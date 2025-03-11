What Does It Take to Be Nigeria’s First Female Accountant-General?

In 2023, Oluwatoyin Shakirat Madein was appointed as the Accountant-General of the Federation by former President Muhammadu Buhari. She made history as the first woman to fully occupy this position. Prior to her appointment, she served as an Executive Officer (Accounts) at the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and was the Director of Finance and Accounts at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

On the 10th of March, Oluwatoyin retired from the public service. We sat down with her to reflect on her time at the office, what it means to be the first female Accountant-General of the Federation and advice for young women aspiring for leadership positions in the country.

Enjoy the conversation!

Hello Dr Oluwatoyin. How are you today?

I am very well. Thank you for asking.

Great, let’s get right into it. Becoming the first female Accountant-General of the Federation is breaking a significant glass ceiling. What was the defining moment in your career that led you here?

Breaking the glass ceiling wasn’t just about me; it was about proving that women belong at the highest levels of leadership. One defining moment came early in my career when I realised that my gender would always be a point of discussion. Rather than being discouraged, I decided to let my work speak so loudly that no one could question my competence.

Starting as a middle-level officer in the civil service, I navigated various ministries, from Police Affairs to Commerce and Industry, before joining the Office of the Accountant-General. Each step of the way, I ensured excellence, integrity and innovation in financial management. When I earned my Ph.D. in Management Finance from Walden University in 2020, it was a personal commitment to lifelong learning, not just a degree.

Becoming the first female Accountant-General of the Federation in 2023 was not an overnight success. It was a journey of resilience, years of hard work and an inspiration to every young woman that leadership is not reserved for men alone.

Holding one of the highest positions in the country must be challenging. Tell us about the challenges

Challenges are inevitable, especially as a woman in finance. One of the biggest I faced was overcoming the perception that finance leadership is a man’s domain. There were moments when I was in rooms where my opinions were overlooked, or my qualifications were questioned, not because of my competence but because of societal expectations.

Another challenge was navigating a sector under immense public scrutiny. Handling Nigeria’s public funds means making tough, often unpopular decisions. The pressure is high, and expectations are even higher.

How did you overcome them?

First, I armed myself with knowledge, ensuring that I was not just qualified but exceptional at my job. I also learned to balance firmness with diplomacy, making sure that policies were executed with transparency while maintaining my integrity. Most importantly, I remained committed to my principles. Leadership requires courage, and I refused to let challenges deter me from making decisions that serve the best interests of the nation.

Public finance is always under scrutiny. How did you navigate the pressure of accountability and transparency?

Public finance is like walking a tightrope—you must maintain balance at all times. Accountability and transparency were at the core of every decision I made as Accountant-General. I ensured that financial records were not only accurate but also accessible for public scrutiny, because trust in government finances is built on openness.

One of the most difficult financial decisions I had to make involved implementing stricter budgetary controls to curb leakages in public funds. This meant enforcing financial discipline even when it was inconvenient for some stakeholders. Transparency sometimes means saying “no” when people expect a “yes.” I had to make hard calls to safeguard the nation’s finances, even when it meant standing alone. Nigeria’s resources must be managed with integrity. Every decision I made was guided by my commitment to ensuring that public funds were used for the benefit of the people.

Congratulations, you clocked 60 and are retiring out on a high note. How does it feel to close the chapter after such an incredible career?

Retirement, for me, is not an end; it’s a transition. I look back and see not just my journey but the impact—more women stepping into leadership, financial policies that will outlive me, and a legacy of integrity. As I step into the next phase of my life, my focus remains on mentorship, nation-building, and ensuring that the doors I opened remain open for future generations. Leadership never truly ends. It simply evolves.

Looking back at your time as the Accountant-General of the Federation, what would you say were your biggest achievements? Were there reforms or policies you introduced that you wish had more time to be fully implemented?

One of my biggest achievements was strengthening the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA). This reform significantly improved financial transparency and accountability in government spending. Under my leadership, we also advanced automation in financial transactions, reducing manual processes that were prone to errors and fraud.

I also worked on deepening financial inclusion, ensuring that government payment systems were more efficient and accessible. However, one area I wish I had more time to fully implement was the expansion of digital financial solutions for better public sector accounting. The future of finance is digital, and I strongly believe that embracing technology will further enhance Nigeria’s economic management.

Beyond policies, my greatest achievement is the impact on young women looking up to me. Seeing more women in finance and governance gives me immense joy, because that is the true legacy—opening doors for others.

Speaking of that impact, this month, we celebrate women. How can more women be encouraged to take up leadership roles in governance, finance, and politics?

Women don’t need permission to lead; they need opportunities. The more we see women in governance and finance, the more it becomes the norm rather than the exception. Encouragement must come in two ways: from policy changes that promote inclusivity and from women themselves stepping up to claim their space.

We need mentorship programs where established women leaders guide younger women. We need corporate and government policies that ensure work-life balance, so women don’t feel like they must choose between family and career. Most importantly, women must support women—when one rises, she must lift others with her.

Leadership is not about gender; it’s about competence. Women must believe in their abilities, be intentional about learning, and step into roles boldly.

Women’s inclusion in economic decision-making is still a challenge. What structural changes do you think need to happen to ensure equal representation?

We need to ensure that leadership pipelines include women at all levels. This means introducing policies that encourage gender balance in appointments, ensuring equal pay, and providing leadership training tailored for women.

We must also tackle unconscious biases in recruitment and promotion. Too often, women are overlooked for leadership positions because of societal assumptions about their capabilities. If we want real inclusion, we must change the way organisations and government institutions evaluate leadership potential.

With your experience in governance, would you consider taking on a more political role in the future?

My passion has always been public service, whether through finance or governance. Politics is one of the strongest tools for national transformation, and while I have always prioritised financial accountability, my mission remains the same—building a better Nigeria.

Should the opportunity arise to serve in a political capacity, I would approach it with the same dedication to transparency, excellence, and nation-building. Leadership is beyond titles; it is about impact.

If you could advise young Nigerian women aspiring to lead in governance or finance, what would it be?

Own your ambition—without apology. Be so excellent that they cannot ignore you. Build your competence, stay grounded in integrity, and never let fear of failure stop you from trying.

The road is not always easy, but every challenge is a stepping stone to greatness. The best way to create change is to be part of the system. You belong in leadership—step up and take it.