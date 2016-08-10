Lola Maja-Okojevoh has 5 “Boss Moves” to Share with You | Watch

On the latest episode of Accelerate TV’s “Boss Moves”, we have makeup artist Lola Maja-Okojevoh. She shares unique power tips on how to be the figure in charge and control.
Watch below.
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
On the latest episode of Accelerate TV’s “Boss Moves”, we have makeup artist Lola Maja-Okojevoh. She shares unique power tips on how to be the figure in charge and control.
Watch below.
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!
Thanks for this Lola, all true.