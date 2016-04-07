Introducing “Round Table with Faozy”! Watch Guests Drewwskky of Wowo Boyz & Elizabeth Nkechi talk about Casual Sex on Episode 1
What happens when bright minds come together to discuss topics only mentioned behind closed doors? Those things only discussed with friends and family? Watch the first episode of ‘Round Table with Faozy’, the latest from Cocobox TV, to find out!
The debut episode has the host, Faozy, having a funny and enlightening conversation on ‘Casual Sex’ with comedian Drewwskky of Wowo Boyz and Elizabeth Nkechi, a stylist.
Watch the vlog here:
Omggggg i couldnt get past the fake accent! It was too obvious especially how the host kepy switching accents.ughhhhh so annoying. Stopped after 5mins.
Thank you for taking some time out to view the video to begin with. The intention of the videos are to strike intelligent conversation in relatable ways, apologies if the accent(s) deterred you. My accent(s) are a result of a very interesting childhood lol. I hope you can look past that and view future episodes!
I have a crush on you…are you single?
lmao…switching upanddan…
Nice
I – enjoyed the conversation. It was educative and eye opening. Drewwskky was funny and Lizzy was not keeping it 100%. She was keeping some comments in the reservoir and the host was good. Please bring more of similar topics, so people can learn. Accent was ok as long as we can hear and understand what is being said. Some Nigerians are idiots and bull-frogs . They complain about everything. Cows!!! People are doing their little hustle to educate and sensitize the public, one Ewu is complaining about accent. “Oboor”. In Nigeria, the radio stations and TV stations hire you quickly if you have a little britiko or yankee accent. One ” Ode lasson lasson is bitching.
“Bull Frog” #Dead… If only more Nigerians could be like you. Instead of finding the negative in everything , look for ways to support and courage her. Awesome content, awesome quality! One time for #RoundTableWithFaozy