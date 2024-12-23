BN2024Epilogues: 2024 Was a Year of Dreams, Disappointments & Discovery for Oluwadamilola Fisayo

Que Sera Sera is leaving things to chance. I know it’s a comforting notion for some, but I’ve come to realise that leaving things to chance isn’t for me which is why I had a solid plan for 2024.

The new year began, as most years do, with high hopes and careful planning. At 23, I felt equipped to navigate my year with purpose and precision. I had one major goal that stood tall above the rest. One dream so big that everything else I planned revolved around it. If that dream came to pass, the rest would fall seamlessly into place. At least, that’s what I thought.

I remember sitting with my mum on the 3rd of January, sharing my plans for the year. She listened, then asked, “Is that all?” That question stayed with me all through, though I brushed it off at the time.

For nine months, I lived in the shadow of that singular goal. I was so convinced it would happen that I let it dictate my life. Every time I thought I was close, it slipped further away. And in waiting for that dream to materialise, I forgot to live. I stalled projects like filming my first documentary, something I had been excited about since graduating from film school with a screenwriting certificate. But I told myself, “What’s the point in starting if I’ll have to stop when the dream comes true?”

What I failed to see was that life doesn’t pause for us. While I waited, opportunities to create, grow, and thrive passed me by. I told myself I was being strategic, but in truth, I was holding myself back.

There were long nights of quiet reflection, often tinged with self-pity. I spoke to God occasionally, but I complained more than I prayed. Complaints have a way of blinding us to what’s good in our lives, and I became fixated on what wasn’t working. Gratitude slipped through my fingers.

When I stopped and counted my blessings, I realised just how much 2024 has given me. This year wasn’t all disappointment after all. I diversified my work across various industries and earned more than I had before. I graduated from film school, a feat that boosted my confidence and enriched my creative skillset.

My mother, who had faced health challenges in previous years, celebrated a landmark age which is honestly a living proof of grace and resilience.

I experienced quiet victories, moments when I made an impact despite my self-doubt. The supportive people in my life stood by me, helping me navigate the challenges that life threw my way. Above all, I cherish the simple gift of still being able to smile. It’s a win.

Many things seem funny now as I reflect but the first nine months were filled with so much hope and so many lessons. I’ve come to realise that there’s only so much you can control in the pursuit of a dream. In the end, losing yourself in the process isn’t worth it. Sometimes the journey isn’t what you expected, but it’s always what you need. It wasn’t a perfect year but it was mine; messy and rich with growth.

As I step into 2025, I carry this question with me: What if your dream isn’t just about reaching a destination, but about discovering who you become along the way?