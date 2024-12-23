BN2024Epilogues: 2024 Was A Year of Blessings and Lessons for Salau Eniola

“AD 2024: Our year of…”

Those were the words my pastor declared in my home church as the clock struck midnight. It was proclaimed a year of All-Round Blessings! (Hi, Foursquarians!) When I got back to school, my church there declared it a year of Victory! At church, we always pick a promissory note for the year, and mine was: “God will help me this year.” Did He? Absolutely. My God showed up in remarkable ways.

Every year comes with its peculiarities, and 2024 was no different. It unfolded with episodes, drama, good moments, epic endings, opportunities, and countless blessings.

My Year in a Nutshell

I always begin my year with prayers. It’s a sacred moment for me—a time to connect deeply with Abba. The end of each year feels like a time of renewal in my relationship with God. This year was no exception. It deepened my resolve to walk more intentionally with Him in 2025. The Holy Spirit guided me in making wise decisions, and I feel a transformation emerging within me. I’m glad about it.

2024 was a year of truth. I confronted the truths about life, relationships, and the Scriptures. I made mistakes and learned from them. My new year starts a bit earlier than most because my birthday, December 19, marks a personal new beginning. This year was also a whirlwind—how am I already in 400 level, 2nd semester? It’s all happening so fast!

Growth and Opportunities

2024 was a year of maturity, responsibility, and incredible opportunities. I was blessed with amazing friends and mentors and had the chance to maximise some opportunities while forfeiting others. I also explored new paths: LinkedIn, Substack, Blogger. While I hoped to write a book, I did something close to it.

This year, I ventured into businesses and learned valuable lessons. I became a voracious learner, diving into content writing, photography, video editing, podcasting, spoken word, and content creation. I even took up a new hobby: waste management. I did audacious things—volunteering, exploring new grounds, and collaborating on projects as part of various teams.

I found myself in spaces I hadn’t prepared for and places I never imagined. I did many things afraid, but stepping out of my comfort zone was worth it. One conversation I had revealed how essential preparation is in life.

Reflection and Resilience

There were moments of pause this year—breaks in relationships and life—where I just needed to ensure I was on the right track. Some days, I wanted nothing more than to rest and reflect. These moments allowed me to reconnect with myself, silence the noise, and heal. I’ve learned to start over without fear, breaking down walls that once held me back.

Writing down my goals for 2024 was one of the best decisions I made. Revisiting those goals now fills me with gratitude for all I accomplished. I’ve learned to let go of worrying about people’s opinions. I choose to love genuinely, extend grace, and expect less from others while focusing on my own growth.

New Year

God writes the most beautiful stories. He is the author of times and seasons, and my part is to prepare and align with His plans. I’ve come to realise that God’s timing is perfect. He is never in a hurry but always on time, working everything out for my good.

I’m grateful for the lessons, experiences, and growth 2024 brought. My life is a testimony to faith and transformation. I look forward to 2025 with anticipation and determination.

As a friend said, we are taking over in 2025: Hitting records and targets. Breaking new ground. Raising the bar. Soaring high and fulfilling purpose. Impacting lives and taking the lead.

2025, get ready for Salau Eniola.