A Week of No Internet: What Would You Do With Your Time?

Last week, the internet was down in Nigeria and some parts of Africa due to extensive damage to MainOne‘s submarine cable system, a major internet provider to Nigerian banks and internet providers such as MTN, Airtel and others. The outage affected businesses, trades and remote workers. People could not access their banking apps, they could not order food and groceries, and streaming platforms did not work. Businesses were stuck, trades were on pause, and remote workers were left high and dry. It was a tough time all around.

However, some social networks were accessible. Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp were working and those using wifis like Starlink were not affected. So even though the internet was majorly down, we could still find a way to communicate with our mutuals. But imagine a situation where there was no internet for a week; you’re just holding your phone and the only thing you can do with it is use the flashlight or call. You have no access to WhatsApp, Netflix, Twitter, Instagram, websites or anything at all, what do you think will happen?

We asked a few BellaNaijarians what they would do with their life if there was no internet for a week and some of their responses are quite nourishing. Check out their responses:

Oluwadunsin

Oh, there are several things I can do without the internet. I’ll pay better attention to my community – friends and family. Occasionally, I’ll invite them to my home for dinner or visit them. We’ll play lots of games and eat snacks. I’ll read more. Before I started using a smartphone, I was an avid reader. Without the internet, I’ll nurture that part of me again. Reading and reading more, arguing about book characters with my sister, and imagining the many ways I’d have ended the book if I had written it. Haha. I’ll also write more. I might even go back to writing with a pen and paper instead of typing on a laptop. For me, the possibilities are endless and I don’t think I’ll miss not having internet. Unfortunately, I doubt it’d ever happen. I wish it would though, it’d be great to find my way back to life before the social media apps I use now.

To answer your question, a week is too short. Make it a month or two, or three. Haha

Kwubei

I will sleep a lot. I will also read all the novels I have been meaning to read. Then I’ll plot my next move because I will practically be jobless.

Ahmad

It’s interesting because now that I think about it, we have so gotten used to the internet that everything we do is tied to it. Well, since it’s just for a week, I will sleep more than usual. I would have said I’d start finding another means to earn money but how do I apply without the internet? I will also read and try to refurbish my creativity. But the whole week will pretty much be spent sleeping, haha.

Layomi

Life without the internet would actually slap so hard. Personally, I feel we have made ourselves disillusioned to believe that without certain apps, we would not survive. This takes me back to my NYSC year — three weeks in camp in another city. I went with an open mindset, leaving my phone every day at the ‘mami market’ to charge until nighttime, so I spent my days interacting and talking to people. It was fun!

So, first off, the only thing I would miss would be my bank apps because I have subconsciously adopted the cashless policy. So, I think I have to start having reasonable cash around me now. I love watching the TV and before the Showmax, Prime, and Netflix revolution, I watched a ton of DSTV, so I’ll keep doing that. Every weekend and some weekdays, there are live sports to watch, so I’m good. Life happens a lot and more outside of the internet and we need to remember that.

Damilola

This is a tough one. I will do a full subscription plan on my GOtv. I love cartoons, so Cartoon Network will be my major channel. Visit my family and friends close by. I will use the bus since there won’t be Bolt or Uber, cook what I can cook, place an order for things I can’t cook and sleep. I have some books on my phone that I haven’t read, so I’d read them. I think this will help me survive for a week. It will make me miserable but I will sha survive and make the best out of it.5;’?

Funmilola

I don’t think I will run short of what to do. Since it’s for a week, I’ll have my parents over for dinner a couple of times, we’ll have lively and funny conversations, play games (Ludo, Scrabble, Ayo and Cards), and then dance to Sunny Ade afterwards. I’ll do a lot of reading, starting with the essays I have downloaded on my phone and then the books on the shelf that have just been staring at me for a long time. I’ll write some personal essays too. Maybe this is when I sign up for driving lessons or swimming lessons. In between all of these sha, I’ll mostly be sleeping, making plenty of calls with friends and family and talking for long hours.

