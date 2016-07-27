Ruby Suze: Having Children & the Consciousness of the Yoruba Renaissance

My spoken Yoruba is about as good as my spoken Mandarin – non-existent. Somehow I miraculously developed the ability to understand it but, I still fumble when it comes to verbalising my thoughts in Yoruba. It saddens and frustrates me. It somehow makes me feel less ‘Nigerian’, less ‘authentic’ than I should especially, around other young Nigerians. Very often I can hear the reply in Yoruba in my mind but I just default back to English.
I was born and raised in the UK. And I’m in no way lamenting about that. My parents created a wonderful life for us here, where we have been given opportunities and access to things that we may not have had in Nigeria. But, that has meant that the little I know about Nigeria has come from heresay, Professor Google, countless Nollywood movies and fading memories from a family trip to Nigeria when I was 10. Nevertheless, my limited knowledge created a deep and intense love affair with my culture. I fell in love with the colours, the vibrancy, the food, and the music. God knows I love our music; the melodies from King Sunny Ade and Sir Shina Peters are the soundtrack of my childhood. Even now, no party feels complete without ‘afro juju’.
I used to blame my parents. In fact, I still do (love you mum and dad) because they didn’t speak Yoruba to us, they spoke it to each other. It was far down on their list of priorities – there were school exams, music lessons, parties, church and just life in general. It was also difficult in 80s to be black let alone, be African. Perhaps my parents were protecting us from persecution and prejudice. From what I heard, mistaking a Caribbean person for an African was deemed as an insult. It was perceived that Africans were somewhat backward and uneducated. The creative fraudulent activities of some Nigerians in the late 80s and 90s didn’t help this case. Who in their right mind would want to be associated with that?!
To further compound matters, my maiden name wasn’t terribly long and did not set off the ‘here comes an African’ and then my parents chose to give me a very traditional English first name. So, I didn’t face the torture of hearing a teacher butcher my name. Although, I do remember there was a time in primary school, I decided to write all my names on the front of my exercise book. I clearly remember the teacher spitting them out of his mouth as if he had just sucked on five lemons. I was completely mortified and shuffled to the front of the class to the sounds of my friends’ laughter and howls of ‘is that your real name?’ Real name?! I didn’t realise my first name was an imposter. I wanted to tell them it wasn’t a place holder. I was proud of all my names – both the English and the Nigerian. I had learned the meanings of my Yoruba names and was proud that my parents had carefully chosen a name that they felt reflected the person I would become.
Times have changed now. I teach in an urban school in London where there are hundreds of African children – Nigerian children, who are embracing their names and correcting all the teachers (even me) on their mispronunciation.
On a weekly basis, I am asked where I am from and I refuse to tell them. Not because I am ashamed (even only they knew) but because I don’t want them to use that as an avenue to be disrespectful. Can you imagine handing back assignments and student saying ‘Why now, Aunty? This is supposed to be an A and not a B?!’ Or the horror of them meeting someone, who knows someone’s aunty’s uncle’s best friend (and you know us Nigerians get around) to discuss the details of my life. Already, I had a student offer to cook for my husband when my holiday photos accidentally projected onto the screen – the horror! Anyway – I digress…I question though where this sudden peak in Nigerian pride has come from?
Is it the global accessibility of information that the rise in social media has produced? Instagram, Blogs, Twitter and Facebook are platforms which depict a totally different life from the potbellied children. Is it the fact that the western world is slowly changing their view of Africa? Musicians like DBanj and WizKid are doing a great job of shining the light on Nigeria. We’ve had Beyonce dressed in Ankara and her homegirl Michelle Williams remaking a Nigerian gospel anthem.
The students I teach are so proud of their names and their nationality but, they don’t seem to be holding onto their language with the same tenacity. Is it the same beloved AfroBeats that causing this? I’m concerned whether we’re just producing an American version of ourselves, using English more than our native tongue. In the same way, there is also a slow and dangerous dilution of some of our core values. I’m finding an increasing number of our children being disrespectful to their elders, showing a serious lack of respect. Our language has a fantastic way of showing respect by changing the words we use to address our elders. Could it be that the English language has become a leveller, blurring the lines between adult and child? Let’s face it many teenagers I know, only know the Yoruba words and phrases which are linked to discipline. Doesn’t it belittle the language if it is rendered only used to communicate anger and insult? And even now, that my parent and I are passed the ‘Kuroni’waju mi!’ stage, my parents only use the vernacular when they don’t want others to be a part of the conversation. Yoruba doesn’t sound like the most romantic language but, its richness shouldn’t be devalued like this.
Having children has suddenly made me more conscious of my legacy. I’m questioning what I’m passing on. ‘Shoki’, wearing Aso Ebi and eating Jollof rice doesn’t feel like anything of substance. And yes, I understand that my view is biased but, I’ve heard that this slow selective muteness has reached Nigeria. I was shocked when I was told that there are children in Nigeria who don’t speak Yoruba. Apparently, for a number of people this is not a concern as at all levels of society – English is spoken – by politicians, teachers and other professionals. I find this really interesting as many other nations don’t follow suit. When the Indian prime minister came to London and he delivered his speeches in his native tongue. They were also colonised by the British so, we can’t use that as an excuse. One thing that rests in India’s favour is that they only have 22 languages; whereas, we have over 500! And English is apparently our official one. You could argue that English would be the most lucrative language to retain. It would open up doors for you at home and abroad.
I’ll put a disclaimer out there – I am no expert oh…these are just some random thoughts I thought I’d share. I’m just a humble mother of 2 who just suddenly came to the realisation that my son may never hear me say anything in my mother’s native tongue. I do not have an identity crisis oh. I’m not lost. I embrace my Nigerian identity and all that entails. I only use a pseudonym to protect my 9-5 career.
I was that girl who professed to avoid cooking Nigerian food because I found it time consuming. My, sometimes fussy eating, son has changed all of that; I have since discovered the speed and simplicity of whipping up Okra and Eba. With proper planning, a good mood and semi-quiet children. Even Egusi isn’t so much of a chore. Now, I take pride as I’m blending and pounding. It’s all part of the preservation of all that I am – Black, British and Nigerian. Yoruba cannot die with me and my beloved. I’m going to fight the embarrassment and shame. I’m going to start learning how to speak Yoruba. I think – I know – we need to preserve it. #YorubaRenaissance
Very nice; I pray the case of my children is not hopeless. I’m Igbo, my husband is SW, none of the children in the extended family speak the mother tongue. Now there’s a panicked consciousness of this failing and I find myself trying to redeem the situation with my toddler, but just like the author pointed out, I can’t seem to carry on a full length conversation in Igbo without reverting to English, but then Igbo is my default tongue when I need to enforce discipline. I can’t even construct a sentence in my husband’s language.
I think, it boils down to identity crisis vs identity pride. Our parent were brainwashed in their generation with the belief of our local language/dialect was inferior. English language was classified as what determined, distinguished the higher social class from the lower class. the literate from the illiterate, the exposed from the non exposed. And now you speak with oyibo accent you’ve won a lottery.
I was born and raised in the states but I understand and speak Yoruba very well. Of course, to deep native speakers, I’m a “learner”. My dad schooled in London, met my mom there and lived in Europe but he’s Pan African/Yoruba to the core. He made sure we all spoke, knew the language, culture and history. We had no choice. It doesn’t matter who you are, if you are around him, his pride for his culture will rub off on you. My cousin married a white guy, one of the posh American guys ever. She introduced him to my dad to get his blessings. One of the main advice my dad gave them is, your children must learn to speak Yoruba. They have two kids now, and my cousin speaks Yoruba to them. God has specially blessed children bcos they picked it up. Teach them while they are young. Asians especially those Chinese children at the nail salon speak with perfect American accent then turn around to talk crap about your feet in chinese or is it mandarin. If Asians, Hispanics can balance two cultures, so can Nigerians. Let’s stop forming and trying to be what we are not and will never be.
The funny thing is we exude cultural pride in every other area. The language though, zero. I think my inability to communicate fluently in Igbo language was identified by @engoz and @egghead below. Even more specifically, communicating in my dialect is a problem.
Your parents should be commended for passing on the cultural legacy to their children, and you should too for embracing it wholeheartedly.
Mine tried but were not forceful so here we are.
Damilola! Love what you said about our Asian brethren always speaking in their native to abuse our cracked feet. It’s soooo true! The amount of times my mum has spoken about the people doing our nails in Yoruba. The problem is I can only reply in English. Pure shame! Although I think we should be careful. I hear there are a number of Chinese people living in Nigeria and they could probably speak better Yoruba than me!
@Naijatalk, I work with a colleague who’s from the Republic of Guinea. In spite of it being a former French colony where English isn’t the primary language, she and her husband speak fluent English (and, of course, their French flows as fluidly as tap water). She revealed to me that they speak mainly Fula (their indigenous mother tongue) to their children at home as both kids get enough English at nursery during the day and I was filled with such awe that I now feel like a complete illiterate compared to them.
To add to that awe, she’s also very interested in Naija pidgin (although, bless her, she gets a lot of the phrases wrong) ?…. but my point is that there seems to be more leaning towards national pride over on that part of W/Africa than on our end. Even when her husband calls her at work, she conducts those phone conversations in straight Fula, regardless of who might be standing around her. She no send anybody message and it’s this complete lack of self-consciousness about her native identity that I first noticed about her – babe just doesn’t feel like she has to be anything other than the Guinean she is. Plus her written and spoken English are both on point (disabusing the oyibos we work with of any attempt to class her as “unenlightened”).
I wholeheartedly agree with Damilola’s statement above. Our parents and the generations before them became so brainwashed by the white man that they bought into this concept of “blending” into that other culture, instead of their own native one and you find that many of us grew up with that unspoken endorsement before gaining our own cultural awareness. My father’s English name is all that I’ve ever heard people (including his own family) refer to him by. The only reason we knew he had an Igbo name was because my mother deliberately uses it as an endearment for him & it’s the same for his siblings – all 7 of them only address each other by their English names. This is just one example of those things we mistakenly took pride in as a people (i.e. boasting of our affiliation with English culture than our own) and it’s only very recently that this generation is discovering how much of our identity we’ve allowed to leach away from us.
And that practise of only speaking in indigenous tongues only when the speaker wants to discipline children… I can testify to being a recipient so nothing really stuck in terms of the spoken language. God help me & my children by keeping my parents alive for a long time because once the little runts can talk, I’m shipping them off to the grandparents to learn Igbo.?
Hi NaijaTalk, thanks for joining the conversation. I really appreciate it! I found growing up that my parents always reverted back to Yoruba when enforcing discipline too and even I’m guilty of doing the same thing. I hope that you can get through to your toddler – I’m thinking of learning/improving my skills whilst teaching him at the same time. Seriously considering investing in a Tutor;
i really love this article. i can relate, london born and raised and i dont speak a word of yoruba, english first name, french sounding surname.
but i do try as much as possible to embrace my nigerian heritage. travelling to nigeria often helps too, but unfortunately, like you’ve identified in the article, people in nigeria speak english or pidgin. i have a number of friends born and raised in lagos who do not even know how to speak their tribal tongue…. i think i may join you and find a yoruba class where i can get lessons
Hi E mi ni – thanks for joining the conversation – you’re so right – travelling to Nigeria would really help although if English and Pidgin is mainly spoken – I’d be pretty stuck! Plus the prices of the tickets are enough to scare us all off! They say that there’s another recession on its way to the Brexiters!! This name thing is also very interesting. But – I don’t want to become one of those typical africans wearing an ankara headscarf and beating my chest to the rhythm of my national anthem!
If yorubas who a lot of people envy cos of how strongly they hold on to their language complain that the language is dying, I wonder what will now be said about my Igbo language. Alu melu anyi o!
Lolllll. You can say that again. At least the writer has an excuse that she grew up in the UK. I grew up in Nigeria and can’t speak Igbo. My parents have refused to take the blame for it, lol. They both speak Igbo. My mum’s even very fluent in Yoruba. I think the Biafran war sort of killed consciousness in Igbo people, because prior to that it wasn’t so. Nevertheless, I’m very interested in my culture o. I’m always searching for articles and books on precolonial and post colonial Igbo people trying to understand the culture properly. I found this youtube channel where intellectuals discuss Igbo culture. It’s been really helpful. youtube.com/channel/UCQul4PNFXZK7wCCBni6ueZw
That channel is great! I have subscribed already!
Hi Engoz, thanks for contributing to the conversation. I’ll check out the YouTube clip, Thanks for sharing. It would be good for me to widen my understanding.
@ Engoz,
The reaction to the war does share part of the blame, but not all.
I guess it had to do with the ‘loser’ mentality. Possibly to avoid discrimination, the Igbos who fled to other states post-war shed off vestiges of their heritage. Back then, there was nothing positive to be gained from being Igbo and nobody wanted to associate with the side that lost.
This negative effect that is only exacerbated by current ethnic tensions in our country (read: biafra)
So true. I wish, I speak Igbo. I get jealous when I hear it. I don’t even understand Igbo except for the basic words. I’m married to a Yoruba man. When my parent in law visited, they spoke Yoruba throughout. I felt like the oddball but I learnt so much Yoruba in a short period of time. Grandma made up her own nursery rhymes for our baby. I see her little eyes light up as if she understands the words. My mum is living with us now. She suggested, since she plans to move back to Nigeria, and when our baby is older like around 5, she’ll take her to Nigeria so she can immerse more in Igbo culture. If she adjusts well, she can go to high school there. But if she doesn’t adjust well she can always come back. Also, I’m going back to school, she thinks it will help me focus and not be too stressed. Hubby is definitely against it which has caused some tension between them. I need advice, how do I deal with in law problem? I have no problem with my in laws but my mum, some members seem to have problem.
Hi Swizzle – thanks for joining the conversation. I didn’t think about the problems in other languages – so selfish – I’m sorry. Are you facing the same problems in Igbo?
Even though I was raised in Nigeria, my parents never taught us the language, preferring to speak it to themselves. Just like the author, I understand perfectly but can’t speak.
I’m so determined not to repeat that mistake with my kids.
They MUST learn the language.
I think the smaller ethnicities have it worst in Nigeria. Some languages are actually going into extinction and its no joke. For me both my parents donot speak the same language, so they never communicated in each others language and we (the kids) didn’t learn any. It’s sad!
Mama, you are on point. My parents belong to different minority tribes therefore we didnt speak any of their languages at home. Instead we learnt the prevalent language in the north, which is hausa. My siblings also married from different minority tribes so speak only english at home. Guess inter-marriage has its downsides.lol.
Hi Mama, thanks for joining the conversation. You’re so right. With so many languages in one country and English being our national language. It’s only a matter of time before some die off completely.
Lovely article Ruby… soo appreciate my nana (rip) even speaking ijebu dialect and went to festivals back in the days.. Good ol’ fun festivals. Like my brother will say…Bawo le waa…. (as in Bawo nii)..Lol but I can totally related… all we can is to keep educating yoruba and other tongue…. I sooo envy the Asians we it comes to language speaking.
I have a Hmong friend who speaks her language very well and knows her culture very well. But the Asians know the value of preserving one’s identity—through the teaching of their culture, language and traditions.
Hi Peaches, you’re so right. We have to be grateful for the generations above us. The Asians have tapped into something we haven’t as Africans. What is it? Why is it?
I cannot relate to this as I speak one of my tribal languages(I’m an Akan from Ghana) very well and I’m able to even read and write in it somewhat. It also does help that my parents are very adamant on me not losing a part of my identity—my language, along with my tribal culture and traditions. But honestly, I do feel sorry for the African children whose parents refuse to even teach them a drop of their language, culture and traditions. I see some Ghanaian children here in America proudly stating that they only speak English—I just shake my head and laugh at the fact that they’re so proud because they’re Americans! If and when I have my own children, I am instilling in them their tribal language, culture and traditions, as well as moving them to my parents’ village so that they can fully immerse themselves and not lose their identity.
Hi Pra, you are so right and you’re going to leave a fantastic rich culture for your children if and when you have them. It is sad that we some Africans falsely hold onto their ‘American’ or ‘English’ nationality as if it were a badge of honor or superiority.
Lovely article.
It appears you still struggle with your identity…For instance you insist that “I embrace my Nigerian identity and all that entails. I only use a pseudonym to protect my 9-5 career” that is a paradox. I am curious to see how you will teach/learn the language when you still shy away from the easiest and simplest way of identifying with it…your name.
That said, there was a post recently on BN by a Nigerian mother living abroad who was animating the popular western poems and singing it in Yoruba language for her children to learn. I’ve forgotten the channel/name. If I recollect, I’ll come back here to post it. Also, depending on your family dynamics perhaps explore having your kids spend the weekends/afternoons with an older family or relative who speaks the language. Buy simple books that tell Nigeria story/history…(not the Mary slessor saved us from savagery types of books) but of odudua, of usman danfodio, wole soyinka and chinua achebe….All the best in raising and nuturing them, children are the one of the legacy we leave behind.
I think tge pseudonym she is talking about is in relation to writing not her general life.
Hi Nunulicious, thanks for joining in the conversation. I assumed a pseudonym because of my writing and not my general life. Besides, my parents gave me an English name as a first name. I’m not sure when would have been the best point to change them that I disagreed with their decision, lol! My grandparents refer to me as my Yoruba name…now that I’ve clocked 30+ I think I’d find it challenging to change it now….think I really would be having an identity crisis then!
I can relate to this article …I was born in the U.S but i was raised in Nigeria till my early teen years and i’m now in my twenties and my spoken Yoruba is wack. I write and can read Yoruba to a good extent but i try to avoid speaking Yoruba because ill sound non Yoruba when i speak it. I hope to speak it more fluently by watching Yoruba movies.
Hi AJ, thanks so much for joining the conversation. I forgot about that strategy! I think I will have to get a subscription to IROKO TV to watch all those Yoruba movies. Just to familiarize myself with Yoruba more.
Hi A.j…. are you Joke?
My parents are from Cross River North(Obudu)precisely,we have a dialet called “Bette”,i was born and bred here in Nigeria,we all understand what they say but can barely speak. We were all born in the Northern part of Nigeria we still cant communicate in hausa except for the basics(i think its all because of how we grew up,in the Ajebo areas, so you barely see anyhow to communicate with)SMH. Now am married to a yoruba man, and i want all my kids to be able to communicate in yoruba fluently. Since it seems more like am lost i dont want my kids to be 🙂
Nice article though.
Hi Grace, thanks for joining in this conversation. I really hope your children get to engage with Yoruba a bit more. So sad that you aren’t able to make that connection with your own. But like you said, hopefully your children won’t suffer that same fate.
So from what I’ve gathered there are a few of us here all with the same problem – we all want to learn to speak our mother tongue. I, at 23, understand Yoruba perfectly but cannot speak it (so frustrating).
So does anyone have any solutions? Has anyone been able to become fluent in yoruba/hause/igbo etc as adults? I’d love to know as I refuse to believe its too late for me. Please share any tips if you have any.
I think if you are around people who speak the language regularly, say family members or church members, it could help. If you are cut off from native speakers, it is even more difficult. Ive resolved to keep speaking the Igbo I know to my son, whether it’s Engri-Igbo or not, at least he will understand and will be able to make sentences. I’m also putting more pressure on my husband to speak his language to our son because it’s a minority language and members of my husband’s family are the only speakers of the language I’ve identified where we live.
Hi Hopeful…YES! It’s never too late. I think I am going to start documenting my journey to regaining the mother tongue. Like a 30 day challenge or something. Subscribe to my YouTube Channel to see what I get up to. In the mean time, I think AJ mentioned that watching Yoruba Movies might be a good way to learn/brushen up. I think we also have to conquer the fear and embarrassment of speaking our language aloud.
Hopeful I don’t have d above mentioned problem. I was born in Lagos, a Yoruba but my dad who was a Teacher insists we speak our dialect. We hardly speak English at home. That is for school, he says. If u really want to speak & understand your dialect well, your best bet is to be friendly with people on d street; market women etc. Beg them to speak it to you; write it down in a way u can understand easily & U will be shocked how fast u can learn
Loove this post!
There is definitely a renaissance of the all things authentically Nigerian. Its happening very slowly but its a welcome change from the feeling of inferiority that engulfed all things Nigerian. My parents rarely spoke Yoruba to me as well and growing up I thought I was cool for speaking English and other young kids where razz for speaking Yoruba. Little did I know!
These days you will find me intentionally polishing my imperfect Yoruba and speaking it every chance I get. It just ANNOYS the heck out of me now when people still think they are too cool to speak their native languages. Pure IGNORACE! Other countries do not discard their mother tongue. Yes, by all means please speak good English. But please celebrate your identity. I am a Yoruba girl and I cannot be authentically me in any way until I FULLY embrace that.
Hi Damilola, I really love everything you have said. We are so quick to disregards what has stood the test of time – our language – our etiquette and even our traditions. We are polishing them and making them less ‘offensive’. I think it’s time we go back to basics. Thanks so much for joining this conversation.
Great and timely article! I was just having this discussion with a friend who has recently become my Yoruba teacher. I also understand well but cant speak because my parents never spoke it to us growing up couple with growing up in the US but as I get older and think about what I want to instill in my children it has become more and more of a priority to speak the language. We must strive to learn so that our heritage doesnt get lost. Also, we should give our children the opportunity to be multilingual.
Hi Toke, love what you said about giving our children the opportunity to be bilingual. From an education point of view there is an added brain benefit from learning more than one language. You often find there’s a greater respect for children who can speak another one. Why can’t it be Igbo or Hausa or Yoruba?!
Every child of mine must understand and speak me n hubby Nigerian language … Thank god hubby share same ideal on that … Don’t speak my local language so well but hubby can speak his wn very so we r good … I have to code n speak whT others will not understand in public too nah
Hi Hadiza, your passion and focus is inspiring!
I grew up in America and my parents ONLY spoke Yoruba to me lol. When I was a kid I really hated it so I would be difficult and answer them in English. Clearly I played myself. Thankfully my parents started enforcing that I respond in Yoruba later on so I can still speak Yoruba decently well. Thank God. Still my Yoruba isn’t that great so I’m hoping I marry a fluent speaker so I can pass it on to my children.
Hi Yummy, something is better than nothing. You’ve got something to work with. Let’s hope it builds so that your children will have a solid foundation to build upon.
Ruby, you articulate your thoughts really well…. Probably one reason why you’ve wound up in the teaching field. ? (also, I’m curious about the background details of why a student offered to cook for your husband? My side-eyes went into full operational mode when I read that…) ?
I think the peak in national pride is down to us feeling more empowered about our culture. Our eyes are opening to the beauty of what we have, even though it seems a little late for some of us. Let me use my own failing as an example – when we started our job hunting “in the abroad”, I reverted to my 4-letter English name (we were trying to ensure that our CVs will pass through stage 1 of the screening process and so-called “unpronounceable” names won’t stop the recruiter from seeing your other great qualities). Na im we come get job and I had to sometimes get the company to write letters on my behalf for UKBA applications, supporting documentation for business visas, confirmation to be given to Her Majesty’s Revenue Service…. That’s when my 13-letter Igbo name (yes oh, my entire first name is a rhetorical question in my native tongue & which I love as its literal interpretation is a strong prophesy) would come up and I’d always get asked, “Oh, how do you pronounce it?” and “What does it mean?”.
And the thing is that these questions are of real interest (such as the ones I get when I wear Ankara outfits to work or I change my braids), I haven’t encountered any of the derision we worried about when we initially contemplated joining Caucasian workplaces in our full Nigerian form. My boss said he thinks its musical to the ears (but I still side-eyed him after he butchered it a few times). Looking back, I really wish I’d begun working with a short form of my Nigerian name, rather than my English one… but I didn’t have that confidence 8 years ago when I was freshly in the country, still feeling like an outsider, still searching for a break in the job market.
So, I can imagine how 1st generation migrants were feeling when they landed in the white-man’s land. Wanting to cover up their difference as much as they could so their children could grow up without being ostracized … maybe they used the wrong approach but now their children definitely find more tolerance in society when it comes to expressing their own cultural pride.
Unfortunately, very many of those children may have infused more of the adopted society’s culture as part of their parents’ bid to become assimilated since the Nigerian culture often got sacrificed for the other. Again, we now have more freedom than they did, so that we can decide to live in the West and still persist in our Nigerian-ness… but the question is how much Nigerian-ness do we have left in us, if we’ve lost the language? Nne, it’s very hard to live abroad and hold unto some tenets.
You’ll have to plan regular trips home for your children and yourself if you want certain parts of your legacy to keep living on in the young ‘uns. And I mean proper trips home where they’re not simply cushioned in Lekki (which seems to be more janded than Jand these days)… Na money kill am but where there’s a desire, you’ll find a way. ?
Mz Socially Awkward – if there was an award for most interesting comment – I’d give you a spot! Thanks so much.
This name thing really seems to be a big deal oh. I do remember whilst at primary school one day and I decided to write ALL my names on the front of my exercise book. The way my classmates looked around as my teacher tried to pronounce my name! Heh! Mehn.,, fast forward now…and I’ve not bucked that trend. My children both have english first names and I wondered when I would introduce my son to his ‘other’ names….I think that’s an article in itself.
As for trips back home – I’m off back home for the first time in 20+ in a few weeks. I’m really excited and hope to scope my homeland out before taking the kids in future. I pray that this Brexit doesn’t mess up my aspirations. But like you said – where there is a will…
This is really about priorities. I grew up in the UK, and my mother was a proud 9ja woman and spoke to me in my/our native tongue. I understand and it and I can speak but I feel like I don’t sound authentic, but that’s on me and I know I can change this, I just need to have confidence to speak more and not give a damn what people think. When we were younger, we learnt native songs, proverbs, and danced Shina Peters, sweet mother and went to 9ja parties. At school, on parents day, my mum would deliberately rock up in native clothes and I went to a school where I was one out of three black students in the whole entire school. She made me have “Nigeria school” at home where she taught us about Nigeria at home, and gave us homework etc which included us giving her presentations on topics in Nigeria. She would speak to me in our native tongue in front of my friends. She didn’t care that we were in the UK. Let’s say she dropped me off at school and I left something in the car, she would shout my FULL name loud across the road for me to come back and get the item. I asked to use my English name, or remix my Nigerian name to an English sounding name and she said no. To date when we discuss names for my children, and I suggest English names, she frowns and the first question she asks me is what does that name mean? I have to go to google to find out and when I present the meaning to her, she presents an alternative name with the same meaning in our native language. She has told me she will not refer to any of her grandchildren in English names, if they have English names. Everything she did to me and for me, I will do to an d for my children. Ruby Suze, I have friends who have lived your experience that you have described but I also have friends who have parents who fight to leave the legacy of their Nigerian culture and language on their children, despite raising them in the diaspora and before this new renaissance. My friend is Nigerian, married an Australian, lived in Australia and built a software system with games to ensure his mixed children speak fluent Yoruba. All three children are fluent and were fluent by 5 years old, without having ever been to the country. When they went to Nigeria, in the teens and were fluent, people in 9ja were shocked. If you make your native language/culture your priority, and have action steps attached to it, please people know that it is possible. I just wanted to share my experience with you all.