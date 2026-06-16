Exclusive: What’s Next for Ini Dima-Okojie?

Ini Dima-Okojie is one of the most talented Nigerian actresses who is passionate about her craft. In this exclusive interview, she talks to us about her growth and career, Blood Sisters, anticipating becoming a mother, her upcoming projects and the current state and future of Nollywood. The actress also highlights her ultimate goal in life and what she hopes for the future.

Enjoy the exclusive interview!

Hello Ini. How are you feeling right now?

I am feeling very grateful, excited, and quite reflective. It has been such a fulfilling season professionally, with projects I am very proud of getting ready to meet audiences. On a personal level, this is also a very special chapter for me as I prepare to welcome a new addition to my family, so there is a lot of joy, anticipation, and gratitude in my heart.

Moments like this make you pause and really appreciate your journey while also looking ahead with excitement. Right now, I am embracing everything fully. The growth, the work, the new experiences, and I am especially looking forward to people finally seeing GRIT. It was such a unique and rewarding project to be part of, and I cannot wait for audiences to experience it.

Before you tell us more about GRIT, let’s talk “Blood Sisters.” Congratulations and well done on the outstanding performance. What does it take to embody your character in the show? Are there similarities between you and the character in any way?

Thank you very much. Every role begins with understanding the emotional truth of the character. I always try to ask myself who she is, what drives her, what she is afraid of, and what she truly wants. That process helps me build something honest and grounded. With Blood Sisters, I wanted to approach the character with a lot of empathy and truth. Even when a character makes choices that are very different from mine, I try to understand her perspective fully so I can portray her as authentically as possible.

In terms of similarities, I think every character allows you to bring a part of yourself into the role. I relate strongly to resilience, determination and the ability to navigate difficult situations with strength. Beyond that, I think the differences are just as important because they challenge you as an actor.

You’ve been in Nollywood for the past decade and witnessed the evolution of the industry, which you have also evolved along with. When would you consider the most defining moment in your career? Was there a role that switched up everything for you?

I do not think there was one single defining moment. My journey has really been shaped by different chapters that each contributed something meaningful. My first feature film, North East, was a very important introduction for me. Playing Hadiza was a challenging experience, and even today, it is still one of the performances people remember and talk about. It really shaped how I saw myself as an actor.

Then came Battleground, where I played Teni. That project introduced me to a much wider audience and became a real breakout moment in my career. More recently, Blood Sisters has also been a major milestone because of its reach and the way audiences connected with it.

When I look back, I see a pattern of growth rather than one turning point. Each role has helped me evolve, take on new challenges, and grow into the actor and storyteller I am becoming.



From your perspective, and for the kind of roles you’ve acted, what kind of stories do you think Nigerian filmmakers still aren’t telling enough of?

I think we are making progress, but there is still so much room for stories that explore the depth and complexity of everyday African lives. There are so many lived experiences that have not yet been fully represented on screen.

I would also love to see more stories that celebrate African innovation, history, culture, and identity in fresh and unexpected ways. There is so much richness across different communities and regions that can still be explored.

I am also excited by the growing space for female-directed storytelling and the unique perspectives that women bring into film. I think that voice is very important in shaping the future of the industry.

Looking ahead to what the future might bring, what excites you most about the future of Nollywood, and for your personal life, how would you wish the coming years look like for you?

What excites me most about Nollywood is how ambitious the industry is becoming. The quality of productions continues to improve, the storytelling is becoming more diverse, and there is a growing global interest in African stories. We are truly entering an exciting phase.

There is also more collaboration happening across the continent, and that makes me very hopeful about the future of African storytelling as a whole.

On a personal level, I hope the coming years are filled with growth, purpose, creativity, and meaningful moments with the people I love. I am entering a new season of life, and it has given me an even deeper appreciation for balance, family, and the things that truly matter. Professionally, I want to continue challenging myself, exploring new opportunities, and being part of stories that inspire people.

Now, let’s talk GRIT. As you prepare to host the show soon, what does grit mean to you beyond the dictionary definition, and what would you want the audience to take away from the show?

For me, grit is about showing up even when things are difficult. It is resilience, determination, adaptability, and the courage to keep going even when the outcome is not guaranteed.

That is why I connected so strongly with GRIT. Beyond the competition, it is a celebration of human potential. The contestants are pushed in ways that test memory, logic, teamwork, and emotional strength, and it is fascinating to watch how people respond under pressure.

What I love most is that the show is rooted in African culture and storytelling. It is entertaining, competitive, and visually engaging, but it also celebrates identity, ingenuity, and perseverance.

As someone who genuinely loves reality television, being part of this project was incredibly exciting for me. It was also my first experience hosting, which made it even more special. I was truly impressed by the quality and creativity behind the show, and I cannot wait for audiences to see it on the July 3rd showing on YouTube.

Decades from now, when people hear the name Ini Dima-Okojie, what do you hope they remember first?

I hope they remember someone who was dedicated to her craft and who approached storytelling with honesty, passion, and care. I also hope they remember someone willing to grow and evolve across different phases of her life and career. Whether through acting, hosting, or other creative work, I hope my journey encourages people to embrace change and possibility.

More than anything, I hope I am remembered for kindness and the way I made people feel. The impact we leave on others is just as important as the work we create.

What are the little things in your everyday life that bring you joy, get you excited, or make you feel alive?

I find joy in very simple things. Spending time with the people I love, good food, travelling, discovering new places, and having meaningful conversations all make me very happy. I also really enjoy watching television, especially reality shows. I have always been fascinated by human behaviour and how people respond in different situations. Storytelling in any form continues to excite me deeply, whether I am participating in it or simply experiencing it as an audience member.

We know Ini, the actress, who is Ini beyond our screens?

Beyond the screen, I am very curious and always evolving. I love learning, experiencing new things, and connecting with people in meaningful ways. I am a daughter, a wife, a friend, and someone who values relationships deeply. I enjoy laughter, travel, food, and creating memories with the people I love. At my core, I am grateful for the journey so far and committed to continuing to grow into the best version of myself.