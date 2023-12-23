Let’s Talk Everything Christmas with Pastor Tunde Usidame of One Church in Today’s Edition of “Doing Life With…”

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN through storytelling.

Last week, we had a conversation with Velveeta Viba. Did you miss it? Read it here.

For our Christmas edition, we are doing life with Pastor Tunde Usidame, Lead Pastor at One Church, who talks about his pastoral journey and everything Christmas. Enjoy!

Hello Pastor Tunde, compliments of this season. How are you today?

Hello, BellaNaija. I’m very well, thank you. It feels good to be here.

Can you share a bit about your background and what part of your childhood prepared you for who you are today

Well, I have a background in mathematics and systems and networks engineering but growing up, I questioned God a lot because I never understood how a God could exist and yet there were people out there who were hungry and homeless. The one thing I asked him to do was bless me with enough resources to build one big house, where all the poor and broken in the house would get food and shelter. I guess we can’t build any house big enough for that, haha. As a leader and Pastor, these childhood experiences have only been strengthened by my capacity to influence, provide and also encourage and empower others to be the best version of themselves. Now, I pastor a community of faith called One Church in the Lekki-Epe axis of Lagos, I’ve been married to Olabisi for over a decade, and we have two kids.

Interesting. Give us a glimpse into your pastoral journey so far

Ministry is more a calling than a decision; a calling to help and guide people in their faith walk. The journey is filled with highs and lows – the stories of everyday people experiencing real victories in their lives keep one going. You are exposed to a lot of human wear and tear and you sometimes need to be different things to different people, but to be a part of real-life change isn’t something I would trade for anything else. I continue to be inspired by the incredible potential that lies in man and the positive impact that we can all make.

Can you share a significant moment or experience in your life that deepened your faith?

I wouldn’t point at any one experience, but repeatedly seeing lives changed by the power of God, seeing hope restored to the seemingly hopeless and the many stories of real victories from situations of despair have constantly deepened my faith.

Has there been a moment in your life or ministry where you faced challenges that tested your faith? How did you overcome it?

I believe life’s journey is littered with challenges and tests. I relocated from the UK to do ministry here in Nigeria and I’m sure you can understand that as a big test of faith. Haha. I remember weeping as the plane was about to leave London and asking God to redirect me if I didn’t hear his voice. Surely, I was thinking a lot about the inconvenience, the unsettled environment and all the many challenges and unpredictability that Nigeria throws at you. But you simply need to hold on to God’s word and the bigger picture. Building a faith community has been a testament to Godly relationships and the strength of my belief in the grace and word of God.

What’s a typical day in your life like?

I tend to start with prayers and Bible study and wave the family off to school and work. I then take a little time to appreciate my schedule for the day and make mental notes of where I need to. I then move on to anything – handling church administrative tasks to sermon preparation, depending on the day. I also get to offer counsel and guidance to both church members and many others and also have team and leadership meetings to attend. My evenings would involve going to the gym, home to my family, reading a book, and planning for the next day. I try to ensure I learn something new every day by reading a book, watching a documentary or whatever time affords. The day ends with reflection, prayer, and planning for the next day.

Sounds super productive

Indeed!

Christmas is approaching fast. What would you say is the essence of celebrating this holiday for Christians? How can the message of Christmas remain relevant and impactful in today’s world?

At Christmas time, we celebrate the birth of Jesus, who brought love, hope, and joy to the world. It’s a special time to remember and share these feelings with our families and communities. The message of Christmas is timeless — it’s about kindness, generosity, and brotherly love. In today’s world, where there can be challenges and uncertainties, the Christmas message becomes even more relevant. It reminds us to make a positive difference in the lives of those around us. Christmas is a time to come together, appreciate the good in our lives, and share that goodness with others. It’s a celebration of love, and that love has the power to bring light to the darkest times.

Christmas is often associated with joy, love, and giving. How would you encourage Christians to spread these values beyond the holiday season?

I encourage everyone to keep the Christmas spirit alive throughout the year. They should be reminded that the joy, love, and generosity we celebrate during Christmas shouldn’t be limited to a season but can be shared every day. I also encourage the act of kindness in them shouldn’t stop after the season. By living out these values consistently, Christians can make a positive impact in their communities and show the enduring power of love and compassion.

As the year comes to an end, are there specific reflections or lessons you’d like to share with people?

Well, it’s a good time to look back and think about what we’ve learned and experienced. The lessons that have come our way, the joys we’ve shared, and the challenges we’ve faced. Not in pain or regret, but for evaluation. It’s an opportunity to appreciate the journey and to think about how we can grow and make positive changes in the coming year. Here’s wishing everyone a time of reflection and gratitude as we transition into the new year.

As Christians unwind this season, what are some fun but faith-observing activities people can indulge in?

This surely is a season of thanksgiving and there’s the song “Count your blessings, name them one by one.” So, remembering God’s goodness is surely fun and I think Christians can engage in fun praises that reflect the Christian faith. Writing a list of things we are thankful for can certainly put us in a happy mood. Christians can also host bible study or faith discussion groups and games with friends. It’s a season of giving, so give – give to charities, to friends and even give of your time to volunteer for causes. There are also Christmas concerts, parties and all happening this season. I guess the idea is to be discerning and conscious of your faith and values as you celebrate.

What is your all-time favourite Christmas carol, and why does it resonate with you?

My all-time favourite Christmas carol is “Joy to the World.” This song holds a special place in my heart because it celebrates the joy and happiness that the birth of Jesus brings to the world. It’s a powerful reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and the hope and peace that it brings. The lyrics are uplifting and convey a message of love and salvation, making it a beautiful and meaningful carol for the Christmas season.

If you’re asked to play a biblical character this Christmas, what character would you be and why?

Hmmn, I would choose to be Joseph. Joseph was a humble and faithful man who played a crucial role in the Christmas story as the earthly father of Jesus. His obedience to God and support for Mary show qualities of trust and love. I would want to embody those virtues and share the message of God’s love and redemption during the Christmas season.

Merry Christmas to you, Pastor Tunde

Merry Christmas, BellaNaija!

Many thanks to Pastor Tunde, Lead Pastor of One Church, for being a part of the Christmas edition of Doing Life With… This is our final episode this year and we look forward to seeing you next year. Ahead of that, if you’d like to be part of Doing Life With…, send an email to [email protected].

Happy holidays.