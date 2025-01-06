In Coastal Kenya, Raymond Katana Turns Plastic Waste into Lasting Beauty

The sound of snipping is audible some way before reaching the fishing settlement of Tezo. It’s an unfamiliar sound in a community usually full of household hustle-bustle interrupted only by the occasional boda-boda (motorbike taxi) or the honking of far-off traffic. It’s extra-loud because the the material being cut is not cloth, but plastic.

The snipping comes from a large pair of scissors in the hands of Raymond Katana, a local artisan, as he wields them to expertly reshape plastic bottles.

“Cutting the plastic into shapes is just the start,” explained Raymond as he used the scissors to fashion flower petals and leaves from discarded bottles. The snipping of bottles is just one step in an elaborate process, he explained.

“The most labour-intensive step is making the vase out of cement, which, depending on the weather, can take a long time to dry. Before adding the cut plastic flowers and bottles to the finished sculpture, I normally let it sit for at least a day,” he continued, seated outside his home in the fishing community situated in Kenya’s coastal region of Kilifi.

Kilifi is known for its tranquil beaches, coral reefs, and pleasant climate. However, the scenic area has been grappling with a significant plastic waste issue that threatens its environment.

Kenya consumes more than 500 million bottles a day, part of a 500 billion bottles a year global problem, according to UK organisation Greenmatch.

Kilifi is no different. Some 56 kilometres north of Mombasa, the county is host to a number of fishing settlements. One of these is Tezo, a peaceful ward where locals cultivate crops to make a living. This is where Raymond, 35, started his flower trade in 2021 after noticing how bad the plastic waste issue had become.

Everywhere he looked, there was plastic litter — bottles, bags, and other trash left unattended with no one to pick them up or dispose of them properly, he explained. But back then, even with his new awareness, it would never have occurred to him that he would end up dedicating his life to repurposing old bottles.

“If someone had asked me about plastics or flowers on a deeper level back then, I wouldn’t have had the slightest idea what to say.”

Raymond had taken on several jobs between 2015 and 2020 in search of one that worked for him. He had toyed with plastic art but abandoned the project since it was not profitable at the time. He then moved on to jobs as a mechanic and a security guard, but neither worked out for him.

“I tried so many jobs, including fishing, but nothing seemed to work,” he said.

Raymond decided to return to his earlier endeavour of turning plastic into art, determined this time to make a difference. Having learned from past attempts, he resolved to do better and create something more meaningful and long-lasting.

“I began visiting local hotels, restaurants, and people’s doorsteps to gather as many plastic bottles as I could. People started to realise what I was doing over time,” he said.

Over time, people began making things easier for him by bringing discarded plastic right to his yard. He also earned a new nickname: The Plastic Man.

He started off working on a very small scale because he didn’t have the right instruments to make plastic flowers. Despite this, he found it easy to design his masterpieces because of his innate artistic talent. The flowers that grew all around him served as his inspiration, and he tried to capture their appearance in his artwork.

It was not an easy or quick process, however.

“It would take me at least three days to finish a piece because there are so many steps involved,” he stated.

After the plastics are gathered, the next step inRaymond’s method is choosing the right plastics from his stash near his house. The colour of the plastics doesn’t matter because he paints all of his flowers in beautiful, eye-catching hues. After sorting, he gives them a good wash.

Katana emphasises the importance of properly cleaning plastics, given the conditions under which they are collected.

He spends a considerable amount of time making sure they are clean and prepared for conversion into new creations.

“I don’t want them to look the same way I found them.”

Tools like wires, scissors, staplers, paints, and glue are used in this step of the process to assist him to turn the materials into imaginative and useful objects.

Raymond meticulously cuts the cleaned plastic into elaborate shapes in his makeshift factory and connects them with wire, slowly bringing his creations to life.

The final pieces show a definite vision and expertise, even though it may appear that he is chopping randomly.

After the cement vases are dry, Raymond delivers his work to nearby eateries, charging them a fee.

He frequently encounters doubt and criticism, he said. The fact that the products are composed of recycled plastic is not widely accepted. Others even think that since he gathers the plastic, the pieces ought to be distributed for free.

“I have to explain the entire process in some places because people think it’s garbage and shouldn’t be sold,” Katana said.

“It’s not always simple to get them to change their minds, even when I explain the work required to clean, repurpose, and reuse the plastic,” he said.

On the plus side, a number of establishments in Tezo have begun embracing Raymond’s art and have used his plastic flowers to give their interior design a distinctive look. John Nasyali, who works as a chef at Loshac Restaurant, met Raymond when he was advertising his flowers. Seeing these, John persuaded his boss to purchase ten pieces — which shocked Raymond.

“The location truly stands out thanks to these flowers. I am always pleased to inform customers that they are made of plastic when they inquire about the material used. I just need to use a piece of cloth to wipe them clean,” John said.

Residents in Tezo have also bought Raymond’s plastic flowers to adorn their houses. Mary Kabadu, who can’t imagine going back to perishable flowers that require so much care.

“Twice a week, I used to spend between 300 and 500 shillings on natural flowers. But I haven’t turned back since I first saw Katana’s masterpieces. They endure a lifetime and give my house a lovely appearance,” Mary said.

Jimmy Kahindi, an environmentalist with the county government, is also thrilled with the initiative.

“As a county government, we have changed how we are trying to manage our waste by involving community members through community groups through the circular economy scheme… so as a county government we are supporting community groups to take different initiatives,” Jimmy said.

While the income from the flowers remains modest, Raymond has been able to use his artistic abilities to educate some of his children.

“My son has just finished high school. My two kids in form 2 and 3 are also cared for, and I am confident they will not be disappointed.”

Katana’s efforts may be modes, but they have had a big influence on Tezo, and Raymond intends to continue with his efforts.

“I think I’ll be able to train more young people in my area, boost output, and reach many more regions in the years to come,” he said.

