BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Introducing “Round Table with Faozy”! Watch Guests Drewwskky of Wowo Boyz & Elizabeth Nkechi talk about Casual Sex on Episode 1

07.04.2016 at By 7 Comments

 promo photo Round table with Faozy
What happens when bright minds come together to discuss topics only mentioned behind closed doors? Those things only discussed with friends and family? Watch the first episode of ‘Round Table with Faozy’, the latest from Cocobox TV, to find out!
The debut episode has the host, Faozy, having a funny and enlightening conversation on ‘Casual Sex’ with comedian Drewwskky of Wowo Boyz and Elizabeth Nkechi, a stylist.
Watch the vlog here:

 

7 Comments on Introducing “Round Table with Faozy”! Watch Guests Drewwskky of Wowo Boyz & Elizabeth Nkechi talk about Casual Sex on Episode 1
  • Temi April 8, 2016 at 2:42 am

    Omggggg i couldnt get past the fake accent! It was too obvious especially how the host kepy switching accents.ughhhhh so annoying. Stopped after 5mins.

    Love this! 20 Reply
    • Faozy April 8, 2016 at 3:15 pm

      Thank you for taking some time out to view the video to begin with. The intention of the videos are to strike intelligent conversation in relatable ways, apologies if the accent(s) deterred you. My accent(s) are a result of a very interesting childhood lol. I hope you can look past that and view future episodes!

      Love this! 20
    • kushman April 8, 2016 at 11:08 pm

      I have a crush on you…are you single?

      Love this! 17
  • TheLadyWithoutTheAfroLocs April 8, 2016 at 2:01 pm

    lmao…switching upanddan…

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Clinton Blackwell April 8, 2016 at 8:20 pm

    Nice

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Clinton Blackwell April 8, 2016 at 8:21 pm

    I – enjoyed the conversation. It was educative and eye opening. Drewwskky was funny and Lizzy was not keeping it 100%. She was keeping some comments in the reservoir and the host was good. Please bring more of similar topics, so people can learn. Accent was ok as long as we can hear and understand what is being said. Some Nigerians are idiots and bull-frogs . They complain about everything. Cows!!! People are doing their little hustle to educate and sensitize the public, one Ewu is complaining about accent. “Oboor”. In Nigeria, the radio stations and TV stations hire you quickly if you have a little britiko or yankee accent. One ” Ode lasson lasson is bitching.

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Wetin concern you?! April 8, 2016 at 9:12 pm

      “Bull Frog” #Dead… If only more Nigerians could be like you. Instead of finding the negative in everything , look for ways to support and courage her. Awesome content, awesome quality! One time for #RoundTableWithFaozy

      Love this! 16
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija