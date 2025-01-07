Sometimes, Sight is a Distraction

Every morning, Tade woke up to her phone by her side, but she never touched it. She would remember to pick up the phone until she washed her face, had her morning prayer, cooked breakfast, bathed and ate. Unless a call came in, the phone would be set by the side of her desk as she began work. The routine was always this and it helped her relationship with her phone – she only used social media to unwind after she had considerably gotten a lot of work done.

One day, though, she was on leave and didn’t have to rise from bed early to cook, bathe or wash her face. When she finished her morning prayers, she crawled back into bed to sleep. She tried to sleep but the sleep didn’t come so she reached out to her phone. Instagram. She scrolled through the page of her favourite bag store and from one scroll to another, she went from staring at bags to shoes to books to outfits, some funny reels here, Pinterest there, and it was almost noon. It became almost difficult to get out of bed so she slept anyway. It wasn’t until evening that she remembered an application she wanted to apply for. She couldn’t finish it that night.

_

Tobe had been eyeing a pair of New Balance since the middle of the month and he promised to buy it once he received his salary. Salary came and he headed to the store, already fantasising about the swag of the new pair to add to the collection. He got to the store, bought a pair of shoes and left. But he didn’t just left. When he got home and started unpacking, he brought out the pair of shoes, sunglasses, a shirt and a face cap. He left home with the intention of just buying a pair of New Balance, but he was captivated by the sight of other accessories he found at the store. And since it was his payday, he decided to dip a little more into his salary.

Has this ever happened to you—visiting a store to buy something, only to end up spending more than you intended?

_

In his 2013 Tedx speech, Cobhams Asuquo narrated how he and his wife walked into a duty-free shop at an airport to get a bottle of water. However, before he knew it, his wife had started browsing through some magazines, books and gummy worms. Asuquo is visually impaired, so unlike his wife, he was unable to browse through other things. All he wanted was a bottle of water. He said, “We went in to buy an item. But ended up browsing for other stuff. And that was when it hit me; sight sometimes, is a distraction.”

Although Asuquo did not mean literal blindness, his metaphor of sight as a distraction tells us how easily people can lose focus on their goals. Sight, in this sense, represents the endless temptations that compete for our attention, pulling us away from our intended path. While the other temptations might actually be part of what we need, what Asuquo means is that what people see sometimes diverts them from what truly matters or determination. His inability to see allowed him to remain fixed on his purpose: to buy water. This shows that being blind—figuratively—is sometimes what people need to remain steadfast in their goals. Blindness in this context is not about sight deprivation but about purposeful exclusion. It is the deliberate narrowing of focus, tuning out distractions and staying committed to the original objective.

And this idea applies to many areas of life. Our world is filled with endless options, opportunities and distractions, which informs us that focus requires a conscious effort to ignore the noise. The ability to be blind to certain things—whether they are material temptations or the pull of momentary pleasures—is essential for maintaining clarity and purpose.

Tade’s productive mornings became disrupted the moment she deviated from her routine and gave in to scrolling through Instagram. It wasn’t her intention to spend the day scrolling, but the vast array of content presented itself as irresistible, delaying her plans. Similarly, Tobe had the intention of buying only a pair of shoes, but the visual appeal of other items in the store persuaded him to spend more than planned. In both cases, sight played a distracting role, shifting focus and priorities.

“Now, don’t get me wrong. Sight is a precious gift. Sight is a very precious gift. But, on your way to your destination, what you see can also be a big distraction from your goal. So, I have learned that you have to be blind in order to be focused. Focus is blindness in a sense,” Asuquo said.

Now, what distractions do you need to be blind to in order to truly see your goals?

***

Feature Image by Cotton Bro for Pexels