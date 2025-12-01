Sharon Enemuoh: What Do You Know About Methanol Poisoning, and How Can You Avoid It?

As the year winds down and the festive rhythm of Detty December begins to pulse across Nigeria, celebrations will include parties, nightlife, travel, and of course, drinks. But behind the excitement lies an often-ignored danger quietly putting Nigerians on the global watchlist: methanol-adulterated alcoholic beverages and herbal aphrodisiacs. This threat is rising and can damage one of your most precious senses, your sight, in a matter of hours.

What is Methanol and How Does it Concern Nigeria?

Methanol is not a normal alcohol. It is a toxic industrial chemical found in antifreeze, paint thinners, and cleaning solvents. When swallowed, even in small quantities, the body converts methanol into formic acid, a substance so poisonous it can attack the optic nerve, the part of the eye responsible for sending visual signals to the brain. This is why methanol poisoning is often first detected by changes in vision.

If you or someone you know drinks an unfamiliar beverage and later experiences symptoms such as sudden blurry, cloudy, or foggy vision, difficulty seeing or distinguishing colours clearly, a dark spot or shadow in the centre of vision, increased sensitivity to light, or tunnel vision, these are warning signs. These symptoms may appear within 12 to 24 hours and can quickly progress to permanent blindness if treatment is delayed.

Nigeria has seen an alarming increase in cases linked to counterfeit, adulterated, and illegally brewed beverages, including herbal bitters, locally distilled spirits, and unregulated aphrodisiac drinks sold on streets, in clubs, and at motor parks.

These drinks are sometimes boosted with methanol to increase profit margin, mixed with unmeasured chemicals in makeshift brewing sites, packaged without standard regulations or ingredient testing, and sold cheaply and widely, especially during festive peaks. International health bodies now classify Nigeria as a high-risk environment for methanol poisoning outbreaks.

Nigeria’s Herbal Drink Culture and the Growing Risk

Herbal alcohols, commonly known as bitters, manpower, agbo, and aphrodisiacs, are widely consumed for their purported health and sexual benefits. Unfortunately, many of these products are produced in unregulated environments, and their ingredients are seldom tested. Some consumers mistakenly believe that “herbal” signifies safety, while in reality, some of these products may be mixed with toxic chemicals.

During Detty December, the demand for drinks increases significantly, particularly in clubs, lounges, roadside bars, and private house parties, often in punch and cocktail mixes. Experiences like those create an opportunity for adulterated products to go unnoticed. The festive season brings an increase in parties, travel, unfamiliar drink brands, roadside vendors, peer pressure, and the circulation of counterfeit products. Your excitement shouldn’t come at the cost of your eyesight or safety.

To protect yourself, here are some simple, practical, and life-saving steps every Nigerian should take:

Buy only regulated, sealed, and known brands. Avoid drinks with broken seals, suspiciously low pricing, strong chemical smell and unclear labelling. Buy only NAFDAC-certified products.

Keep a long berth with homemade drinks or mixtures from unverified vendors. No matter how hot, strong, or sweet the seller claims it is, be extremely cautious with bitters, manpower, or herbal concoctions. There have been several reports of methanol poisoning in Nigeria. Take care of your health. If you suspect you drank something unsafe, seek medical help immediately. Early treatment can prevent blindness and even save your life.

As an eye doctor, I have seen the heartbreaking consequences of methanol poisoning; young people losing vision suddenly, breadwinners going blind overnight, families devastated by a drink they never thought could harm them. This festive season, enjoy the celebrations, but drink wisely, stay alert, and know exactly what’s in your cup.