Davido is the King of the 2014 MAMAs! Winners & Scoop from the MTV Africa Music Awards

A star-studded line up of African and international talent rocked the Africa continent tonight at the fourth edition of the MTV Africa Music Awards KwaZulu-Natal.
The 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards is a stunning pan-African celebration of music, youth culture and lifestyle, brought to you by KwaZulu-Natal Province and supported by Absolut and the City of Durban. South Africa Tourism is also a key partner to the awards.
Durban’s International Conference Centre resounded to electrifying live performances by Fally Ipupa, Michael Lowman, Don Jazzy, DJ Clock, Beatenberg, DJ Kent, Big Nuz, Toofan, D’Banj, DJ Vigi, DJ Tira, DJ Buckz, Burna Boy, Sauti Sol, Ice Prince, Sarkodie, The Arrows, Khuli Chana, Dr Sid, French Montana, Miguel, Trey Songz, Davido, Uhuru, Mafikizolo, Oskido, Professor, Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Diamond, Phyno and Yuri da Cunha.
Davido, Mafikozolo, Uhuru and Clarence Peters were the big winners of the evening at the awards. Quadruple nominees Mafikizolo triumphed in the Best Group and Song of The Year categories, while Davido took home two awards, for Best Male and Artist of the Year. Uhuru was recognised for Best Collaboration for his part in “Y-tjukutja” by Uhuru Ft. Oskido, DJ Bucks, Professor and Yuri Da Cunha, and in Song of the Year. Nigerian video director Clarence Peters won two awards – Transform Today by Absolut, and Best Video.
In this year’s newly introduced lifestyle award categories, Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o took home the award for Personality of the Year, while The inaugural MTV Base Leadership award was won by Tanzanian entrepreneur Ashish J. Thakkar.
Other highlights of the evening included a moving acoustic guitar tribute to the late, great Nelson Mandela by Afro-Soul star Simphiwe Dana, who performed in front of a giant timelapse video artwork by street artist Rasty, while Ladysmith Black Mambazo brought the house to its feet with their unexpected mash up “Acappello” and “Y-tjukutja”. The uplifting music spectacular culminated with all the artists assembled on stage for a medley of French Montana songs including “Pop That”, “Freaks” and “Ain’t Worried About Nothin!”
Legendary stand-up comic, film and television sensation Marlon Wayans hosted MAMA 2014 with his trademark humour, making a triumphant entrance on a blinged-up rickshaw and engaging the audience with his easy charm. Celebrity guests who handed out the glittering new MAMA trophy at the show included French Montana, D’Banj, Nomzamo Mbatha, Goldfish, DJ Fresh, John Vlismas, Kajal Bagwandeen, Emmanuel Adebayo, DJ Edu, Minnie Dlamini, Sizwe Dhlomo, Dorcas Shola Fapson, DJ C’ndo, Efya, Omotola and Riaad Moosa.
Speaking after the show, Alex Okosi, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa, said: “Tonight’s MAMA 2014 was truly spectacular and a true testament to the passion, commitment and creativity of contemporary music, youth culture and achievement on the African continent.”
Commented Desmond Golding, Head of Department of Economic Development & Tourism, KZN Province, “The MTV Africa Music Awards KwaZulu-Natal has fulfilled all its great promise in terms of spectacle, star power and bringing the eyes of the world onto our great province. We congratulate the winners, nominees and performers on a truly spectacular evening of entertainment. Through cultural events of this magnitude, we underline the stature of KwaZulu-Natal as a leading destination for tourism, economic development and cultural experiences.“
THE WINNERS OF THE 2014 MTV AFRICA MUSIC AWARDS
Best Male: Davido (Nigeria)
Best Female: Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Best Group: Mafikizolo (South Africa)
Best New Act: Stanley Enow (Cameroon)
Best Live Act: Flavour (Nigeria)
Best Collaboration: “Y-tjukutja” – Uhuru Ft. Oskido, DJ Bucks, Professor and Yuri Da Cunha (South Africa/Angola)
Best Hip Hop: Sarkodie (Ghana)
Best Alternative: Gangs of Ballet (South Africa)
Best Francophone: Toofan (Togo)
Best Lusophone: Anselmo Ralph (Angola)
Artist of the Year: Davido (Nigeria)
Song of the Year: “Khona” – Mafikizolo ft Uhuru (South Africa)
Best Video: Clarence Peters (Nigeria)
Best Pop: Goldfish (South Africa)
Best International: Pharrell
Personality of the Year: Lupita Nyong’o (Kenya)
MTV Base Leadership Award: Ashish J. Thakkar (Tanzania)
Transform Today Award by Absolut: Clarence Peters (Nigeria)
Na only nigeria waka come diz one we carry all the award……….I honestly prefer the “effortless Chidimma” over. “Stiff tiwyonce”.
I agree but chidinma needs more people. She is talented and effortlessly pretty but she needs better publicists, probably record label etc. Alot of these things are hype.
Sha i am happy Davido won artist of the year. He tots deserved it! He Kilt it last yr and is still killing this yr.
its sad to hear that chidinma needs a record label when we all know there are NO record labels in Nigeria. the people at Capital took her from scratch and built her brand up to where it is today. they have done so much and have stayed with her. u cant have top names like illBliss and ClareNCE pETERS AS your bosses and not be successful, The artist Needs to buckle up and engage her fans…..her team is massive but she seems not to do enough, for herself..
DAVIDO!…well-deserved.
Yes Davido. Congrats. ……
Davido all d way. My big congrats also goes to Clarence Peters. Well done. I m proud if u guys.
i knew sarkodie is the best rapper , he made it again
Nigeria stand up !!!! 6 awards naija no dey carry last . Well done to all the artist that won . I hope BN will post videos of the performances in the days to come and Dorcas you have really blown . Congrats hun , you were the best character from shuga naija .
Congratulations to them all…And truely the best hip hop in Africa is from Ghana,#Sarkodie&PaeDeezy#FREESTYLE
Wowow… Cool congrate to u sir
Congrats guys. @poison ivy why the hatred? Tiwa savage has a beautiful golden canary voice which is undeniably loud and clear. She has a very sweet voice, talented and can sing.
Stanley Enow bravo hommie. Keep ya head up
Congrates Davido
BN Ashish Thakkar is from Uganda not Tanzania. MTV also made that mistake.
Congrats to all our representatives. I hope Tiwa Savage didn’t half naked on d stage o.
Congrats to davido wonderful performance of skelewu
I love Davido. I’m so happy he won.
well done Davido, u dserve it
Congratulations to my 2014 favourite Tiwa Savage, I knew she’ll bag the award
tiwa savage, I knew it
I knew davido will mke us proud I lov u bro kip it up
Congrats davido aka O B O aka King of the party..am your biggest fan so work harder…
Well done,congr 2 them all!
If one wants to be succesful,u ave to be delite in other people succes.mi be original nija nd i hail all nigeria who made us proud,dat davido award suppose to be 3 nt 2.nd to mtv nha omotola jolade ekehinde suppose be d personality of d year nd a big shout out to dbamj 4 winning big in the 2014 world award.but all celeb me dey begg una do sumtin to help bring back our girlz,dis girls can make nija proud lyk tiwa did dey can do it lyk chidinma don dey do.shout out to malaika nd orisa femi 4 dier new hit.make una allow marlon wayans come to past ooooo
I mean marlon wayans prayer
I was so proud of the Nigerian winners last night especially Flavor. I’m sure when he was doing the free gigs with his live band in Enugu he never imagined he would get awarded for the ability to sing live. Just shows that you have to be prepared, you never know when the skills you honed when you were down will be the ones that end up lifting you up. Congrats to Tiwa, Davido and Clarence Peters and all the nominees.
Congz tu whoever won……Im from Uganda buh i support Davido’s success… He is the dude, man!! Hit After Hit
#Aye lol
I’m really happy for our Stars..they made Naija proud. Obviously,Best HIP-HOP was as expected sark’s but right on my seat i just prayed and Hoped Olamide Baado would be announced. I hope he shines next year(all he needs is some international collaboration and he’s doing it already).. My best part of the show was D’Banj’s entry in Trey’s Bottoms up..it was amplifying! #MAMA2014Rocked!
Clarence peters was good for the both awards but i wonder why my hommie wizzy was not nominated for any award this year. He was doped all the way from last year to this year.
#BigUp #Davido #Sighted
Diamond relationships and his girlfriend team misbehaving put him down big time,that girls personality is a no no
nice1 Davido xo happy for u,kip it up and we will kip faning uuuuu
congrat davido aka O B O we are proud of u.u are mouthed
Phyno remains Afeica’s best rapper. Congrats to the rest
Ladysmith Black Mambazo had the BEST performance of the night.
congratz to tiwa savage , go girl
Ashish J. Thakkar is Ugandan guys! Slow down
Its naija na,tell’ em oo,Davido you the baddest
Its Naija na,tell’em o,Davido be baba now
Davido is really making more waves than wizkid…Dint think that would happen. Nice one Davido..
Ice Prince Zamani my mentor. #Respect. Congrats to all the winners especially those ones from ma country. #WeTheBaddest.
On the real, this show is all about hype cuz MTV Base doesn’t even cover 1/5 of the continent’s talents.. its all about Nigeria and SA. All other countries that don’t have English as the official language are really just there for the f. of it. Best Hip Hop? Check out NGA from Angola and tell me who sarkodie is after that…
Plus… Anselmo Ralph had a lousy year… soooooo many way better songs and albums came out in Portuguese this year…
How sweet David. All i’ve got 2 xay is, keep on keeping on. Congrats 2 u all xpectialy Davido