make What Customers Want (Create Global Brands), A Sales Man’s Story (Tales Of Sales Success), Letters To My Daughter (A Fathers View On Gender Equality) and EFETURI (There Are Many Paths To Wealth) and arguably Africa’s leading Sales and Brand Growth Strategist and Product Development Expert. Mr. Smart has spent the last thirteen (13) years helping to transform individuals and businesses, teaching strategic selling and brand building, designing and implementing sales systems and led the creation, design and launch of one of the fastest selling cookie brand in Africa – Nibit Mini Snacks. Personal website is smartemmanuel.com

