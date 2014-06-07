BellaNaija

Davido is the King of the 2014 MAMAs! Winners & Scoop from the MTV Africa Music Awards

07.06.2014

Davido

A star-studded line up of African and international talent rocked the Africa continent tonight at the fourth edition of the MTV Africa Music Awards KwaZulu-Natal.

The 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards is a stunning pan-African celebration of music, youth culture and lifestyle, brought to you by KwaZulu-Natal Province and supported by Absolut and the City of Durban. South Africa Tourism is also a key partner to the awards.

Durban’s International Conference Centre resounded to electrifying live performances by Fally Ipupa, Michael Lowman, Don Jazzy, DJ Clock, Beatenberg, DJ Kent, Big Nuz, Toofan, D’Banj, DJ Vigi, DJ Tira, DJ Buckz, Burna Boy, Sauti Sol, Ice Prince, Sarkodie, The Arrows, Khuli Chana, Dr Sid, French Montana, Miguel, Trey Songz, Davido, Uhuru, Mafikizolo, Oskido, Professor, Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Diamond, Phyno and Yuri da Cunha.

Davido, Mafikozolo, Uhuru and Clarence Peters were the big winners of the evening at the awards. Quadruple nominees Mafikizolo triumphed in the Best Group and Song of The Year categories, while Davido took home two awards, for Best Male and Artist of the Year. Uhuru was recognised for Best Collaboration for his part in “Y-tjukutja” by Uhuru Ft. Oskido, DJ Bucks, Professor and Yuri Da Cunha, and in Song of the Year. Nigerian video director Clarence Peters won two awards – Transform Today by Absolut, and Best Video.

In this year’s newly introduced lifestyle award categories, Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o took home the award for Personality of the Year, while The inaugural MTV Base Leadership award was won by Tanzanian entrepreneur Ashish J. Thakkar.

Other highlights of the evening included a moving acoustic guitar tribute to the late, great Nelson Mandela by Afro-Soul star Simphiwe Dana, who performed in front of a giant timelapse video artwork by street artist Rasty, while Ladysmith Black Mambazo brought the house to its feet with their unexpected mash up “Acappello” and “Y-tjukutja”. The uplifting music spectacular culminated with all the artists assembled on stage for a medley of French Montana songs including “Pop That”, “Freaks” and “Ain’t Worried About Nothin!”

Legendary stand-up comic, film and television sensation Marlon Wayans hosted MAMA 2014 with his trademark humour, making a triumphant entrance on a blinged-up rickshaw and engaging the audience with his easy charm. Celebrity guests who handed out the glittering new MAMA trophy at the show included French Montana, D’Banj, Nomzamo Mbatha, Goldfish, DJ Fresh, John Vlismas, Kajal Bagwandeen, Emmanuel Adebayo, DJ Edu, Minnie Dlamini, Sizwe Dhlomo, Dorcas Shola Fapson, DJ C’ndo, Efya, Omotola and Riaad Moosa.

Speaking after the show, Alex Okosi, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa, said: “Tonight’s MAMA 2014 was truly spectacular and a true testament to the passion, commitment and creativity of contemporary music, youth culture and achievement on the African continent.

Commented Desmond Golding, Head of Department of Economic Development & Tourism, KZN Province, “The MTV Africa Music Awards KwaZulu-Natal has fulfilled all its great promise in terms of spectacle, star power and bringing the eyes of the world onto our great province. We congratulate the winners, nominees and performers on a truly spectacular evening of entertainment. Through cultural events of this magnitude, we underline the stature of KwaZulu-Natal as a leading destination for tourism, economic development and cultural experiences.

THE WINNERS OF THE 2014 MTV AFRICA MUSIC AWARDS

Best Male: Davido (Nigeria)

Best Female: Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Best Group: Mafikizolo (South Africa)

Best New Act: Stanley Enow (Cameroon)

Best Live Act: Flavour (Nigeria)

Best Collaboration: “Y-tjukutja” – Uhuru Ft. Oskido, DJ Bucks, Professor and Yuri Da Cunha (South Africa/Angola)

Best Hip Hop: Sarkodie (Ghana)

Best Alternative: Gangs of Ballet (South Africa)

Best Francophone: Toofan (Togo)

Best Lusophone: Anselmo Ralph (Angola)

Artist of the Year: Davido (Nigeria)

Song of the Year: “Khona” – Mafikizolo ft Uhuru (South Africa)

Best Video: Clarence Peters (Nigeria)

Best Pop: Goldfish (South Africa)

Best International: Pharrell

Personality of the Year: Lupita Nyong’o (Kenya)

MTV Base Leadership Award: Ashish J. Thakkar (Tanzania)

Transform Today Award by Absolut: Clarence Peters (Nigeria)

44 Comments on Davido is the King of the 2014 MAMAs! Winners & Scoop from the MTV Africa Music Awards
  • Poison ivy June 7, 2014 at 11:43 pm

    Na only nigeria waka come diz one we carry all the award……….I honestly prefer the "effortless Chidimma" over. "Stiff tiwyonce".

    
    • Nma June 8, 2014 at 1:53 am

      I agree but chidinma needs more people. She is talented and effortlessly pretty but she needs better publicists, probably record label etc. Alot of these things are hype.

      Sha i am happy Davido won artist of the year. He tots deserved it! He Kilt it last yr and is still killing this yr.

      
    • henry June 8, 2014 at 3:16 pm

      its sad to hear that chidinma needs a record label when we all know there are NO record labels in Nigeria. the people at Capital took her from scratch and built her brand up to where it is today. they have done so much and have stayed with her. u cant have top names like illBliss and ClareNCE pETERS AS your bosses and not be successful, The artist Needs to buckle up and engage her fans…..her team is massive but she seems not to do enough, for herself..

      
  • ikenna June 7, 2014 at 11:45 pm

    DAVIDO!…well-deserved.

    
  • bukola June 7, 2014 at 11:56 pm

    Yes Davido. Congrats. ……

    
  • bukola June 7, 2014 at 11:58 pm

    Davido all d way. My big congrats also goes to Clarence Peters. Well done. I m proud if u guys.

    
  • mouth mouth June 7, 2014 at 11:58 pm

    i knew sarkodie is the best rapper , he made it again

    
  • Lola June 7, 2014 at 11:59 pm

    Nigeria stand up !!!! 6 awards naija no dey carry last . Well done to all the artist that won . I hope BN will post videos of the performances in the days to come and Dorcas you have really blown . Congrats hun , you were the best character from shuga naija .

    
  • lulu June 8, 2014 at 12:15 am

    Congratulations to them all…And truely the best hip hop in Africa is from Ghana,#Sarkodie&PaeDeezy#FREESTYLE

    
  • Amazingnaija June 8, 2014 at 12:22 am

    Wowow… Cool congrate to u sir

    
  • Amh June 8, 2014 at 12:51 am

    Congrats guys. @poison ivy why the hatred? Tiwa savage has a beautiful golden canary voice which is undeniably loud and clear. She has a very sweet voice, talented and can sing.

    
  • samie mbong June 8, 2014 at 12:53 am

    Stanley Enow bravo hommie. Keep ya head up

    
  • Idrissa laus June 8, 2014 at 1:03 am

    Congrates Davido

    
  • Dee one June 8, 2014 at 1:19 am

    BN Ashish Thakkar is from Uganda not Tanzania. MTV also made that mistake.

    
  • Atinuke June 8, 2014 at 1:28 am

    Congrats to all our representatives. I hope Tiwa Savage didn't half naked on d stage o.

    
  • Emmanuel June 8, 2014 at 1:33 am

    Congrats to davido wonderful performance of skelewu

    
  • Bird June 8, 2014 at 3:44 am

    I love Davido. I'm so happy he won.

    
  • Cortez June 8, 2014 at 4:06 am

    well done Davido, u dserve it

    
  • Abonyo George June 8, 2014 at 5:10 am

    Congratulations to my 2014 favourite Tiwa Savage, I knew she'll bag the award

    
  • Abonyo George June 8, 2014 at 5:11 am

    tiwa savage, I knew it

    
  • Papey June 8, 2014 at 6:02 am

    I knew davido will mke us proud I lov u bro kip it up

    
  • john tobi June 8, 2014 at 6:06 am

    Congrats davido aka O B O aka King of the party..am your biggest fan so work harder…

    
  • Chris June 8, 2014 at 6:26 am

    Well done,congr 2 them all!

    
  • Oladotun June 8, 2014 at 7:30 am

    If one wants to be succesful,u ave to be delite in other people succes.mi be original nija nd i hail all nigeria who made us proud,dat davido award suppose to be 3 nt 2.nd to mtv nha omotola jolade ekehinde suppose be d personality of d year nd a big shout out to dbamj 4 winning big in the 2014 world award.but all celeb me dey begg una do sumtin to help bring back our girlz,dis girls can make nija proud lyk tiwa did dey can do it lyk chidinma don dey do.shout out to malaika nd orisa femi 4 dier new hit.make una allow marlon wayans come to past ooooo

    
  • Oladotun June 8, 2014 at 7:32 am

    I mean marlon wayans prayer

    
  • mrs chidukane June 8, 2014 at 8:42 am

    I was so proud of the Nigerian winners last night especially Flavor. I'm sure when he was doing the free gigs with his live band in Enugu he never imagined he would get awarded for the ability to sing live. Just shows that you have to be prepared, you never know when the skills you honed when you were down will be the ones that end up lifting you up. Congrats to Tiwa, Davido and Clarence Peters and all the nominees.

    
  • Arnold Joe June 8, 2014 at 8:54 am

    Congz tu whoever won……Im from Uganda buh i support Davido's success… He is the dude, man!! Hit After Hit

#Aye lol

    #Aye lol

    
  • Gastt_ly. June 8, 2014 at 9:23 am

    I'm really happy for our Stars..they made Naija proud. Obviously,Best HIP-HOP was as expected sark's but right on my seat i just prayed and Hoped Olamide Baado would be announced. I hope he shines next year(all he needs is some international collaboration and he's doing it already).. My best part of the show was D'Banj's entry in Trey's Bottoms up..it was amplifying! #MAMA2014Rocked!

    
  • havis June 8, 2014 at 9:29 am

    Clarence peters was good for the both awards but i wonder why my hommie wizzy was not nominated for any award this year. He was doped all the way from last year to this year.

    
  • Emperor Major June 8, 2014 at 9:33 am

    #BigUp #Davido #Sighted

    
  • Ibo chick June 8, 2014 at 12:03 pm

    Diamond relationships and his girlfriend team misbehaving put him down big time,that girls personality is a no no

    
  • emmanuel June 8, 2014 at 12:19 pm

    nice1 Davido xo happy for u,kip it up and we will kip faning uuuuu

    
  • crysler delight June 8, 2014 at 12:33 pm

    congrat davido aka O B O we are proud of u.u are mouthed

    
  • harrycute June 8, 2014 at 3:23 pm

    Phyno remains Afeica's best rapper. Congrats to the rest

    
  • From the A June 8, 2014 at 6:48 pm

    Ladysmith Black Mambazo had the BEST performance of the night.

    
  • mally June 8, 2014 at 6:56 pm

    congratz to tiwa savage , go girl

    
  • Mutebi Roy June 8, 2014 at 11:36 pm

    Ashish J. Thakkar is Ugandan guys! Slow down

    
  • Dennis chomba June 9, 2014 at 6:37 am

    Its naija na,tell' em oo,Davido you the baddest

    
  • Dennis chomba June 9, 2014 at 6:40 am

    Its Naija na,tell'em o,Davido be baba now

    
  • sum1special June 9, 2014 at 10:44 am

    Davido is really making more waves than wizkid…Dint think that would happen. Nice one Davido..

    
  • Sinclair June 10, 2014 at 1:26 am

    Ice Prince Zamani my mentor. #Respect. Congrats to all the winners especially those ones from ma country. #WeTheBaddest.

    
  • LusoBoi1 June 11, 2014 at 11:32 am

    On the real, this show is all about hype cuz MTV Base doesn't even cover 1/5 of the continent's talents.. its all about Nigeria and SA. All other countries that don't have English as the official language are really just there for the f. of it. Best Hip Hop? Check out NGA from Angola and tell me who sarkodie is after that…

    
  • LusoBoi1 June 11, 2014 at 11:34 am

    Plus… Anselmo Ralph had a lousy year… soooooo many way better songs and albums came out in Portuguese this year…

    
  • Oge June 17, 2014 at 12:00 am

    How sweet David. All i've got 2 xay is, keep on keeping on. Congrats 2 u all xpectialy Davido

    
