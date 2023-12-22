BN2023Epilogues: Kehinde Ajose Travelled to Three Countries and Learned to Balance Work & Play

In the powerful words of a sage, “Every day is a chance for a fresh start.” As 2023 unfolded, it proved to be a transformative year for me, marked by a multitude of experiences across various facets of my professional and personal journey.

I embarked on the exciting venture of hosting my podcast, “Conversations with Kenni,” where I had the privilege of interviewing remarkable personalities like K-Solo, Monalisa Stephen, GT Da Guitarman, Seyi Hunter, Queeneth Agbor, Neophlames, and many others. As a journalist, I delved into insightful interviews with luminaries such as Emmaohmygod, Darey Art Alade, Bimbo Ademoye, Timini Egbuson, Uche Jombo, Uche Montana, Efe Irele, Shaffy Bello, the phenomenal Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo and others.

My role as a PR expert saw the flourishing of Visibility Solutions Media, my PR agency, collaborating with clients spanning tech, business, faith-based, and entertainment sectors. My agency also supported some emerging brands through free online news media publications. On a personal brand level, I released an ebook titled “Stop Playing, Start Promoting,” for entrepreneurs. I also honoured some speaking engagement invitations.

All work without play, they say, makes Jack a dull boy. Despite huge tasks at work, I seized the opportunity to travel to three African countries, to balance between work and play.

Learning to navigate the intricacies of marketing became a vital lesson, with some strategies yielding success while others posed challenges. The resolve remains to learn from missteps and optimise successful approaches. I express my deepest gratitude to all the amazing personalities who supported my journey. Your encouragement has been a beacon on days when motivation waned. Amidst the highs, the year presented bitter-sweet moments, losing podcast episodes to technical errors, resting a business radio I co-anchored and making some unfruitful business decisions. But we look ahead, and I hold firm to the belief that 2024 is a better year. As the Bible says, “God works all things together for the good of those who love Him, who are called according to His purpose.”