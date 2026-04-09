NUESA: Federal University Of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) Set To Host The Innovation & Intellect Week 2.0



The Nigerian Universities Engineering Students’ Association (NUESA), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), is set to host the maiden edition of its Innovation & Intellect Week (IIW 2.0), a flagship program designed to inspire, challenge, and equip engineering students for the evolving digital age.



The event, themed “Scaling Student-Led Business in a Digital Economy”, aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world opportunities by exposing students to innovation, entrepreneurship, and emerging technological trends.



Scheduled to hold within the College of Engineering, FUNAAB, the program will bring together a vibrant community of students, developers, and young innovators from within and beyond the university.

The Innovation & Intellect Week will feature a series of engaging activities, including intellectual debates, innovation-driven competitions, and insightful sessions led by industry speakers across technology, business, and digital ecosystems.



Through these engagements, participants will gain practical knowledge on how to build, scale, and position ideas in today’s digital economy, while also developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

According to the organizers, the initiative represents a bold step toward creating a platform where engineering students are not only academically sound but also equipped to navigate and thrive in a rapidly changing technological landscape.



The event is expected to attract a large number of students and serve as a hub for learning, collaboration, and forward-thinking discussions.

As preparations continue, NUESA FUNAAB invites students, innovators, and stakeholders to be part of this impactful experience.

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