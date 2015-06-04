Esco: You Go Fear Fear

Growing up, kids my age feared different things –gbomo gbomo or ojuju catching you for frolicking about in the streets after dark. It was those things, or that wicked primary 4 teacher with the huge Koboko and tiger whisker type tribal marks, or maybe one of those electric ants which released acid on your sleepy face. Some youngsters feared the dark especially after watching Michael Jackson’s Thriller video. Almost everybody dreaded catching conjunctivitis – as it earned you torment and quarantine from your friends and family members. There’s no lonelier planet than one where an Apollo sufferer dwells.
I was scared silly of my Uncle Akanti. He was a tyrant who stopped over at our house when he liked, and commandeered our living space during his unannounced visits – like a rent hungry landlord, who does not respect a tenant’s right to quiet enjoyment. He was old school Igbo too – barrel chested with the girth of Goliath, with coarse armpit hairs that could blunt a Bic razor, and a back hand slap that belonged on a tennis court. I once saw him use that slap to break our driver down to the very last compound, when he used our Peugeot 505 for kabu kabu.
Uncle Akanti was a grumpy man. He grunted a reply when you greeted him good morning and never laughed in front of women and children, preferring to put his macho image on show at all times.
I couldn’t imagine Uncle having sex with his wife, who he loved to bark orders to. He seemed too harsh for such trivialities, like engaging a female in the cabaret of love or sexual stupor. His son Nwataewu must have come into being by means of some scientific curiosity like the Big Bang (no pun intended).
I remember a particular episode when I was eight years old and three of us were having breakfast – I, Uncle Akanti and my sister Nnochiaha. It was a delightful feast too – scrambled eggs, Agege loaf, fried plantain and cups of Vitalo. Uncle Akanti was having something else instead – a spicy Igbo delicacy called mkpuru-oso, which he shoved into his face hole, with a licking clink on the spoon, while reading Vintage People magazine. He routinely criticized plantain as “sugar food” with no nutrients.
Nnochiaha had wolfed down her meal, and kept on nicking slices of dodo from my plate. As she took another particularly juicy slice, I snapped like a Ninja tortoise. Waving my fork, I issued a threat: If you touch my food one more time, I will fork your hand!”
On hearing that, Uncle Akanti dropped his newspaper and laid into me, scolding me for daring to use the word “fuck” and saying that he was sure I was watching blue film or reading Dauda the Sexy Guy comics somewhere. He was right on the later score.
You see I was raised in the era where other adults apart from your parents could reprimand or discipline you. Uncle Akanti would not dare put hands on me, as my father would have put hands on him, and stopped financial hand-outs to him. That didn’t stop me and siblings from being afraid of Uncle, the same way corpers fear the NYSC soldiers who are not allowed to strike corpers.
As I grew older – and taller – my fear of my uncle dissipated, and I saw less of him around as I went off to boarding school and then university. The next time I saw him was at a village wearing-cloth ceremony event a few years back, and I didn’t even recognize him at first as he had greyed considerably. He asked me that time-honored question every Igbo urbanite has been asked again and again by older villagers during visits to the hamlet – Do you know who I am?
I drew a blank.
He repeated the question, like a Nigerian policeman interrogating someone he really wants to incriminate.
I was www.confused.com
He finally gave me a clue “It is me, Papa Nwataewu”
I exclaimed “Uncle Akanti! It has been an Imo State minute…”
He was done with the small talk, and went straight to the point like an Aristo who foregoes foreplay “Esco nwa m. Biko find me something. I hear you are now a former overseas scholar. What did you bring for me from the land of the white man?
I wanted to reply “my diploma”. I even wanted to add “mirror and guns” like the ancient colonialists.
I decided to bestow cash upon him, as I didn’t want to tango further. I reluctantly pulled out a 20 pound note – as I did not have any Naira in my wallet, and my Uncle was not about to let me post him to rendezvous later. He had a vulcanizer type grip on my arm.
He screamed in disbelief when he saw the pound note with Prince Charles’ mother’s portrait, and I saw a smile I had never seen beamed in front of woman and child “Pound Sterling! Sweet baby Jesus! Chai, Esco, you have done very well”
Queen Elizabeth’s portrait on a piece of legal tender is enough to make the most hardened man smile with glee. With that, Uncle Akanti shuffled into the sunset.
My fear of my Uncle is gone, but new fears have arisen since at different times during my journey into middle life. I hate being afraid, and I have had to find ways to dismantle or face them.
– A doubt that I am not good enough and I will be found out when asked to submit my intellectual certificate. Unlike a physical certificate, an intellectual certificate cannot be forged. Or hidden by the army secretariat during an election. An intellectual certificate is tied to your IQ and brain matter.
– Overcoming doubts and wondering if I would follow the successes and uphold the legacy of my father, or if I will be the weak link generation. Chukwu a ju!
– Scared that cancer and diabetes will murder me like it did my father and grand-dad. Is cancer the new malaria? When I was growing up typhoid was the new malaria. Diarrhea and dysentery were the old malaria – until Oral Rehydration Therapy. Let us kick cancer out of Nigeria.
– Fear of what the future holds, and what kind of world my daughter Otaakara will grow into. Will her cultural influences keep her grounded? the good Igbo values of work, pride in community and defiance in adversity. Will she be a runs girl or run for president?
– A fear of flying. I love to travel, but I hate airplanes. Airplane food sucks too. First class seats are not bad, but it doesn’t help when you have someone snoring in the next compartment. It doesn’t help if you cannot afford them. It also doesn’t help if you are in a comfortable reclineable chair, but you are still 50,000 feet in the sky flying above ice-bergs in the bloody Atlantic. Men forget all those drills the air hostess does at the start of the trip, talking about what to do if the aircraft hits the water. I usually do yimu whenever they start their gesticulations, or bury my head in the aircraft magazines reading each sentence again and again. Tell that stuff to the birds (no pun intended). My thing once I board is to shove my hand luggage into the overhead compartment, say my prayers and then drink as many coolers of wine as I can extract from the air hostess, so that I can pass out. These are not available on our local-champion flights.
We all have our own fears, and a life well lived is a life bracing them. In University I knew a chap who confessed that he was terrified of leaving the school system. We teased that he had more extras than Panadol.
Some have a dread of descending into a cycle of poverty, despair or addiction, and being abandoned to our fates. Of the above despair is the worst – the quicksand trapdoor of any affliction. Or venturing out from under the care of their parents, or starting a new project, or taking a full plunge into an endeavor – the wages of failure in Nigeria is financial death and social suicide. There are no training wheels in our system for the youthful start-ups.
I read an article a while ago, which gave some tips for overcoming your fear of something. One is to try to take control of the fear by confrontation to sort of desensitize yourself to it (avoid doing this if you have a fear of dogs – a bite is worse than a bark). Another is to re-channel the fear so that you see it as opportunity for victory (very useful – start that business as the fear of starting hurts less than the insults/see finish which come with begging successful people for help all the time).
Another method is to analyze what scares you, by writing it down – which is what I have done in this article. I feel stronger and more courageous already. You should try it.
Hope for the best, prepare for the worst/
No fears, on nothing on earth/
Nas (Life Is What You Make It, 1999)
Ahh Eski. Sia- Fear. It’s a good song. When I was in primary school, I was scared of Tekiriki (is that how you spell it?) on that children’s show ABC Wonderland. He just looked like a ghost all bandaged up and what not (or was it old bumbum?); and AYAMATANGA in agbara nla. I never speak of that movie in the dark and I am an adult now. Now my fears like me have grown in size. Not been good enough,not living and losing my loved ones. You envision your life as a kid growing up and your experience shapes your expectation but as you grow up, life gives you these detours you never plan on and you start questioning if you will ever arrive at your destination or just give up on the dream and settle for what you have (it could be worse).. And in the span of 6 months I lost two people; one was a dear friend and one family. Both unexpected and sudden. The fear with this one is real. Every time I quarrel with someone now I am quick to patch things up because you just never know. I don’t call them fears anyway, I I call them worries. If you see fear you go know am? lol
Willy Willy, whoever or wherever you are, it shall not be well with you.
It didnt even help matters that it was shown Friday evenings (on the day there is a wake (wake keeping) happening. My bed was on the floor in my grandmother’s room. All those junks she had (she still has them) under her bed all looked like willy willy to me. I’d rather pee on the bed than open my eyes, get up and go to the toilet. Those days sha. The last time, I went to the village, I slept on that same spot. I was the first to retire for the night as I was not feeling fine. I woke up the following morning to learn that I slept alone in that room. I just smiled.
Meanwhile all those Lady KoiKoi and the likes didn’t work for me as I did not attend a boarding school.
When I became much older, my fear was staying in the house alone especially at night. Somehow I am growing past that phase.
Esco is a bae…. Nice article as usual.
Thanks for those tips am writing mine down right away asap
Because of my fear of a lot of things, the name “scared homosapien’ came about. I always voiced out my plenty fears, genuine fears, to my friends and they were always amazed why i think the way i do, but it was a strategy i designed to help me get over them. If i can voice them out, i can over come them.
Esco, you wrote well, but where the hell do u get your character names from; Akanti (meaning slap), Nwataewu ( Goat’s kid) and Nnochiaha (Pronoun)? It’s so funny!
@Scared Homosapien Thanks for your translations. I got all the names except Nnochiaha. But is it a real name borne by people or simply coined to get an Igbo word for Pronoun? Would an elderly Igbo understand the word to mean Pronoun or Nickname?
I don’t think it’s a real name. I only knew the translation because of my secondary school igbo teacher who calls it ‘nnochiperson’. I think he just makes up names as the spirit directs. Lol…
I find it difficult to believe that the man you described actually exclaimed “sweet baby Jesus”.
But perhaps he said it in igbo and Esco just translated it
Esco….my best friend in the imaginary world of Bleed Blue!
I share that fear of flying. When I was in Law School Abuja, I was on a plane every other weekend…seeing as the boyfriend (now hubby) was based in Lagos. It was never a worry, even the worst turbulence couldn’t shake me.
Fast forward this present day and if I could adopt them Buhari-trekkers approach when I have to go from Lag to Abuja, I would do it man!
Flights scare me too much jare. I’m typing it now and still scared sh*tless at the thought of an impending trip in July. But I shall continue to fight my fear. How I for do? 🙁
I “was” probably fear personified. With recent events, I might still be…..sobs.
I remember growing up afraid of ojuju, witches, anything labelled as fetish, baby lizards, mentally unstable people, constant darkness, armed robbers and most especially, petrified of cats! Whatever breed, no matter the colour. Once i spotted a cat, i would walk the other way while violently invoking the Blood of Jesus. Then i went to uni, and people were like “oh cats are soo cute! But seeing a random BLACK cat is a sign of “bad-luck/karma”. Say whaaaaaaa?
Now as an adult, these fears haven’t been extinguished, they’ve just been replaced with their “grown-up” counterparts. Failure, societal/social acceptance, fortune (I don’t want the fame), personal legacy, biblical writings, marriage, pregnancy labour (THIS ONE!), motherhood, childlessness, CANCER, HIV……dying (Death is painless, the process of dying might not be).
Coming to terms with some, others are proving much more difficult……. We are all a “Work in progress”. God help us.
We all have experience fear in one way or the other,growing up there was a soap called AWA,i dont know if many of u are familiar with it,but it scared d hell out of me,and i stopped watching it cos d horror scenes were too scary for me to watch,proceed to horror movies i think the movie that made me to over come fear was actually child’s play {chuky} after watching 1 and 2,i fell in love with horror movies and the fear in me gradually disappeared.Growing up i had no uncle or aunt i was scared of maybe it was as a result of me growing up under strictly nuclear family, me and my siblings were scarier of mum than dad,but above all we loved her more than dad,i dont know why but its d fact.
That your uncle and the way you described him…HILARIOUS..
My fear is quiet weird,i mean i would have no control of that situation at that time: i fear when i die young,those morgue attendant would use my body anyhow!I mean you hear stories of morgue attendants picking the beautiful girls and satisfying themselves.
Yes i am beautiful,yes i have a great bod so i fear i would be a victim …..
How do i conquer such fear?
Huh???????? Firstly, If you die in a plane crash, fire or in a way that disfigures your body or leaves it mangled that won’t be a problem.
Ps: the commenter and the replier are not okay.
LMAO!!!!As fort me i have a paralyzing fear of snakes (real snakes, toy snakes, pictures of snakes etc)…In Nursery we had 1 book like that, that used pictures of stuff to illustrate the different alphabets…Omo once i saw the picture of a snake for S, that was the last time i passed letter R in that book and i never learned how to read till the summer before primary 2 because of that…My sister sent me a stupid picture of a snake to my phone and i threw my phone and broke the screen, my dad arranged toy snakes close to my room and near the main door to the house, omo i screamed my street down till my mum rebuked everyone for scaring me cause i was crying and hid all the toy snakes that they want to kill her daughter….After this is my fear of flying…The person sitting next to me becomes my friend after i squeeze their hands throughout takeoff while muttering prayers like a crazy person…
*for
As soon as i saw an Esco article, i knew i had to read it first. And he didn’t dissapoint. Esco is AMAZING!!
Ayamatanga! Onika Meta, To gbe Knodo Dani! Agbaranla! Not fair mehn! My elder ones finished me with this. they know how afraid i was of the dark. still a bit even now. Good one Esco! I am afraid to have a friend. O and yea im afraid of people. Pretentious and unpredictable! no, if i got married today, i dont have a “best lady”, maybe people wont even come sef..okay i exagerrate. im one of those loud oboxious but actually lonely people. yes i said it! the other fears in my life which are related to my destiny only pop up in “milli seconds”, then i remember that the plans He has for me are of good and not of evil, to give me a future, an expected end. So i cannot die without being great and impactful. so poof!
im afraid to try new foods,
im also afraid to catwalk, i feel ill be too obvious. so i walk like a boy. *clears throat*
im afraid of any armed force in nigeria. before u know it, stray bullet!
Im afraid my new, incoming line manager, an indian, would work my ass to death.
Aaaaah! Esco my Thursday oasis. I wish I could exchange my adult fears for my childhood fears. Growing up, fear of the ixora plant was the beginning of wisdom…that was my mother’s favourite tool of torture. It was used to fence the houses in the estate I grew up, so all she had to do was uproot and flog! Then the living room in the village house was a no go area for me because my grandfather was buried in it. after watching ghost dad, I kept expecting to see his ghost floating around. Adult fears however, are not just illusions or hallucinations, they are real and aggressive. No willy willy or chuky (that doll sha!), my biggest fear is disappointing my parents. I know they’re already proud of me but I intend to keep them smiling ,even at the point of death, and make them believe they did something right.
Esco, let me tell you about Mr. Akpan, that fear inducing diminutive teacher that bestrode our primary school terrain like a colossus. Mr Akpan was fear itself and fear was aware of that. At the mention of his name heart beat spike and bodies tremble, and when you see him approach from afar, it is in your best interest to “disfarahan”, viz a viz to evaporate and condense somewhere else because you never know what indiscipline he might suddenly spot and attribute to you and his bulala, would come down on you in a staccato of stinging lashes..
Mr. Akpan doesn’t hesitate to puncture footballs that strayed onto his paths, seize anything that contravenes his idea of acceptable, he would barge into any class and retrieve any student deemed to have erred whether or not learning were in progress. My Akpan transcended fear in our little minds then, even after school or on weekends when we see him ride past on his old Raleigh bicycle with front basket, like Scooby doo our first instinct is to lift ourselves and dash away. Dread had no other name.
Mr Akpan was short and stocky, in our whispers we call him Sky Low Low, any endearment he might have had was invincible to us, hidden under a perpetually rigid face that laughs and smile not, a mustache like that of Lucky Igbinedion, uneven dots of stubble and a manner of communication deeply accented in his native Efik tongue, He never walked alone, infact, he walked with a menace and a whip, that type we call egba tinrin or pankere or a wooden ruler, always certain he would encounter a misdemeanor to apply his whip on. Ha… Mr Akpan I wish i had more time to talk about you. Esco thank you for taking us back. It has tayed
Strit Kredibility, I am a fan of the way you write. I re-read your entry on “Suffering & Smiling” and it flowed so poetic. Nice one!
I laughed at the “moustache of Lucky Igbinedion ” And Raleigh bicycles too! I had one of those back then. Good times!
@Esco, you write so well too, I particularly like the way you weave your narratives and intersperse it with localized characters and devices making it very domestic for streetz like us to identify with. Keep writing am already your fan.
NICE ARTICLE