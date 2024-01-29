TotalShutDownKE: Kenyan Women Are Protesting Against Femicide, Here’s How You Can Be a Part Of It

On the 27th of this month, Kenyan women took to the streets to protest against the alarming rise of femicide plaguing the nation. Printed notes and messages were printed on placards and shirts to convey their messages such as “Misogyny hard to spell; Easy to practise,” Stop killing us”, and “Protect our daughters and sisters; end femicide.” This surge in gender-based violence has been particularly distressing, with two tragic incidents occurring this year alone.

On January 14, Rita Waeni, a promising student, fell victim to a heinous crime within the confines of a short-term rental apartment in Nairobi. She had entered the premises in the company of a man who, as per reports, was the sole individual observed leaving the apartment. Disturbingly, it appears that Waeni might have been lured by her assailant through the popular social media platform, Instagram. Presently, three male suspects are in custody, one of whom was apprehended at the airport while attempting to leave Kenya.

About two weeks earlier, Al Jazeera reported an equally distressing incident involving Starlet Wahu, a social media influencer. CCTV footage captured her entering a short-term rental in a middle-class neighbourhood in Nairobi on the evening of January 3, accompanied by a male figure. The following morning, the man departed the premises with bloodied clothes and a potential leg injury, as reported by a vigilant guard. Tragically, Wahu was discovered lifeless, bearing stab wounds and bite marks. Further investigation by the police revealed the presence of HIV test kits and a bloodied knife in the room. A suspect believed to be a serial offender has since been arrested, with several women courageously stepping forward to accuse the same individual of prior assaults.

The demonstration did not end on the street as people who were unable to participate physically took to social media to lend their voices via numerous hashtags such as #EndFemicide #EndFemicideKE #TotalShutDownKE. According to Femicide Count Kenya, an organisation that monitors and records these killings, there were 58 deaths as femicides between January and October 2022. In 2023, the organisation recorded at least 152 killings; these killings were carried out mostly by trusted men and friends.

Solidarity with Kenyan women marching in multiple locations throughout their country today in protest against femicide. See hashtags below for more info and to support their cause.#EndFemicide #EndFemicideKE#TotalShutDownKE — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) January 27, 2024

The unified outcry from Kenyan women resonates as a compelling demand for justice, accountability, and an eradication of the widespread violence endangering their safety. This impassioned plea signifies a call for deep societal introspection and decisive action to confront the underlying causes of these heinous acts, aiming to cultivate an environment where women can live without the looming spectre of fear and violence. The protesters advocate for femicide to be unequivocally recognised as a criminal offence, urging for stricter penalties for perpetrators. Additionally, they call upon the government to institute comprehensive data collection on violence against women, while emphasising the necessity of training health and law enforcement officials to proactively identify and safeguard vulnerable individuals.

How Can You Help?

To support Kenyans and prevent femicide everywhere in the world, you can:

First Educate Yourself

Understand the root causes and dynamics of femicide so you don’t become a perpetrator. Stay informed about the prevalence of gender-based violence in your community and globally.

Raise Awareness

Use your platform, whether it’s social media, a blog, or personal interactions, to share information about femicide. Share statistics, personal stories, and resources to raise awareness. Join or initiate campaigns that focus on raising awareness about femicide. Use hashtags and social media to create a broader impact.

Support Organisations

Contribute to or volunteer with organisations dedicated to ending violence against women like Femicide Count, Coalition On Violence Against Women, Women Empowerment and Legal Aid, Women At Risk International Foundation, Musasa and others. These organisations often provide support services, advocacy, and education.

Amplify Voices

Share stories and experiences of survivors and victims. Amplify the voices of Kenyan women who are protesting on the streets, those on social media calling for an end to femicide in Kenya and beyond, and activists and organisations working towards ending femicide.