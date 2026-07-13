Sarah Okeseni: What Travelling as a Flight Attendant Has Taught Me

As a flight attendant, I’ve learned that every boarding pass carries two journeys. One is the obvious one, which is the trip from one country to another. The other journey happens inside the traveller, unseen. I have watched newlyweds hold hands with excitement as they begin a new chapter. I’ve seen students leave home for the first time with dreams bigger than their luggage. I’ve watched parents wipe away tears after saying goodbye to children leaving for university abroad. I’ve seen business travellers carrying laptops and deadlines and pilgrims carrying nothing but faith. Every flight reminds me that people are constantly becoming.

Travel has a way of stripping away the illusion that your own world is the only world. Growing up, you inherit a certain way of thinking. Your family has traditions. Your community has expectations. Your country has habits that feel completely normal. Then you travel, and breakfast looks different. People greet strangers differently. Time moves differently. Success is defined differently. You realise there isn’t only one correct way to live. That realisation is both beautiful and humbling.

One of my favourite moments is watching passengers look out of the aircraft window just before takeoff. For a few seconds, everyone becomes quiet. It doesn’t matter whether they’re CEOs, students, celebrities or first-time flyers. The moment the aircraft lifts off the runway, everyone shares the same space, the same sense of wonder. The sky has a way of making us equal.

As cabin crew, I’ve also learned that kindness speaks every language. I’ve served passengers who didn’t understand a word of English, yet gratitude was obvious in their smile. I’ve comforted nervous flyers without speaking much at all. I’ve discovered that compassion often needs fewer words than we imagine.

Travel teaches you to communicate beyond language. It teaches patience when flights are delayed. It teaches resilience when plans change. It teaches flexibility because sometimes the best memories are the ones you never planned. Perhaps that’s why frequent travellers begin to worry less about controlling every detail. They learn to adapt. And adaptation is one of life’s greatest skills.

Travel has also taught me something unexpected about home. The farther you go, the more clearly you see where you come from. I’ve found myself missing Nigerian laughter in foreign airports. I’ve searched for the taste of jollof after days away. I’ve smiled every time I heard a familiar accent across a crowded terminal. Distance has a funny way of making gratitude louder. Sometimes you need to leave home to appreciate it.

Yet travelling also reminds you that humanity is astonishingly similar. People everywhere love their families. Everyone wants to feel safe. Most people are simply trying to build a better life. The details change, but our hopes don’t. That realisation makes it harder to judge people quickly. Travelling replaces assumptions with understanding.

People often ask me what my favourite destination is. They’re usually expecting the name of a country. But the truth is, my favourite destination has never been a place. It’s perspective. Every journey has stretched my mind a little wider than before. Every airport has reminded me that life is much bigger than the problems waiting for me back home. Every landing has taught me that endings are often just new beginnings wearing different clothes.

Travel changes your conversations. It changes your confidence. It changes your friendships. It changes what you value. It even changes the dreams you dare to dream. You begin to realise that the world is too vast to live inside fear. Too beautiful to remain curious only from a distance. Too connected for us to keep believing that “different” automatically means “wrong.”

People think travel increases your passport stamps. I think it changes your heart. The souvenirs eventually gather dust. The photographs become memories. The boarding passes shred away. But the person you become? That transformation stays with you long after you’ve unpacked your suitcase.

Maybe that’s why I love my job, not because I’m chasing destinations. But because somewhere between departures and arrivals, I’ve found pieces of myself I never knew were missing. Perhaps that’s the real purpose of travel. Not simply to see more of the world. But to see more of yourself.