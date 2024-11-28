2024 Tested Us But We No Panic | Tell Us All About Your Year with #BN2024Epilogues

Wasn’t it like yesterday in January when we were all singing no gree for anybody? The year rolled by and phew, before we knew it, it’s December and we are all preparing for Christmas and the holidays. We went through many different phases – the national grid fell multiple times, and different economic reforms resulted in an unprecedentedly high cost of living. But we still dey. And no matter how much the year tested us, we no panic and we maintained composure.

In 2024, African creatives around the world did remarkable stuff, and we couldn’t be prouder. Nigerians in various industries—sports, entertainment, tech, lifestyle, fashion, pageantry, and more—made significant contributions and put Nigeria on the map. As usual, we no dey carry last.

You know that BellaNaija is committed to bringing you positive news all year round, so it’s a no-brainer that we covered the beautiful weddings that happened this year. 2024 was a year of love and BellaNaija Weddings brought was all the butterflies-in-my-belly love stories. BellaNaija Style got you covered on everything fashion – be it on the runway or everyday wear – beauty looks and work wear styles.

But this is not about us, it is about you, BNers. A lot happened this year and we’d like to know how the year went for you. So once again, we’re inviting you to tell us all about your year with the #BN2024Epilogues.

How was 2024 for you? Was your steeze and composure on 100% or was it fluctuating? Come and tell us about the moments you felt so proud of yourself. Tell us about the moment that you got you so down but you found a way to get back up. Did you create a vision board, or did you choose to simply go with the flow? What are the things you prayed or wished for? Did they come true? What moments stood out for you this year? Did you learn a new skill? Start a new job? Did you lose your job, fall in or out of love, or experience the loss of a loved one? How have your relationships been this year? Did you make any new friends?

We want to hear it all.

We want to know about the moments that brought you immense pleasure and made you feel proud, moments that brought tears of joy to your eyes. The experiences that made you doubt yourself or left you in emotional pain. Come and reflect on times you wished you had made better decisions. Let’s hear about the times you chose to trust your intuition. Tell us about the beautiful things you experienced this year. Share your wins and losses, joys and sorrows with us.

We know you want to get a lot off your chest and we are also ready to read, so share with us.

Send your #BN2024Epilogues stories to [email protected] with the subject: 2024 Epilogues. You matter. Your story matters and you never know, you might help someone feel seen by sharing.

Also, don’t be shy, send us your photos too (and as many as you can).

Submissions are open until the 20th of December, 2024. You can read previous entries here.

Are you ready? Let’s go…