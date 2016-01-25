Ask Dr. Craig!: Will Felvin Affect My Fertility?

Dr. Craig is a BellaNaija columnist and one of the doctors who writes for BN Doctors’ Lounge {Get familiar here}. The idea behind ‘Ask Dr. Craig!‘ is for BN readers to get quick sharp answers to niggling medical issues that they have. This does not in anyway mean that readers should not go to their doctors. However, sometimes you just need a human face to give answers to those fast, burning medical concerns our readers have.
Dear Dr. Craig,
Right from when I had my first period, I’ve always experienced serious menstrual pain, so bad that on the first few days I’ll be unable to do any activity for the first few hours, after which it would be bearable.
Since I started working, I’ve been fortunate that the first day of my period would often fall on a weekend. On one fateful day however, I had a very important presentation to give when my menstrual pain started. Fortunately, a colleague had a drug (Flevin) and when I took it, I noticed the pain was gone in 15 minutes and thereafter no pain. I was elated. No more menstrual pain, or so I thought.
My usual periods are heavy and the flow lasts four days but I noticed when I took the drug, my flow was so light that the period was over in 2 days. I haven’t taken the drug again and I noticed my flow (and the pain!) has come back to normal.
I’m worried that taking drugs for menstrual pain might affect my fertility since my flow actually reduced. It’s my desire to have children of my own in the earliest future (by God’s grace). Am I being paranoid? If Flevin isn’t a good drug to take, can you recommend any?
Thank you very much,
Miss Painful-Periods,
Yaba, Lagos
Dear Miss Painful-Periods,
Thank you for sending in your question but before I answer the specifics of ‘Felvin and Fertility’, allow me to briefly explain what happens when you have a period.
Every part of the female reproductive system is specially designed to perform a specific role in the reproductive process. The ovaries produce eggs for fertilization, the fallopian tubes are the courier service that transports the eggs, the vagina is the collector of the partner’s sperm and the womb is the incubator. The womb’s function is to provide a soft and plush cocoon for the fertilized egg to grow and the lining of the womb is made up of a special tissue called the endometrium which acts as a thick blanket where the fertilized egg is nourished and fed.
When the egg is released from the ovaries on the 14th day of a woman’s cycle, the body sends a message to the womb lining (endometrium) to begin to prepare for the possibility that the egg will be fertilized. This message is in form of a spike in the female sex hormone progesterone, which signals to the endometrium to set things in motion. Over the next few weeks the lining of the womb begins to thicken and fills with blood as it lays out the red carpet and fluffs up the pillows, stocks up on fresh food and fruits and puts up a welcome banner in anticipation of the arrival of a very special guest. If by a certain point the egg is not fertilized, the body instructs the uterus to pull down the welcome banners, roll up the red carpet and put away the blankets. All of these have to be discarded and they find their way out of the body through the vagina. The resulting flow of blood containing clumps of endometrial lining is what we know as menstruation and this happens every month as long as a woman is not pregnant, until she reaches menopause.
When the endometrial lining breaks down it releases a chemical compound known as Prostaglandin which is coincidentally one of the chemicals involved in pain perception and is produced when you get a burn or are pricked with a needle. This prostaglandin causes the uterus to squeeze and relax rhythmically to push out the shed lining and this is often painless in about 30-50% of women. In the other 50-70% of women, studies have shown that they either produce more prostaglandin than normal or are more sensitive to it. The drug Felvin™ (Piroxicam) belongs to a class of medicines called NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs) which were developed specifically to target Prostaglandins and counteract their action and this is probably why Felvin worked so effectively.
To answer your question, NSAIDs are not know to have any negative effects on future fertility. However, they are known to have serious side effects which may include diarrhea, hematemesis (vomiting blood), haematuria (blood in urine), blurred vision, skin rash, itching and swelling, sore throat and fever. NSAIDs have also been associated with acute liver damage.
Unfortunately Piroxicam (also known as Feldene™, Felvin™) has one of the lower safety profiles of the NSAIDs, with increased reports of side effects including ulcers, skin reactions and gastrointestinal bleeding. Safer alternatives include Ibuprofen and Diclofenac, both of which also have the tendency to cause ulcers and stomach irritation.
Sometimes your doctor may decide that the benefits of taking NSAIDs outweigh the risks and could prescribe an additional drug to protect the stomach lining. It is important to have a talk with your family doctor or gynaecologist to discuss this further so as to determine what is best for you.
Alternatively, you can try some exercise, a cup of chamomile tea, a hot water bottle, or soaking in a warm bubble bath, all of which are natural and safe means of reducing the intensity of period pains.
With warm regards and best wishes,
Dr. Craig
**Disclaimer: This column is written for patient education. It is not intended to diagnose or prescribe treatment and does not replace the advice of your physician. It in no means attempts to cover the full medical scope of this condition.
I love love love this article! this has to be the best explanation of the female reproductive system ever. Can this Dr please post an aricle advising on the best way to get pregnant for a female/male child incase you would really like to pick a sex.
Aunty, you want free medical consultation abi?
Hello Mrs Teea
Using timing of intercourse and date of ovulation as a means of influencing sex selection is very complex and not well understood. Unless of course you choose to go down the route of gene selection and embryonic engineering which has its ethical issues as well.
I use felvin and it didn’t affect my fertility, I have a son now. Also I read about timing of intercourse and used it and it worked!!
I have all the above symptoms and I recently got diagnosed with endometriosis. Apparently it had gone undiagnosed for over 12 years. I had a lap surgery to drain it, and have been on prostap for six months. Another sugery this year is being booked to take out adhesions to my bowels. Stop self medicating and go and get a proper scan/diagnosis from a specialist.
Best of luck.
Thank you. This is my story. Experiencing menstrual cramps isn’t normal. Go see your gyneacologist. You may have to do a lot of pushing from your end because most Dr’s tend to overlook the pain. A lot of women around the world seem to be suffering from this ailment, but sadly, there isnt a lot of awareness about it.
I used felvin through my periods. It was quite painful. I have 3 kids now.
I have painful period too…like it renders me useless for hours. However, I have discovered the medication that works for me; tetracyline, panadol and the other one use to stop purge. Hehehehehe..it work’s like magic. I’m so glad!
Really? Do you take them all at once? Tetracycline never worked for me besides relieving stomach contents. Tried paracetamol though when younger but to no avail; will try panadol. Looked forward to taking felvin and ibuprofen at one time but when I heard about the side effects I changed my mind.
Hello Halima
I’m afraid the combination of medicines you describe are not recommended for Period Pain. Misuse of antibiotics can lead to bacteria resistance and cause further problems down the line. Please make an appointment to see your Dr. to discuss this further
More about the risks from Feldene should be known the stuff triggered ulcer for me years ago. I had to stop then I had to treat ulcer.
Done all the hot water, ginger. teas. baths etc. 21 years of MPain is draining when each month is like 8hours of labour and I tried it all…. pills plus remedies.
Now for over a year I’ve been taking Gal 3:9-14 and Josh1:6-8. And I TALK to my body I tell it menstrual cycle does not need to bring pain its a beautiful thing. Incidentally it’s started today so with your description I talking to my body some more.
P.s. So glad I could join at your wedding ceremony, finally got to see you my cousin from another mother. It was a beautiful day.
Is Feldene the same drug as Felvin? Only asking because I used up a lot of Feldene in my younger days … Dropped all medication completely in the last 10 years as I now prefer to treat period pain and headaches without chemical assistance. Walking about and plenty of hot water are always my go-to remedies.
And I like your Gal 3:9-14 and Josh1:6-8 treatments. 🙂
That genuinely red-faced moment when you go back and re-read the last few paragraphs… Question answered.
Thank you for your kind words Jinkelele.
God bless you!
I av been a quiet reader on here with a few likes here and there on people’s comment but you are the first person that will make me type a comment. I love how you broke this down. I literarily said ” i love u already”. Hope to read more from you.
Great article!
Super informative ??????
Hmmmm… so felvin is not so bad. I used felvin in school then in year 3.. by year 4 I had ulcer.. my doctor said i should not have used felvin.. but omo.. the beauty of no pain and low flow was amazing.. now it’s onto ibuprofen.. can’t kee myself. Guess different body system and different side effects.
Warm bath kwa! .. all i want to do during menstrual pain is just roll and die! And die! ?… menopause please be nice
I totally understand. After facing monthly pains for decades, ha! Menopause better be nice o! My toes have become my favourite body part because I stretch them out almost till they fall off when experiencing pains. Chai! Labour cannot be any worse, if so then hmmm!
Lol, I know dat feeling!!! U 4 got 2 add, d sight n sound of people irritates d hellout of me, a cold floor was always my best friend, a part also wanted 2 yank d tummy or wateva was causin d pain!
Oh my!! Very apt- “all I want to do is just roll and die!” Like just die. Menstrual pain causes mybrain to stop thinking right sef
I did the warm bath thing today as am on leave,as in I have been massaging my stomach with hot cloth, I still feel so much pain, about to take felvin.
I have been using felvin for 2-3 years now and I have ulcer.I have to stop now.
Ha! I’ve had a relationship with felvin for years now. I never take it on an empty stomach though. Had ulcer scare once but never experienced the symptoms again. I take as much as 5 on bad days taking 3 in the morning and 2 in the evening. I heard it would get better after having had sex or chilbirth. I really hope so o because my bestie’s mum had MP even while we were in the university!
Felvin has been a life saver. I tell people labour pain cannot be worse than this. Ibuprofen and diclofenac doesn’t work for me and Panadol is such a joke sef.
Sex does not make it better…Childbirth maybe, but not sex…On the other hand, orgasmic sex while on your period might help lessen the pain with all the endorphins…..
Sex while on your period??? Ewwwwwww
You are right. I noticed the pain reduced when I reached orgasm. Now penetrative sex on your period seems dirty to me but that’s not what My husband and I do. We don’t have penetrative sex, we just do foreplay and dry sex and when I have an orgasm, it feels so good, the pain disappears.
I was using ibrupofen at some point and it affected my cycle so bad that I thought my period had ceased. My cycle went from regular 28 to 34 days. My period became irregular. I stopped Ibrupofen and my period became regular again. I now use only Panadaol whenever I have pains. Though I also use that sparingly. My hot water bottle and pain relief instrumentals is my go to remedy.
My dear..fa fa fa foul…infact i keep saying that e no go better for the person wey circulate that lie ooooo…i am a mom of 3 but the cramps no be hear oooo…After my first child,the day my period came back with biting cramps,i wept and cursed ehhhhh…..lol.3 children down and i am used to it..I think the pain of labor just makes the menstrual more bearable.Infact i believe that i am super productive at work that dreaded 4days because i channel the annoyance of the cramps and pains into the work.
It’s not nice na. Gosh! It is well.
funny thing is I have been taking felvin since my university days, tho as I finished University,the pain reduced that ordinary panadol can sort me out now, biko I am very grateful to felvin it has saved me on so many occasions and I have never had any side effect whatsoever…Thank God for His Mercies! #chuckles# tho if I had known of any of this side effects I wont have in bothered to take it.
Hello Doc (waving) long time no see (on BN). So I used to have serious menstrual pain when I was younger in my uni and sec school days. After I had my baby, it stopped being so severe. Infact no pain at all. But now, baby is 9yrs old, no aburo and the intensity with which d menstrual pain has returned na die. Started like a year back. Very painful that I’m useless the first two days. What can be the cause pls? I’m in my mid 30’s
I have been using Felvin for 4 – 5 years now..Panadol and them likes doesn’t work for me..My MP was so so bad; vomitting, rolling on the fall, for the whole day. But ever since I started using felvin, i have not seen these stuff…The only effect I have seen is that my flow has reduced, period lasts for 2 days or so.l as against 5 days before…I am addicted to felvin oo..I start taking it days before my period..I can’t even imagine stopping.
Thanks Dr for this detailed explanation. I also have Menstrual pain and it can really be unbearable. 11 years ago, i was introduced to Ibuprofen. Fast forward to mid last year, i suffered ulcer as a result of the long period in which i used the med. I had to stop using it. I have started using milder medicine such as paracetamol or panadol but the pain persists. what do i use now?
my second question is for my best friend, her Period pain is worse. she is in USA now and has been placed under some contraceptives which would seize her period. I worry it may affect her though the best medical advice she gets is to ‘Marry on time and start having kids’. is there a fertility side effect to the contraceptives?
Hi Faxie,
Try using Evening Primerose…its like a supplement of some sort. I too used Felvin but worried it had some side effects because of the drastic change in my period flow and duration. Evening primrose worked wonders for me! take the highest dose you can find (1200 mg I believe)
**Evening Primrose Oil….
I think NSAIDS have an effect on period flow, though maybe not understood/studied.
Anytime I take ibuprofen, Felvin etc, my period is not as heavy as usual; and I have less volume throughout the duration compared to when I don’t take any drugs or just paracetamol.
Nice to have you back, doctor.
Paracetamol
?
Yes jo, I take them at once.
Now these are one of the reasons Bellanaija works for me. Not just blogging about celebrity and their crazy lifestyles but also educative on all levels. Welcome Dr Craig, I have the same exact situation of the Lady in the original article and I cannot thank you enough for giving me a clearer picture of what I have been going through. I have also tried ibrupofen and some others, my body rejects them, I end up vomiting after taking any other meds, the felvin is the only one that I don’t throw up and it works like magic. I really wish I know of a better safer alternative. The pain always nearly kills me, I even pass out some times, so I think I will stick to a now more reduced amount of felvin until I get a better safer option. Thank you once again Doki, I believe you will do greatly in this house
Convince your doctor to go for a scan.
My best friends are felvin and ibuprofen, my menstrual pain is so bad I land in the hospital for injection most times… But sometimes it’s quite bearable, hot water helps. Runs in the family and mom says it will subside after child birth. Can’t wait, it renders my day useless
Hmmmmm,I used to use felvin then ooooo until a medical student told me it was bad. Now I know the solution……. Lots and lots of water.it helps to ease the flow and I experience small pain.
See why i love BellaNaija!
Thank you very much Dr. Craig and BN for this! Never thought of other side effects apart from fertility (although it’s a sincere relief to know I haven’t reduce my chances of having a baby).
I will most probably just endure the pain or use hot water. I also noticed that when I eat/ drink less sugary stuff e.g. soda in a month, the pain reduces, so would change my eating habits too. The side effects are just too much for me to risk.
Thank you once again.
yea. less sugary stuff and drinking hot water a day or two before and during has helped me this month. infact, i didn’t know i could leave the house and go out sef.
Susa, this is my theory about the whole Piroxicam fertility myth.
when you use 5 pads a day and cannot eat, walk or sleep when on your period, there is something wrong with your reproductive system. Patriarchy has made us believe this is a normal monthly due to pay and has told us to toughen up. We abuse pain meds and later in future, when there is an issue with fertility, we trace it back to the pain meds. Piroxicam is usually the scapegoat because this is what works for most women.
Please woman below who reads bible for MP, go for a vagina ultrasound.
The bible part pain you ne?
I am a believer, shut up and have several seats. God wants you to have faith and help yourself.
For d past fews years now i’ve been having heavy flows, to the extent of using 4 pads a day (all full, for d first 3 days).i almost thought of trying this felvin when i heard it reduces d days(cos mine is 5 days) buh the side effects tho.the pain is unbearable renders me useless, would lay down for d whole day , ve tried both ibuprofen nd panadol nd they helped in a way, buh not to b compared to the testimony of felvin nd d sister felvin i took in my school days. ve asked a friend can anything b more painful dan MP, she said wait till i experience labour nd i’m yet to. doc d duration nd d flow is it normal? Having pains during ovulation is it also normal?
Hi Dr, is taking 1 tablet of Felvin for just the first day safe enough?
This is me. 1 on just d first day.
DR Craig! DR Craig! Dr Craig! Welcome back. We BN peeps have missed you o. Chai! You just went on hiatus like that. Not fair o. I’m sure you are enjoying your married life.
Anyway, back to the topic. For the first few years of my menstrual cycle I didn’t experience any pains. But now, they are a constant. Menstrual pain pass mentrual pain chai. I can’t go without either paracetamol or panadol. I delibrately avoid the tough drugs. Sometimes I use up to 5 tablets within 1-2 hours before I am finally relieved. Is that a good thing? Recently, I didn’t have access to my tablets on time, I felt like dying o. I felt like throwing up. It was like my spinal cord was bending. My leggs were shaking. In fact, not a palatable experience. I eventually took 3tablets before I felt okay. It lasted about an hour and a half. I had a roommate who also feels like throwing up anytime she is in pain and once she does, the pain resides. Do you think I should old on till I throw up instead of using pills all the time. I’ve never gone through the pains completely without pills so I don’t even know how long my pains should last normally.
BN ladies, I need your help o. Besides the issue of menstrual pain is appropriate sanitory towel o. Please those of you with very heavy flows, help a sister out. Always advert says I should be confident in their towels but tah! I dare not o, I go just red straight. People are suggesting lady care to me but what good is it of it is so short. Please what is the best sanitary towel I can get my hands on here on Nigeria? I don’t care how expensive it is, I just need to stop feeling overly conscious anytime I’m on my period especially now that I’m going for my nysc. Ejo wearing white shorts while doing drills when on is not beans o.
Hello,
You should check out Always Infiniti, it might be a little difficult to get in Nigeria, but I know it’s available and it’s not ridiculously expensive. You might be a little scared, because the pad is really thin, but trust me it absorbs and keeps it locked in. It’s made from flexible foam, instead of cotton. I have a friend with seriously heavy flow, when I introduced her to Always Infiniti, she had a very doubtful look, but I’m happy she tried it anyway. And she eventually came back to say it was amazing for her.
But, be careful when you use it, because it locks the blood in, sometimes when you look at the top of the pad, it doesn’t look soaked, (which is good because you don’t get that wet feeling you get with cotton pads), but try to change your pad as frequently as you normally would.
I hope BN posts my reply, even though I just did a product endorsement, but I can’t keep the awesomeness of Always Infiniti to myself, and my darling friend told me about it, so I’m just sharing the love. I hope you’ll be able to find it in Lagos.
Another thing, they come in different sizes (lengths), but since you want a long pad, I suggest you buy the overnight one…I think that’s the longest they make, but I’m not sure.
Always Infinity especially the bulky type
@Cindy, I use “Always Overnight” pad. I use the longest with wings. I also use a tampon with it and it stops all leakage for me. Wish there was a way we could exchange info so I can give you some. I’m always stocked as if they will discontinue them. Cheers ?
Thank you very much for this great article Dr. Craig! I feel though as if you haven’t addressed one concern raised in the letter, i.e.: Is there a link between the abundance of the menstrual flow and fertility? In my own case, I have noticied over the last year a reduction of my menstrual flow as well as the duration of my periods. I am in my early thirties with no children yet and I have never taken a contraceptive pill. Please, could you share with us the possible causes of a reduced menstrual flow and its consequences in regard to fertility? I’m sincerely worried. Thank you!
PS: oh and thank you BN too 🙂
IMPORTANT NOTE TO THE POSTER OF THIS QUESTION!!!!
Please please and please i beg of you DO NOT USE ANY NSAIDS for menstrual pain.I am telling you from experience. Stop listening to all these doctors. They wont tell u the truth bcos the pharmaceutical cabal practically spoon feeds them what to think. True story. And im not just talking to you about nigerian doctors cos ive lived most of my life in the US as well.
Since i was young ive had terrible menstrual pain. Name it, ive used it. Felvin injections, dicloflenac injections, ibuprofen, naproxen sodium .etc. Cos i could never keep anything in, i had to take an injection or a suppository a few hours before in order to function. Pls note i never abused these drugs. I took a single 100g dose only on the 1st day of my period. I did this for years since i was 12yrs old.
Well i got married and started having fertility issues. My mind never went to these drugs until i went thru ivf 2 different times and couldnt get any matured eggs. As in NONE. Every single fertility doctor said ‘they dont think its the nsaids’, Im like really??? Im a f**king healthy 29yr old dt has never gotten pregnant/never had an abortion/never had an infection. Then i visited a specialist at a clinic in london and he said nsaids do affect prostaglandins and egg follicles. It in fact supresses it when taken in repeated ovulation cycles. Dt a lot of doctors however dont ascribe to this school of thought, and dont tell patients since nsaids is the miracle solution to all sortsa pain but that it is usually noted in rheumatic/athritis patients cos they deal with pain killers more regularly dn just a monthly pain and its a concern for their fertility.
I threw all the nonsense drugs out and decided not to do anymore treatments cos frankly, where on earth is the money? I suffered thru the 1st month & came up wt all sorsta solns 2 this pain to no avail, the 2nd month i just decided to fast into my period cos seriously oluwa was d only one dt understood my pain. Dts when i didnt feel any pain. Since then i started doing 2 days dry fast into my period & started having minimal to negligible pain. I cldnt believe it. And i never believed just starving myself could drastically reduce it. Any ways to cut my long story short, i went back for an ivf cycle 2years after quitting nsaids and got my bfp wt just 3 eggs mature. It is not a coincidence. Ecspecially when i discovered one of my closest friends from high school (who i used to share my drugs wt cos of her severe menstrual pain) also has fertility issues.
You might choose to believe me or not, cos after a while even i started doubting myself when some ‘professionals’ said it couldnt be. The whole process really changed my thinking about doctors.
Try out Dr Brown’s Super pad. It is longer than the regular pad and it soaks up really well. The pack is white and purple
Ever since I could remember, I always had extremely painful menstrual periods. Right from secondary school to my working days, my mum and I always skipped school and work on the first day of my period because the pain was so bad. I would be rolling on the floor, screaming and sobbing, vomiting and stooling all at the same time. It was always so messy. One time I was working for this lady who was so mean that even when I lost a good friend, she wouldn’t let me take an hour off to go pay my last respects at the cemetery. Well, so I had to go to work on one of my first days, I tried to hide out in the store and do my usual rounds of the messy business. Ms Mean was walking around and heard me sobbing, she opened the door and what a sight she saw. I was practically naked and so exhausted. She had me call my family and even insisted she see whoever came to pick me up…maybe she thought I was dying. Even when I worked at the Bank, I always called in sick on my first days. I started up from taking Paracetamol to Feldene to Diclofenac. I used so much diclofenac that my pain threshold got so low I couldn’t stand any type of pain. The dental consultants at National Hospital once threw me out of surgery with my tooth half pulled out because I had been given triple the normal dose of anaesthesia but I was still screaming in pain, They thought I was pretending and refused to give me any more anaesthesia so I refused to let them pull any more so they asked me to leave. They never bothered to ask me what sort of painkillers I was used to taking. I went to another dental surgeon and when I narrated my tale, he asked me what strength of painkillers I use,I told him and boy oh boy! the lecture I got! He got the tooth removed though.
I don’t recall what happened or when exactly it happened but sometime in 2012, I noticed that the pains didn’t last so long and the cramps weren’t as severe. I just finished my period today and apart from a few minor cramps, I was perfectly pain free. I do not recall praying specifically about it except maybe those days when rolling on the floor, I begged God to take me home. All I know is that I have been miraculously healed and I am so grateful to God.
I used to have very painful MP with stooling and vomiting, panadol or paracetamol never worked for me. It used to render me completely useless, could not eat or drink and all I could do was scream and cry till am completely weak When ever I had my period, everyone in the compound will know its my time of the month and at the end I will look like I had been sick for weeks cos I will so emaciate. My redemption came the day I went to visit my aunt who is a medical doctor and my period started, she had diclophenac in the house so she told me to take it and 10 minutes later I did not feel anything. It was a miracle and was like God has finally answered my prayers. For over 10 years I had been taking cataflam every time my MP starts till it ends. I got married in 2013 November and when I did not conceive after my first month, I became very scared and thought that the diclophenac had made me infertile. But by the next month I took in and when my child was 11 months I took in for my 2nd child which am 5 months gone. Soif this drugs can cause infertility, they would have for me cos I used to take overdose, at a point it was like the strength of the drugs had reduced but I developed ulcer and had to treat that one separately. The key is to always eat well before taking this drugs and I got to know that late after the ulcer had gone far. If you can avoid them good for you. After giving birth, I tell people that period pain is more painful than labour, cos labour pain comes and goes while period pain is constant.
It is the way your body (system) is built. I started taking cataflam in yr2/3, no pain, shorter period days (i was as happy as a lark)…… Few months after, mumsy was having chest pains and our family doctor told her he couldn’t give her cataflam cuz her menopause will end and she will start her period again (someone that gone 1 year of menopause o!) N hin mumsy shout say na wetin i dey take for dysmenorrhea, doctor called and warned me to stop.
A year or so later my cousin’s wife came for IVF, luckily she took in at her first try. She was gisting and mentioned cataflam, how she was taking 1 every 4hrs (i was taking one for 2 days). I told her what the doctor said and just kept on saying, ahhh! ahh!, of course there was no need to tell her hubby nawww seeing as she had taken in.
As for me? ANION PANTY LINERS are it o! I remove the strips inside, soak it in a big bottle of water and drink 2-3 days before i see my period. Been using it for a long time and it works. If i can’t get then i use ibruprofen sparingly.
It’s so good to know I’m not alone in this. Thanks BN, Dr. Craig and the lady who made the inquiry. Right now I don’t use anything for my pain because nothing worked in the past. Birth control IUD came out by itself when a massive clot pushed it out. Ibuprofen did not work. I’ve had scans and test and my GYN blamed it on fibroids but I’m not ready to take them out so I just tough it out on the 2 worst days out of my 5 day period. Taking a shower on those days makes the tub look like a murder scene. In the last 3 months, I’ve stopped going to work (on the 2nd & 3rd day) because the pain is so unbearable. I’ve had situations when I got stained but last year June, I found out about Always overnight pad. I use with a tampon and disposable underwear and as long as I change every hour (on day 2 and 3) I’m fine and I’ve never stained since then.
BN – Please feature more educative post like this.
Thank you Dr. Craig. Thank you – keep educating us 🙂 ..
I can write a book on my period pain.. Done it all.. My colleague’s wife and a friend of mine kept complaining about my Felvin intake. Before then, i would take morning and night for the first 3- 4 days and now i take 1 or 2 in a month.. The side effect is not a myth- the acidity/Ulcer is real. Now, I walk most weekends guess it is time to increase the intensity by jogging then also get chamomile tea…
This liver damage side effect is scary o!!!
i use tampons coupled with always pad for leakage. Lasts 4-5 hours on the first day before i need to change. Try tampax maxi with always. Woman wahala. currently on the period now sef. I use felvin 2 on the first day and thats all i need to get me through the 5days
wooooooow am so so happy for this, please Pst Graig, how is the easiest way to calculate your free period, am always confuse after all the explanation am getting from different people.
Wow…i am part of the 30% of women with painless periods. After reading the comments i realize i am in fact blessed. i am on my period right now and the only discomfort i have is i need to go change every few hours.
Ferrari, You are so blessed! I’m in the league of those with a hopeless case of dysmenorrhea,right from the first period I ever had.
Runs in the family.
It would definitely be a miracle if I can enjoy painless periods!
Enjoy Your luck!
I used feldene and felvin so much, It didn’t affect me, I have a son now, labour was amazing didn’t even know I was in labour and in three pushes my cutie was born, you can use epidural during childbirth it’s amazing.
I had a bad case of painful periods, I used both feldene and felvin, I also did the ovulation timing, I have a son now, remember to pray and do it with faith in God. Labour was painless and amazing.
Oh dear! We’re actually many! Thank you so much for this, Dr! My monthly menstrual experience is TERRIBLE oooooooo! I take diclofenac injection every darn month. The pain I feel on the 1st and 2nd day is beyond unbearable. It’s a Killer! Without/before the injection, I throw up 4-5 times, stool like there’s no tomorrow, lose appetite & feel irritated by almost anything. The fatigue? That one is not here at all..I wonder where the strength I use in wailing and rolling on the floor comes from.
Felvin? Been there! It used to be my saving grace back in Sec. School until it suddenly stopped working for me after 4 trials. I switched to Olfen. It worked once and that was it. Voltaren, Panadol, Tetracycline and a chunk of others did same thing. When it felt like drugs consipired against me, I tried other things; herbs, ginger, garlic, coconut oil, olive oil, hot water bottle, alcohol, green tea et al but to no avail.
On this particular day in Uni, I felt like I was going to die. I was rushed to the medical center and that was how my injection episode began.
Nothing works on the 1st day except a shot of the diclofenac injection. Its crazy! I’ve been 9years on it. Had my 1st shot in 2008 at Babcock Medical center.
Everyone says, marry and give birth and your problems will be over. Well, I used to take solace in that until I heard a few “mothers” complain of the wicked pain still even after childbirth.
Dr Craig and the whole bellanaijarians,
I am in a confused state and in need of help urgently. I’ve never felt menstrual pain in my entire life neither have I been bothered about keeping tabs on dates.
BUT since December my period has sort of seized; I didn’t see it until first week in january and the flow was epileptic too.
I run 5days with a semi-heavy flow and I could barely run 4days with little or no flow, right now I’m yet to see anything o.
Pardon me but I’ve never had sex before nor used any sort of pain relief drugs except when I had toothache…
I miss having my period.
HELP!!!
Each time I have my period I do have a serious pain and a heavy flow to the extend of using four pads at once, but I use felvin20 every periods, now I am scared, hope it won’t affect me if I want to conceive and hope the felvin20 doesn’t have side effect bcox I took too much felvin20 each time am on my period.
Then what are the things to do when trying to conceive?
great article! nothing much to say, just a Big thank you to Dr Craig for this wonderful article, very educative, wish to read more of this… menstrual cramps!
each time I see my period..it always do come with pains..until I was introduced to felvin20…I do take it for d first 2days after that d pain stop till d 5days are over…and now am hearing its not good to take felvin…so my question here is…will it have any side effects on child bearing in the future..cos am still a student about to graduate nd not thinking of getting married…?
what blood group can someone having blood group B+ marry
Hi Chinwendu, Please see this article where i had previously answered this. https://www.bellanaija.com/2014/10/ask-dr-craig-rhesus-incompatibility/
Regards,
Dr. Craig
my case is also a terrible I’ve suffered it for 10years since I was 11 until last year a nurse introduced me to ladinax… I take like 4tabs in a day…. before I can feel a little relief. Buh my sister says felvin is magic…. I’m even scared….. these pains made me miss tests and not write some exams well in school
my advice… Do not always take drugs in each month you see you menses. Maybe once in two or three months, during your menses, take at least 1felvin. If the pains is much, take 2. Do not take more than 2 felvin during your 5day period.
I heard it’s good to take ibuprofen so the menstral flow can seize, my husband usually likes making love during my period, I read dat I can take 1200mg every 4 hrs
I have swelling in d mouth overnight because one particular teeth was paining Me..can I take felvin ??
Try Ruzu Herbal Bitters for menstrual pain/disorder for maximum result. You can drink between one to two bottles. But the recommended doze is three bottles.
please sir, can felvin stop ovulation or fertilizer of egg to take place because I HV being try to conceive and at the sometimes planning to take felvin for pain relieve. should I, I have not take it yet, just want to know if it can disturb someone from getting pregnant before I get involves
Dear Dr. I am 36 years old and have PCOS and thyroid with B12 . D3 and iron deficiency. My periods normally irregular but last 3 months I have not periods. for getting period I used duphaston twis a day for 5 days but I could not get my period my Dr. check my blood test and ultrasound and said you r not pregnant some times duphaston does not work so you take promulatan N twice a day for 5 days . After using Promulatan N I got my period but it is very horrible very pain full and very very scanty just 7 to 8 drops it’s my first day of period and I feel a lot of pain I can’t able to visit Dr. Please help me right now plz
Hi doctor. I really appreciate this article you have written. I have used felvin for years and recently diognosed of anemia too. My body itch me a lot whenever I take my bath or whenever my body comes incontact with fluid even my own sweat. I really do not know which is causing the itch, if it’s the fact that I have taking the felvin for years or the anemia. Please I will really appreciate hearing from you. Thanks
I usually have the pain mostly on the first day. it started yesterday so I bought felvin and I used three pills only to start noticing itching and swelling of the lips. I feel really uncomfortable and pissed off I’ve a bad feeling towards felvin now because it reduces the flow Alot, stop the pain and now side effects like this one I’m having now isn’t encouraging Atal. I’m putting a stop to it henceforth.. Doctor please reply
I do take feldene every night for joint pain along the line I started seeing my period the first day I didn’t feel any pain maybe because of intake of feldene then the second day I noticed that the color of my period changed and all of a dudden my period seized only little blood stain that do come out please what could be the cause?