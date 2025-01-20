Staying Committed to Joy in a World Full of Chaos

Thanks to the platform’s new policies, it has become difficult to find exceptionally engaging conversations on X. Oddly enough, a tweet by @_chukwufumnanya appeared on my timeline. The tweet sums up the many conversations that have happened on the platform in the past couple of days: “You really have to be committed to noticing the beauty in life. Or you will be consumed by the terror.”

One of the major conversations was a tweet by Olúwatósìn Olaseinde asking tweeters how they got to start earning 1 million naira monthly. Many Nigerians who earn below the average of the suggested salary started tweeting about how on Earth it is possible for anyone to earn such an amount or if they would ever earn that much. It is the kind of tweet that can easily dwell in a pool of overthinking or questioning life choices. But they forget that those people also started from somewhere. They were once at the early stages like you, working hard and/or switching jobs to get to wherever they are. And, not to sound nihilistic but it’s the truth, some people will never get to earn that much monthly till they depart the world. You have to be really committed to understanding that access to information and background play significant roles in matters like this.

This doesn’t discourage that you shouldn’t aim for the highest of heights, but it’s the natural order of life that your highest height is someone else’s starting point. I believe that we all owe each other a responsibility of showing one another the right places to get information. People can earn more than they currently earn, they can be more knowledgeable than they currently are, and they can be more reasonable than they currently are if we show them the right places. But this doesn’t mean you should be delusional about where you are or your current capability. That commitment to understanding your current status quo will reduce the emotional tension we fetch ourselves in.

It isn’t just about earnings. Life comes to everyone in different ways, and at different times, it feels overwhelming. At work, the pressure to meet deadlines or handle tasks beyond your capacity can make it hard to see the bigger picture. You might feel stuck in a loop of dissatisfaction, comparing yourself to others who seem to be excelling effortlessly. But here, too, there is beauty if you are committed to noticing it. A supportive colleague, the small wins that often go unnoticed, or even the lessons you learn from mistakes—these are all parts of the process. They might not seem significant at the moment, but they add up over time.

In the past couple of days, graduates from different universities have taken to social media to share their wins and their first classes. As a student, it is easy to be consumed by the thought of not graduating at a high level. But you have to understand that the brain neurons are completely different and for some, maybe just graduating from a very tedious system is big enough to be celebrated. It is in those little things that we have to sometimes concentrate on if we don’t want to be consumed by the terror of the bleakness that surrounds us. Beyond school sef, social media can make us feel inadequate or left behind but we have to make sure we don’t focus on what is not ours.

In relationships, whether romantic, platonic, or familial, a commitment is also demanded. People can disappoint you, and conflicts can arise, leading to feelings of resentment or bitterness. If you’re not careful, you’ll find yourself consumed by the terror of mistrust or heartbreak. But relationships, too, have their beautiful moments. A kind word, a thoughtful gesture, or even the opportunity to understand someone deeply—these are the things that make relationships worth the effort. Being committed to seeing this beauty can keep relationships alive even during challenging times.

The truth is, life is messy and complex. There are moments when it feels like too much to handle, and the temptation to focus on the negative can be strong. But as the tweet by @_chukwufumnanya reminds us, we have a choice. We can commit to noticing the beauty, even in the chaos, or let the terror take over. This doesn’t mean ignoring the challenges—they are real and valid. But it does mean choosing to see the moments that make it all worthwhile. Because in the end, those moments of beauty—however small—are what keep us going.

