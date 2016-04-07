Introducing “Round Table with Faozy”! Watch Guests Drewwskky of Wowo Boyz & Elizabeth Nkechi talk about Casual Sex on Episode 1

What happens when bright minds come together to discuss topics only mentioned behind closed doors? Those things only discussed with friends and family? Watch the first episode of ‘Round Table with Faozy’, the latest from Cocobox TV, to find out!

The debut episode has the host, Faozy, having a funny and enlightening conversation on ‘Casual Sex’ with comedian Drewwskky of Wowo Boyz and Elizabeth Nkechi, a stylist.

Watch the vlog here: