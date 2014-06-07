Davido is the King of the 2014 MAMAs! Winners & Scoop from the MTV Africa Music Awards

A star-studded line up of African and international talent rocked the Africa continent tonight at the fourth edition of the MTV Africa Music Awards KwaZulu-Natal.

The 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards is a stunning pan-African celebration of music, youth culture and lifestyle, brought to you by KwaZulu-Natal Province and supported by Absolut and the City of Durban. South Africa Tourism is also a key partner to the awards.

Durban’s International Conference Centre resounded to electrifying live performances by Fally Ipupa, Michael Lowman, Don Jazzy, DJ Clock, Beatenberg, DJ Kent, Big Nuz, Toofan, D’Banj, DJ Vigi, DJ Tira, DJ Buckz, Burna Boy, Sauti Sol, Ice Prince, Sarkodie, The Arrows, Khuli Chana, Dr Sid, French Montana, Miguel, Trey Songz, Davido, Uhuru, Mafikizolo, Oskido, Professor, Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Diamond, Phyno and Yuri da Cunha.

Davido, Mafikozolo, Uhuru and Clarence Peters were the big winners of the evening at the awards. Quadruple nominees Mafikizolo triumphed in the Best Group and Song of The Year categories, while Davido took home two awards, for Best Male and Artist of the Year. Uhuru was recognised for Best Collaboration for his part in “Y-tjukutja” by Uhuru Ft. Oskido, DJ Bucks, Professor and Yuri Da Cunha, and in Song of the Year. Nigerian video director Clarence Peters won two awards – Transform Today by Absolut, and Best Video.

In this year’s newly introduced lifestyle award categories, Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o took home the award for Personality of the Year, while The inaugural MTV Base Leadership award was won by Tanzanian entrepreneur Ashish J. Thakkar.

Other highlights of the evening included a moving acoustic guitar tribute to the late, great Nelson Mandela by Afro-Soul star Simphiwe Dana, who performed in front of a giant timelapse video artwork by street artist Rasty, while Ladysmith Black Mambazo brought the house to its feet with their unexpected mash up “Acappello” and “Y-tjukutja”. The uplifting music spectacular culminated with all the artists assembled on stage for a medley of French Montana songs including “Pop That”, “Freaks” and “Ain’t Worried About Nothin!”

Legendary stand-up comic, film and television sensation Marlon Wayans hosted MAMA 2014 with his trademark humour, making a triumphant entrance on a blinged-up rickshaw and engaging the audience with his easy charm. Celebrity guests who handed out the glittering new MAMA trophy at the show included French Montana, D’Banj, Nomzamo Mbatha, Goldfish, DJ Fresh, John Vlismas, Kajal Bagwandeen, Emmanuel Adebayo, DJ Edu, Minnie Dlamini, Sizwe Dhlomo, Dorcas Shola Fapson, DJ C’ndo, Efya, Omotola and Riaad Moosa.

Speaking after the show, Alex Okosi, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa, said: “Tonight’s MAMA 2014 was truly spectacular and a true testament to the passion, commitment and creativity of contemporary music, youth culture and achievement on the African continent.”

Commented Desmond Golding, Head of Department of Economic Development & Tourism, KZN Province, “The MTV Africa Music Awards KwaZulu-Natal has fulfilled all its great promise in terms of spectacle, star power and bringing the eyes of the world onto our great province. We congratulate the winners, nominees and performers on a truly spectacular evening of entertainment. Through cultural events of this magnitude, we underline the stature of KwaZulu-Natal as a leading destination for tourism, economic development and cultural experiences.“

THE WINNERS OF THE 2014 MTV AFRICA MUSIC AWARDS

Best Male: Davido (Nigeria)

Best Female: Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Best Group: Mafikizolo (South Africa)

Best New Act: Stanley Enow (Cameroon)

Best Live Act: Flavour (Nigeria)

Best Collaboration: “Y-tjukutja” – Uhuru Ft. Oskido, DJ Bucks, Professor and Yuri Da Cunha (South Africa/Angola)

Best Hip Hop: Sarkodie (Ghana)

Best Alternative: Gangs of Ballet (South Africa)

Best Francophone: Toofan (Togo)

Best Lusophone: Anselmo Ralph (Angola)

Artist of the Year: Davido (Nigeria)

Song of the Year: “Khona” – Mafikizolo ft Uhuru (South Africa)

Best Video: Clarence Peters (Nigeria)

Best Pop: Goldfish (South Africa)

Best International: Pharrell

Personality of the Year: Lupita Nyong’o (Kenya)

MTV Base Leadership Award: Ashish J. Thakkar (Tanzania)

Transform Today Award by Absolut: Clarence Peters (Nigeria)