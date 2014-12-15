Atoke’s Monday Morning Banter: I Can’t Keep Calm

The first time I failed an exam was at my A-Levels. I was more stunned by the abysmal failure than the repercussions of the actual failure. When that amount of money is spent on your education, failure is really not an option, and that experience left me terribly scarred. I became that person who started becoming anxious about results. So, on the day our Bar results were to be released, I was a blubbering mess. I paced about the living room, went to the bathroom sooo many times, cried, imagined a world where I had to go back home to say ‘I need money to re-sit the exams’. The wonky Nigerian Law School website did not help matters – as I had to keep refreshing the page. Long after I saw my results and I passed, I was still unable to calm down. It was a truly awful experience – my first major panic attack.
Having an anxiety attack as a Nigerian is one of those things that is hardly ever spoken about as a real issue. You’re told to ‘Calm down’, as if there’s a switch you can flick and everything will be made better. In reality, it’s not that simple. Anxiety issues can be triggered by even the littlest thing; leaving your phone in the car when you quickly dash into a supermarket is enough to upset someone who is prone to panic attacks. An uninitiated observer might wonder why you’re all wound up, after all you’ll get back to the phone in 30 minutes at the most. However, for someone who suffers anxiety attacks, it’s not ‘just 30 minutes’. A lot of times, the person has thought 300 steps ahead of just having that phone in the car. ‘What if my best friend calls me while I’m in the store?’ /’What if she fell in the bathroom and needs me to come and take her to the hospital?’/ ‘What if she dies because she can’t reach me?’/ ‘How will I live with the guilt of knowing my best friend died because I left my phone in the car?’.
It’s a wild churning of thoughts and it’s very difficult to dial down.
My ex-housemate has a severe case of anxiety issues. She apologises for EVERYTHING SHE DOES. If she opens the door to the kitchen and you’re in the kitchen, she starts fretting. “Oh, I didn’t know you were there. I’m sorry.’ When she first moved in I didn’t get why she was always shaking as I’d never seen that level anxiety attacks before. One time she wanted to use the oven and I had just finished grilling something, she started apologising for wanting to use the oven, calling herself stupid, and saying should have just stayed in her room till the kitchen was empty. By this time her mother had told me she had severe attacks so I told her it was fine and I left the kitchen for her. Before then, I’d probably have told her ‘calm down’. It’s not that serious.’ But because I’m more sensitive to it, I know that telling her to ‘calm down’ is not necessarily helpful.
People with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder are usually prone to having panic attacks. It’s that thing about wanting things to be in the right place at the right time. My two-year old niece gets apprehensive when you don’t put your coats on the hanger, IN the cloak room. If one leg of her boots is in the wrong place, she starts panicking till both legs are together, in alignment. We no longer laugh at her obsessing for perfection; instead we do everything we can to try and restore balance to her universe… because she won’t stop fretting until you put the straw in the bin, the remote control in the holder and the magazines in the stand. It’s not as simple as saying ‘Keep Calm’.
Sometimes, it’s funny to watch someone lose their composure because one of their shoes is not in its right place on the shoe rack, if you’re not aware that the person probably has panic attacks. A lot of times people react with irritation when they see someone being anxious over something that is, prima facie, ‘nothing’. Sensitivity is key at all times, in all dealings with human beings.
Defusing a panic attack, however, is not clear cut. Sometimes drugs are needed, sometimes all you just need is space and time to resolve the thing that set you off. Sometimes, all you need is a distraction – that has never worked with me though. Telling a person who is having a panic attack not to panic is not really helpful, because I’m sure the person isn’t exactly enjoying being in that state so saying “O de f’ara bale now” (Calm down) is moot. These issues stem from mental health issues and a lot of times, people who suffer these issues need medical attention.
It’s not just okay to assume the person has an inability to withstand stress. Imagine sitting in traffic for two hours to get to work, another two hour to come back home. At some point, a switch is bound to flip in a person’s brain – when there’s inadequate rest. Yes, that’s why I get nervous when Gala traders keep hovering around my window in traffic.
Panic attacks are real and they’re not just ‘Oyinbo’ issues.
After staying up all night to watch the rather underwhelming Headies 2014, I woke up at 9am thinking ‘Oh God! I haven’t written my Banter. It’s 10a.m in Nigeria.’ A cup of green tea in my hand has helped defuse the tension. 😀 Speaking of the Headies, special shout out to PSquare! They made the entire fiasco worth it at the end. Those guys are truly performers – no miming, no lip-syncing. Just pure talent, experience, professionalism and they’re so real too.
Ah! okay, enough about the Okoye brothers. Have a fabulous week ahead. Smile. Let your life be an illumination to someone this week. Be sensitive to people’s quirks… no matter how weird you think they are. 🙂
Oh and don’t forget to share some of your anxiety issues if you suffer from them, and what helps you get through it. If you have a friend who suffers from panic attacks, how do you react? 😀 Don’t worry this is a safe space, we don’t judge.
This was a timely piece Atoke, as i have dealt with anxiety for as long as i can remember. I oscillate between panic attacks in extreme cases to obsessing about the smallest things. Where a person might see an issue and say “oh no big deal” I analyse every possible worst case scenario, choose the absolute worst and fixate on it. its not enough that i know i am not being rational, i just cannot control it. I can’t tell myself to stop or calm down,
The worst bout of anxiety morphed into a panic attack which landed me in the hospital and on oxygen in 2012. My Dad had just passed, I’d just written a professional exam, I wasn’t eating well and to top it i had bad cramps that day and took an unfamiliar brand of ibuprofen on an empty stomach. It was many things rolled into one but my friend found me on the floor of my room gasping for air, i was just convinced that there wasn’t enough air in the world to keep me alive and the more i struggled the harder it was to breathe. I mentioned this incident because the people around me weren’t equipped to deal with my anxiety, My sister’s driver kept yelling “This girl is going oh, she is going” My sister’s kids were screaming, Granpa had just died now their aunty was dying too. Somewhere deep inside me i knew i wasn’t going to die but they panicked and my fear started to feed off theirs and the situation just kept escalating. In those moments, i don’t want to hear how i should calm down and just breathe or that i was dying. Anxiety is a serious health issue, one we tend to shy from as unAfrican, just like depression but it feeds off the epicentre of your being, the brain and that can have emotional and physical manifestations. When dealing with anxiety sometimes all you need to do is just let the person know that you are there, ask what you can do to help, hold their hand, remind them that they are not alone, if they are calm enough talk them through the situation. However, it is one of those things that you just have to ride out the storm, its how long it lasts thats the issue.
OK fine. Panic attack.Sighs…..,is ok, moving on
I suffer from anxiety attacks and it didn’t help when I was in labour and the nurses began to scream when the monitor was beeping to signify that my baby’s heart rate had dropped. I began shaking and jerking so much as they wheeled me in for an emergency CS.
My anxierty attacks get so bad that I involuntary shake from my head to my toes and can’t seem to stop the jerking. No one really understands so I don’t talk about it.
IT happens even before an exam no matter how prepared I am. OR if I leave home late and know i’ll be stuck in traffic, I begin to get anxiety attacks thinking of the parking space or the road. I also get panic attacks driving on new routes.
I get anxiety attacks over every little thing and people think it’s fear and say a christian should not have the spirit of fear. It’s not fear, i just don’t imbalance in my world. Does this make sense?
I remember forgetting my new phone in the cupholder of my car parked in Marina car park. See me Inside Balogun market, You would think that I lost millions of naira. All I was thinking was, what if those touts just break the window and collect the phone. I didnt think of the car as much as I thought of the phone.
Another panic comes from my things being arranged. I am not good at arranging my stuff but please dont help me arrange it. In the midst of my messy room, I can locate a pin if you want me to. All I beg is do not help me arrange it.
Whow , that sounds exactly like me in my messy room . i sort of find order in my disorder but dont add to my disorder and i go into a frenzy .
@PA…awww..i feel close to tears about your statement “In the midst of my messy room, I can locate a pin if you want me to. All I beg is do not help me arrange it.”
Hahahahahaha.
Funny You.
But seriously arranging my stuff freaks me out. Don’t try it My man once said to me, “hope you know we cant live like this if we stay together?” My response was hope you know I will have my own closet or room for my personal things
yayh..atoke has changed her bio. I am so glad, my friend also did law for her BSc and now she’s doing creative writing. When she told me she was going to change, the Nigerian in me was wondering how someone would go from Law to creative writing…but I can now see she really has passion for it, besides I am happy that she’s happy.
My panics are mostly deadline related, if I have to deliver on a job or be somewhere important n I realise I’m lagging behind…. oooooo it will take everything to keep me still…. d panic will affect my sleeping n waking life till the said task is done o, or looking like it will work at least….. I’m talking of the kind of panic where you’re not exactly sure how you slept cos you’ve exhausted your body and soul, and when your consciousness mistakenly rmbrs that you fell asleep, your eyes pop open n you literally jump up frm sleep n start running with heart racing at what feels like 300m/hr… its madness….. plus all my back muscles can be tense for d entire duration, which could be weeks….. with the most recent one, I tried to stop myself from taking coffee, cos it only adds ‘the shakes’ to my already unstable self….. I try to talk to myself, n I find finding a quiet space for a quick prayer helps me. Its not funny o….
Maybe I don’t exactly have panic or anxiety attacks but I sometimes get agitated when things are not going according to plan or things are left to the last minute. Also, deadlines – I used to dream about my unfinished work at my former place of work. Thankfully, things are more relaxed now.
Men, that coffee one ehn, i know it aggravates it but i can’t stop!
I have panic attacks when i have an interview… especially the US embassy interview….
Atoke, thank you for bringing up a difficult topic in Nigeria…mental health. I really hope that having this space to share their experiences, and seeing that they are not alone, would help people who suffer from panic attacks.
Luckily, I do not suffer panic attacks. On the contrary, I am so calm in high tension situations that it’s outright scary! I understand it though when others panic, and try to be as supportive as possible. After all, that could have been me.
This is such a great piece! We have a poor attitude towards mental health in Nigeria. Once I told someone I had a panic attack and I got side-eyed because ofcourse that’s strictly an oyinbo problem. More often than not, intense anxiety stems from OCD….which in Nigeria is called ‘being weird’. People need to understand that having a panic attack or mild OCD doesn’t mean you’re mad any more than having a headache means you’re sick. I’ve had to deal with anxiety for years and it can be crippling. Sometimes I find myself panicking for no apparent reason. I recently found a way to deal with that. I just think of all the things that have been on my mind for the past few days, remind myself of the steps I’ve made to solve them, and see that there’s no need to worry. I find it easier to breathe after doing this. Compartmentalisation can be tricky, but it could work. People could try to be more sensitive instead of just saying ‘calm down’ or ‘you worry too much’. Help a friend reason out an issue instead getting irritated.
I suffer from panic attacks when I have to speak in public. I literally go dumb and shake from head to toe. And if I try to speak, only incoherent shaky mumbo-jumbo comes out. I’m still praying to get over this because all my siblings are wonderful public speakers.
I suffered fron depression earlier this year and I’m still surprised that I recovered from that. The suicide thoughts and fear made me think I wasn’t going to make it through. But I did. Throughout the two months of depression, I couldn’t tell anyone except le boo who was wonderful. He was always there, prayed for me, was my only beacon. I couldn’t tell my bestie, i tried but she just laughed and said it was an oyibo disease, so I kept it to myself. We really need to change our mentality about psychological problems. I’m sure I would have done better if I had more supportive friends. I love my mother to bits God bless her for me, but I couldn’t tell her cos she would’ve said it was an ‘attack’ from the devil and make everything spiritual. I’m glad that now I know better, I can even counsel anyone going through depression cos I took a course on that after I got better
God bless you and that man in your life. depression is not something to be laughed at. Thank God you did not have to be strong all by yourself.
The headies are ALWAYS underwhelming which is why I don’t watch. All that promo for nothing, its really sad.
Great piece Atoke.I don’t get anxious for things concerning me personally but I do for my loved ones.I’m a medical doctor,I can deal with almost any clinical situation in patients no matter how bad and trust me I’ve seen extremely terrible things.Professional detachment helps me cope but when it comes to close family members,I panic and keeping thinking of the worst which most times is death.Egs.1)2 days after my induction,my dad suffered from a partial stroke.2)On my trad wedding day,my mum had a severe asthmatic attack.3)My younger brother had severe acute watery diarrhoea for 2 days.Then mosst recently my brother in-law had severe difficulty in breathing steming from prolonged smoking.In all these situations,I appeared to be calm on d exterior but my core was badly shaken as I kept imagining the worst.Thank. God they all got better.
thanks for bringing up this topic….a description of myself! @PA…….. funny you! i will allow you to help so you don’t feel bad but when you’re done i will start all over just the way i want it………………..besides……. all my tins are so arranged that you won’t need to help! but when i’m sick that is ONLY when u’re allowed to”help”. my hubby says i worry too much over everytin…..he sleeps deeply anytime he has a major issue at hand to handle………………….don’t know he does that though.
I wish I could handle stress like your hubby
Oya com and b myfrend,so you teacmyou
Oya com b my frend so youteach me howtoget through depresiion.
I am grateful to bellanaija for this awesome piece. I have never commented but I have been an avid reader of your blog for years. It’s amazing you touch other important aspects of life and not only entertainment or weddings.
First cure is self awareness of the ailment and if you know the root cause then you are several steps ahead. But its no fun living with, going out or being around folks with anxiety or panic attacks. Even worse is if they are caffeine or serious coffee addicts, its like “hell naw I can’t deal”
Yes oh its not an oyinbo matter, but seek help whether it is a psychiatric doctor or therapist, counsellor ( of course we can’t leave out prayer naija people can form Christian when it comes to matters like this) one which if ignored can deprive one of a full panic free abundant life.
Keep calm I am panic free! is a shirt i’ll gladly wear anything afterall if God has set me free why then will I submit my will to panic and anxiety , what does this say about my faith and trust in him?
My friends tell me I have a bit of OCD but I just shake it off and say ‘nah’ cos to me I just like seeing things organised and tidied and neat and in order. i mean I scatter disorganize my things but let it be me doing the mess not someone else. I hate people touching my stuff, i mean if at all, just ask then you take it. I hate seeing mess i did not create. It drives me mad.
But then again, i dont have OCD. i just like being organised.
From what I have said, do you think I suffer from OCD??
Its a fine line between being anal and having OCD. Your description sounds like you are just anal. The key word in OCD is the compulsive, it is what makes you unable to help yourself and stick to routines that don’t always make sense. You would be obsessive in the way you do things, any slight imbalance would throw you off so badly. A person who has OCD might be unable to resist arranging things in a stranger’s house. My OCD is not really in arranging things but how i obsess when things are out of place, like if you borrow something from me and haven’t returned it i keep fixating on the spot for that thing till i get it back. I can give away stuff but if the intent was to borrow you, you just have to return it. i can put it back in place and then give it out. Makes no sense i know.
The irony is that you don’t see anything anal about calling someone else anal for telling people to ask before they take things. Interesting…
My apartment was burgled some months ago.i went home to meet the scene as i and my husband were at work when it was burgled.since the incident i have panic attacks if i hear any unusal sound when i am home alone especially as i usually get home before my husband.its so bad that I can literally say I her and feel my spirit her too when it happens.
* I jerk and usually feel my spirit jerk too
I am extremely calm,even if dey wanna take my life….I would still be calm,I know how to make my mind watch as things unfold in my life and let my brain do all the work….Not good for me,my friends say I am non challant,my bf’s say I don’t know how to love cos even if I see I am losing them,I do nothing about it…I just stay CALM!!! I am an optimist and don’t tink about a worse case scenario but a ‘best case scenario’ …..so I fantasize a lot….too bad,I wish I can change….
I have anxiety attacks too(Lil miss panic panic).Whether it’s an exam or even that we live together and you said you will be home by 10 pm and it’s past midnight and you are not yet back and I try calling and I cannot reach you. To closed doors and confined spaces. I literally won’t be able to breathe. I have managed and dealt with them personally.Faith helps me do that so when they come I quickly say a prayer and I am fine. Meditating on scriptures has helped me alot, I just say what God’s word says to me when these attacks come.Because for me the root cause is mainly fear fear of failure fear of anything.And I learnt not to let fear control my life.God has not given me the spirit of fear.
I’m cool, calm, collected & calculated.
I only get anxious when I want to speak my mind because if I talk, I’ll be tagged rude.
I actually like stressful situations, I thrive on andrenaline. I feel depressed when things are calm.
I don’t think i have OCD but i like things to go my own planned way. If it doesn’t then i may begin to worry. My family members always tell me that i worry too much. Gradually trying to stop that and glory to God cus i think I’m learning how to worry less.
At least now I know how to deal with anyone who suffers from panic attacks.
My own big challenge is, not knowing how to deal with things I don’t know. Tell me there is an armed robber next door, I’m calm, I know what armed robbers do. Tell me a mad man is next door, I look calm but deep inside, I’m worried because I don’t know what to expect from him. Do I make sense?
Love this piece. Well written, Atoke.
My OCD is with having a bath before bed. No matter how tired, sick, cold or late at night, I must take a bath before going to sleep, else I won’t sleep/rest well. Over the years, many people laugh at the thought or don’t get it. But it’s just my thing, I guess.
Congrats on your Masters Degree in Creative Writing! Anxiety is waiting to see how much your bonus is! Only money makes me anxious.
I really think it depends on the side of the bed I woke up on.
Sometimes I am lucid to the point of being very calculating, cold and undetached, moving on with military precision, no matter the gravity of the situation, while everyone is screaming blue murder.
Sometimes I scream and end up in a ladylike swoon at the slightest inconvenience.
Like I said, it really depends on who’s home in my head on the day in question.
I didn’t realize OCD was an challenge. I heard about it sometime this year. Well, mine issue is with getting things in order and gets me uncomfortable when it’s not. Another is with night baths like @Spesh. The only exception is even when I don’t get to bath at night for some reason, I must wash or dampen and moisturize my legs, and also moisturize body, plus, there must not be any single speck of sand on my feet before or after I climb my bed finally. Feet clean, sleep sound. Better with Total Bath.
Anxiety attacks,well this is my story I walked into a Bank one faithful day(wont bother with the name of d bank),lo and behold the door trapped me In,d securities couldn’t help me and I was in there for like 15mins which was d longest 15mins of my life,well the thing nw is walking into the Bank nw is a huge deal for me,my sistas and colleagues feel am crazy but they didnt feel waht I felt trapped in there and watching d securities battle the control…sighs
Oh my! That must have been awful. I cant begin to imagine it.
I panic over things I have no control over. The worst panic experience I’ve had was scary…I didn’t understand it was a panic attack…I was shaking on d bed from head to toe, my head was pounding, I was cold but sweating profusely, couldn’t sleep the whole night and even the next couple of days. I thought I was going mad. When I got it under control, I’ve been very careful. Anytime I begin to panic, I take deep breaths and start talking to myself.
I’m claustrophobic too, I need air and I must see an open door, window, hole, anything but somewhere must just be open o
Thank you Atoke for this!!! some people always laugh over this issue but the truth is its REAL….My ist major and last panic attack was in my final year in school while writing my final exams. Lost some final year students during that period and my exams were just a marathon which made me stressed out.I was reading in class that day for the next exam when i felt as if i couldn’t breathe again, thank God and my bestie that day because our study partners were not taking me serious.
i panic wen things are messy or wen i see blood or some typ of holes,even strands of hair gets me irritated, my roomies always complain dat no matter how much dey sweep d room i wud still sweep it again,cos am convinced der is still hair on d floor from our hair or weovons, my hubby is so scattered attimes nd it gets me irritated to d extent i cud act cold,glad to knw am nt d only wit dis typ of tin, buh i try my best nt to offend anyone wit my OCD
I suffered anxiety attack when I first saw my result in the university and it was woeful.. I was so shaky and at first u tot I was been removed from this world ,,since then I don’t go to the board to check my results.. And I have been praying getting better by day..at least I can control it now
I remember waking up in panic one morning , i had forgotten it was my day off from work . I ran for the shower and started scrubbing my teeth with toothbrush in one hand and bathing with the other . it wasnt funny at time , it took me like 30mins to come to senses and finally remember that i wasnt working that day . I still laugh at myself whenever i remember.
Atoke, I absolutely love every single thing you write. you are my favorite, of all the writers on all the blogs. you’re great. I just want you to know that even when the flow of traffic to your post seems to be down to a trickle sometimes, it’s not you, maybe people are just busier. your posts are as wonderful as they ever were. peace, love & shortbread biscuits!