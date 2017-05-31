My Daughter with Cerebral Palsy Was Battered by the Therapist I Trusted

I’m Bukola Ayinde, Founder of P4:13 Foundation and author of Diary of a Special Needs Mum.
Getting a diagnosis which says your child has Cerebral Palsy is a parent’s worst nightmare. I had my period of living in denial; wishing the problem would go away, like it was all a dream, but the reality stared me in the face.
My husband and I decided to face the challenge before us squarely.
We engaged different specialists; Neurologist, Paediatrician, Physiotherapist, Speech therapist, Occupational therapist, Special Needs Care Givers. At one point we were scouting for a very good physiotherapist.
A parent of a special needs child recommended a young lady to me. I mentioned her name to one of my daughter’s therapist who confirmed that the lady was very good at her job. However, she also confirmed that the lady could be arrogant. I spoke with another therapist on the field who also confirmed that the recommended Physiotherapist was good at what she does but she could be rude.
Well, at that point of my life, I didn’t mind if she was going to be rude to me or arrogant as far as she was as good as everyone had said, I was fine with that. All I wanted was to see was my child’s improvement, I could take any sh*t in between.
She came on board as my daughter’s physiotherapist. She was very professional and dedicated, but she didn’t come cheap. She didn’t come cheap at all.
My daughter attended a mainstream school that allowed her to use the sickbay as her pullout room for her physiotherapy session.
In June 2016, my daughter’s school proprietress requested that my husband and I should make out time to see her. When we eventually did a week later, she told us that the physiotherapist had manhandled our daughter and she was going to show us a CCTV recording to prove it.
At the back of my mind I felt the woman was exaggerating because therapy could be demanding at times. My child may cry, if she didn’t like the exercise or if the exercise was tasking.
However, when I watched the video, I was shocked beyond words that someone I trusted with my daughter could treat her worse than an animal. I believe that even an animal shouldn’t be treated that way.
I mean, she came highly recommended; she is a Masters degree holder. She is not an illiterate.
Apparently she didn’t remember that there was a CCTV in the room or she felt nobody would be checking the TV at that particular time.
It was heartbreaking to see my daughter treated by a health worker in such a barbaric act.
I watched my daughter as she fell down several times hitting her head on the tiles. There were times she hit her head on the edge of the wooden bed before falling to the ground.
Her Physiotherapist slapped her three times; the third time with her cell phone. She left her head hanging upside for 5 minutes. She twisted my daughter’s hands several times; at a point she sat on her hands, at another point she tied her hands behind her head. I watched as my daughter fell from her chair while her neck was stuck in between the space at the vertical back rest and the flat wood used for sitting down. I watched on as this lady typed on her phone 90% of the time only taking some time off to torture my daughter. Did I mention that she took out time to take her selfie? Up to five times.
After we watched the recording, my husband could not control his tears. My heart bled.
My daughter’s Neurologist said we cannot ascertain the level of damage to her brain because we did not bring her immediately it happened. He said an MRI would have been done to ascertain any damage.
I got her arrested.
She said she was sorry
She claimed depression and ill health
I didn’t believe her then, I don’t believe her now.
I had to make a decision, to leave my daughter in the hands of her nannies at home (which may be another source of abuse) and follow through to ensure the physiotherapist was duly punished. (Bearing in mind the justice system in Nigeria) or drop the charges lodged at the police station and allow Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board at Yaba to handle the matter.
I dropped the police charges. I decided to stay with my traumatized daughter.
I handed the Physiotherapist over to the Registrar at Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board at Yaba.
Her punishment:
• Three months withdrawal of her practicing license.
• Three months work in a general hospital under supervision without pay
• She was to undergo a psychiatric test
Like seriously? Are you kidding me?
She had been practicing for a year without renewing her license and all you could do was to withdraw her license officially for a mere three months?
She went back to the Registrar at Medical Rehabilitation Therapists to ask for permission to travel to USA to get treatment.
I called to check on the case, and I was told she had travelled for treatment
I was told not to worry as she cannot practice anywhere else in the world without a letter from the board.
Some months later, I was told by a reliable source that she was not taking any major treatments but attending a Masters programme in US.
So she got away with child abuse, assault, battery, in fact attempted murder.
This is only possible in Nigeria right?
I went back to Medical Rehabilitation Center, I was shocked to find out that the case had gone cold.
What stops her from coming back into the country and working with other children?
How many Nigerians ask for practicing license before employing a professional?
I strongly believe that the least the board should have done was to declare her unfit to work with children.
In respect to my daughter, the signs were there: She had been withdrawn for a while in fact she had stop smiling, interacting with anybody in the house or attempting to answer questions in school. I kept asking the care giver that followed her to school about the sudden change. The caregiver said she had no idea. I came up with my own theory and I brushed it aside.
How would I have known that a health worker, someone I trusted with my child could be so cruel? The Physiotherapist had been with us for over two years. I can only imagine….
Well, I pulled my daughter out of school and started her own mini school at home. I let go of my current caregivers for good reasons and got new ones. With care and love, she added weight, came out of her shell and got better. Right now she attends a school three times a week and we are making progress.
Child abuse is real…from the people you least expect. Protect your children.
Watch the CCTV footage here:
Jesus Christ! I couldn’t bring myself to watch the video!! Ppl who abuse children are the worst kind of human beings in the world in fact they cannot be classed as human! She has to be prosecuted ooooo. Madam pls don’t let the matter rest o. Name her pls, in case she wants to practice again so ppl can run far away from the evil
So heart breaking. I could not watch the whole video. You should mention her name, bcos she’ll probably try to practice elsewhere. That way her potential employers see this if they google her. With Nigeria, she can bribe her way to get whatever recommendation she needs from the board. You should have just let her rot in jail in Nigeria. As a parent, all these abuse everywhere just scares me so much. See how she was twisting the poor girls hands. Oh Lord!
Bukola has given bellanaija her name but bellanaija isn’t publishing it.
Petition the U.S Embassy in Nigeria. How did they grant her a visa? What happened to background checks? How is she just moving on with life as if nothing happened?
facebook.com/usembassynigeria/photos/a.10150195489589874.343590.29206219873/10154783857264874/?type=3
Pls sign the petition people.
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo?recruiter=727013119&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition
I have some questions for you Bisola Abayomi Ojo,
Do you think it is anybody’s wish to have children with special needs? Do you realise what the baby’s family must have been going through, how their lives and plans have been altered,how it probably would have affected the parents relationship in their marriage even if they did not share, how financially, physically and emotionally draining this is, how they have been dealing with the social stigma attached to this? The least anybody could do is at least relieve them of their pains and not add to their burden(and to think you were paid for this disservice) .i really wanted to believe the depression story but your body language, act and general disposition shows that this is your natural behaviour . what did this girl or the parent ever did to you? A lot of questions swimming in my head. Were you dissatisfied with the payments?( if yes why take the job?) Do you realise the magnitude of the shame you brought to your husband and the rest of your family? i do not know how anybody can ever forgive you after seeing that video. May God console the baby’s family.
She continues to work w kids w disabilities here: https://www.irex.org/people/anthonia-bisola-abayomi-ojo
UPDATE 2/6/2017. 12:15PM
Hi guys. Please find below the link to a second petition targeted to (and would be specifically submitted to) Dr Cath, the Dean of the faculty that Anthonia Bisola is currently enrolled in at Keele University. As well as the Chevening Scholarship organization that sponsored Anthonia Bisola’s studentship. Please sign and share. Thank you and God bless you as you do so.
change.org/p/keele-university-uk-keele-university-uk-chevening-withdraw-bisola-anthonia-abayomi-ojo-s-scholarship
The mother of the victim, Mrs Bukola Ayinde has granted another interview with The Cable NG. A little bit more detailed narration of the events that occurred. There she states that she is not so much as interested with a criminal/court case. What she is interested in is Anthonia Bisola Abayomi-Ojo being declared unfit to care for children. Please read in the article in the link below:
thecable.ng/i-thought-she-was-my-friend-says-mother-of-cerebral-palsy-victim-assaulted-by-physiotherapist
There is a change.org petition opened for this, sign it here: change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo?recruiter=727786679&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition
Oh my gosh!!!! What a traumatic experience for your daughter and family. Thanks for enlightening us. Child abuse usually occurs from those close I to us/around us rather than a complete strangers. How I wish you could mention her name to warn other families from using her because I feel strongly that she’s going to be practising pretty soon.
Her name is Bisola Anthonia Abayomi Ojo.
Someone needs to take this matter to the FIN group on Facebook, all possible blogs and every other platform possible, let her be shamed!
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo?recruiter=726973595&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=share_email_responsive
Two people in the comment section above yours have mentioned her name Bisola Abayomi Ojo. What an evil woman to do that to a child is despicable!!!
This made me so mad! and to think she got away with it is even more painful.
Sign this petition about her
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo/share?after_sign_exp=default&just_signed=true
Bukola,please put froward the name of this evil woman.
This is the very least you can do to prevent her from destroying the next child she is entrusted with. Thank you
I agree. Biko la has every right to shame this woman publicly because the cctv footage confirms it.. what nonsense it’s this.. why go through the effort of learning this if you don’t have a heart for children or for humans it’s general?.. This woman shld be shamed so tht nobody will ever hire her again
I’m so angry I’m even typing rubbish.. smh
Sign this petition against her
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo/share?after_sign_exp=default&just_signed=true
My heart bleed reading this…Paying a ‘professional’ to bruise your scar. Wicked world!
i have been weeping ever since i watched just 3minutes of this horror movie….why ? there are no words …..we need to help this lady escalate this matter..my goodness….please every school that can afford it should get a CCTV everywhere asap….i hv to look for way to install in my home
*TEARS* This is unfair and callous of this lady. If i can feel this bad and weak i dont know how you will feel as her parents.Wicked world indeed.
please we need a name and picture of this animal called a therapist. she needs to be named and shamed on the media. how heartless can one be?
I agree….she should never ever be allowed to hurt someone else. She may look like one, but she is not a woman
Sorry to hear about your child having to go through what she did, couldn’t bring myself to watching the video. Thank goodness for the school proprietor who had a CCTV installed which worked, plus her ability to review it and bring this to your attention.
I have come across a lot of Nigerians in the medical field in diaspora and the one thing I can tell you is they lack empathy or do not understand what empathy is, period.
As parents, we need to be VERY in tune with our kids behavior in order to notice any behavioral changes that are being caused by any underlying issues..
Unfortunately, accountability in Nigeria is a joke! Hence, the brute getting away with what she did.
As a parent, you owe it to your child to make sure this person is never able to practice again in Nigeria or anywhere in the world because she is not fit to practice.
Glad to hear your child is progressing better now.
She’s not free…she never will be. For the hurt she inflicted on this innocent child, she will get in layers. This really broke my heart.
My dear, even the Bible says that children are the heritage of God, God answers their innocent prayers much more than we adults. This lady has just closed up her womb with this single act. If only she knows the curses she has brought upon her life. How can you treat a child this way. Chia…..
JESUS!
I couldn’t bring myself to finish the video, I was already crying. It is trying to care for children with special needs so please if you don’t have the patience, don’t lie because you need the money and then end up booking a reserved space in hell. I’m so sorry for what your daughter was subjected to and that you any your husband had to see it.
The therapist is demented and a danger to the society, her license should be revoked and she should be prosecuted for child abuse. Mrs. Bukola Ayinde should put this on Facebook to gain traction.
This is horrible. This is absolutely wicked & horrible. She needs to be punished & if you don’t name her, you are putting other children at risk of this trauma. She should serve a more tangible punishment.
What is the therapist’s name?
Please please please state it loud and clear, along with stills of her pictures from the CCTV. Those are the only tools we have here in Nigeria where systems coerce with criminals. She mustn’t be allowed to get away with it because there are other children down the line she will hurt if you don’t take this action. Please.
Dear Bukola, I thank the LORD that your daughter is making gradual progress. May God perfect her. However, regardless of how long ago this was, please don’t hold back in publishing this evil lady’s name and pictures. First, it may make it tougher for you to find respite on the havoc she wrecked, Second, you will be putting other children at great risk because she is working already in the US, believe it or not, and she will continue to work if she is not exposed. God bless you.
I am so mad! Why take a job if you are not fit for it? This is a human being(child), not a doll! And where was the mother at 11pm? If I lay my hands on this young woman for abusing my child is such an inhumane manner….I am so pissed off
11 am; school time and not 11pm.
What is the name of this so-called “health worker” turned child abuser? Please I don’t understand why you would keep her identity private. She needs to take responsibility for her action and be punished severely.
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo/share?after_sign_exp=default&just_signed=true
This is pure wickedness .. please and please what’s her name, the name of the hospital and this video should be sent to the us school where she is studying for her masters degree and if she is done with the maters degree let the school revoke her certificate
PLEASE MENTION HER NAME!! Dont under estimate how much justice you can get from naming her in this video. This beast should never be allowed near children ever in her life! Jesus I’m so livid!
dear Bukola, i think this could be a gateway for a charity/organisation for you to start, Some sort of registry where we list names of medical/acadmeic practioners who have comited a crime or abuse. This would be so beneficial to families. Nigeria doesn’t have an IT system that allows us to check employee history of grieveances. We need this, You can easily get funding as well from global organisations. Please persevere and change this barbaric experience as a helper to others. Bless you dear
I CONCUR
Dear Bukola,
I am sorry to hear about your experience. It must have been and still is traumatizing for you.
However, I beg you to please reconsider your decision to drop charges. Please press charges. Do it for your daughter and for other children with special needs.
Your daughter may not be able to ask you what steps you took to get her justice at the moment, but someday in the future, she will be glad her mother came through for her.
You should consider a civil and criminal suit.
Petition the Attorney-General, the commissioner for women affairs and the governor of Lagos state. Ensure you forward copies of the CCTV recording in your petition. The possible charges in a criminal suit could be assault and endangerment of a minor. You should consider copying the embassy of the United States of America in you petition; if she is furthering her education as a child therapist in the US, the authorities need to know she is being investigated for child abuse.
For the civil suit, you should consider suing as the parent and or guardian of your child. If you get a medical report or a report from a psychologist showing the damage your daughter has suffered from the abuse, it would be a good foundation for a civil suit. You can also join the Rehabilitation board as a party to the suit for regulatory negligence and damages for their attempt to cover up the incident.
Finally, while the state government may be the prosecutor in the criminal suit, I am will advise you to get a lawyer to help you out with the civil suit.
All the best and please keep us posted if you decide to press charges.
@Omo ajorosun, Thank you for this. I am beyond livid. Bukola, you have started well by putting this on BN, now pls. pls. follow thru. This woman must be prevented from hurting any other child. You also owe your child this much. Bless you and your child.
How are you livid she got away with it when you contributed to letting her get away with it? Could you not have filed assault charges AND let the medical board deal with her?
At least we are making some progress in talking about things. Could both not have been done? We can’t complain about the justice system when we don’t even attempt to use it.
My heart goes out to your daughter.
She stated in her write up that she had to choose between pressing charges and leaving the issue with the medical board; and that pressing charges would have meant her leaving her daughter with nannies at home to fully follow through. Was it more important for her to rehabilitate her child by focusing fully on her recovery and being with her a 100% or for her to spend her time pressing charges? I would choose nurturing my daughter a million times over if faced with the same choice. Especially having experienced such evil already from a so-called “professional”, how much more untrained nannies who may just not understand the child’s condition. We also don’t know if she had other challenges which she may not want to disclose publicly – I personally don’t know if I can afford to push a police case for example.
But seriously, how can you come here and blame a woman who has experienced such trauma? Can you love her more than she loves her child? What happened to empathy? Where is your own humanity?
Her kind is normally a very weak and miserable individual who takes out her frustration on the vulnerable, like your child. She has to be named and shamed so that other parents should avoid her. Who knows, maybe she has fraudulently found her way back into practice wherever she is. It’s difficult to believe that a supposedly professional can behave in such a savage and despicable manner. I wonder if she has her own children. Because if she does, they are not safe under her care.
What is the name of this woman? Who is she?
She must be SHAMED for this act of evil against a poor child who can’t defend herself.
Please do not let her get away with this.
Thank God your daughter is recovering well. May God protect her always.
I feel so sad and angry at this very wicked person. God will visit her with His judgement. I could not finish watching the video.
For the first time ever, I decided to come out of my comfort zone and watch a video I know contains abuse, and I didn’t get beyond one minute before I broke into pieces.
THIS WOMAN IS A SICK BA$TARD!!!!
I am so incensed that she dared to blame this on depression and ill-health. Did she produce any certified diagnosis? All I see is a woman who couldn’t be bothered with the job she was tasked with and wanted no disturbance from her relationship with her d@mn phone.
I co-sign with everyone who says she should be named and shamed. She’s actually in the U.S.? This video should be shown to the immigration authorities there, let her be declared unfit for the American society and deported back home to face justice.
Arrrgh! Bukola, I am so so so angry on your family’s behalf! How is your little girl doing now? Any improvements? Sending prayers and positive vibes her way.
I want to find this woman myself and drag her to court under the Criminal Code! Because that is what she is. A CRIMINAL!
Dear Bukola, please I am a lawyer and I want to do this case pro Bono. Please forward her details so justice can be served. Also, she won’t be able to harm other innocent kids. Please forward her details. I have colleagues in USA that are willing to help. Please. stellagene@outlook.com.thanks.
Please Bukola, I beg you, respond. Please. Do you know I cannot even watch the video. I am so sad just from reading. Pls, don’t let this just die down
Hello Genevieve her name is Bisola Anthonia Abayomi Ojo. Please do what you can
Bless you Genevieve!
Let the court determine her claim of depression from expert witness testimony. And let justice be served.
Genevieve,
I googled and found these about the alleged abuser:
usembassynigeria.blogspot.com.ng/2016/11/my-once-in-lifetime-golden-opportunity.html
irex.org/people/anthonia-bisola-abayomi-ojo
linkedin.com/in/bisola-abayomi-ojo-36888412b/?ppe=1
nigeriaphysio.net/en/?section=access&cmd=user&id=162&printview=1
mrtbnigeria.org.ng/myMRTB/directory/verify/69627948504e
Interestingly she won a YALI scholarship due to her presumed good work, working with the disabled…..isnt that ironic?
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo?recruiter=15586369&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_petition&utm_term=mob-xs-share_petition-no_msg
This is the response I have long desired to read. She really needs to be punished especially in the USA. USA will not in their wildest dream award any form of certification to such an abuser of childre,who knows how many kids that have fallen victim
NO NO NO! This cannot end this way!…..Unfortunately or fortunately you have to finish what has started. You need to do this for your child and other kids.
I’m really so sorry that you had to go through this but you need to find a lawyer to write to the board telling them of your dissatisfaction on how they handled the matter.
You also need to contact the school she is in the USA to notify them of what she did so that she can get treatment instead of trying to further her career.
How can you keep this anonymous? How do we progress in our country if we don’t stand up and hold people accountable for their actions
How does it sit well with your heart to allow someone do this and not face the appropriate consequences? It is just not right for your kid and other potential kids. Don’t allow yourself to be drained by the system if not this can potentially happen again.
Please please I beg you, get up and fight for our kids. Again, I’m so sorry for your experience but then again all you’ve done is share a story without any end productivity.
Dear Bukola, this is what i have to say. name the lady, post her picture on every social media site you have access to. This is inhuman. Depression and ill health is not an excuse to maltreat someone else. besides she was taking selfies so how does ill health come into play. No one called her out on her arrogance and rudeness so she graduated to this. Help her next would be victim. the abroad she is going to will not take this nonsense. Name Her
Please, what’s her full name. Post her full name. This is cruel, this is terrible. Lord, may I never be like this. May I never be heartless
Wow! With situations like this, I don’t need anymore illustrations on how wicked a man’s (human) heart can be.
Bukola, I am sorry about your pains; I pray you find comfort, and that you be free of the guilt that gnaws at you for ever entrusting your child to an evil person. And for your child, you will surely rejoice over her; for every seed, there is a purpose, and even when the enemy tries to cause us pain, God always turns it around for good.
I don’t know about publishing the said lady’s name on here, but I’m sure something can be done to keep her far away from any child; and it may have to start with you. You will be surprised that you are not her first victim (probably) and if you spoke up, others will come out too. Yes, I believe even this article is a good step in the right direction. God give you wisdom, and help you effect a positive change in your own niche.
Bukola, WE NEED HER NAME.
GIVE US HER NAME. PLEASE!
Hmmmmmm… It’s only God that rewards everyone and I trust the He will reward her bountifully for all she has done. I am also certain that God will heal your daughter in a way no one expects. I actually wept. May God continue to give us discerning spirits as parents so that we can read our children better. Being there for our family is more important than any achievement in life, I have learnt a lot from this and I know it would take a while for me to get it off my mind. I’m still in tears!!!
We need to bring sanity to these professions. How nannies, child minders and child care professionals treat children in this country is unacceptable! Mothers we need to do something! We must put pressure on relevant avenues to ensure that legal action and sanctions are available and well communicated for such acts – semi-literate Nanny or Therapist with Masters degrees regardless. We’ve had enough!
Professionalizing Child care at the basic level may also help, although it drives up the cost. Too many cases of molestation, abuse (physical, emotional, sexual) and outright negligence. Parents should be able to have peace of mind regarding their children especially if they are paying for a service.
Bukola, please dont stay quiet.
I couldn’t even watch this up to a minute. Please tell us this woman’s name and business address. She needs to be prosecuted, disbanded from the profession for life, jailed in solitary confinement. She is evil.
Hello Bukola, This cctv footage is not enough. Think about other people’s kids. I know people asked you to forgive but this right here could happen to another person’s child and their blood will be on your head. Issue a full name, picture and description of this woman,
Think of other people. Do not let this woman repeat this barbaric act. I beg you. I can’t imagine what you and your family went through but for true justice to be served and putting an end to vicious circles, put this woman’s identity out there and the world will be better for it.
She doesn’t deserve your kindness. Forgive her if you must but don;t let her repeat this again. The world will not forgive you. She is not a caregiver and needs to be stripped of that title. We cant allow this people get away with murder and then have our children turn into monsters because of abuse suffered in the hands of evil people. I have seen what vicious circles can do. We gotta find a way to end the ones we can.
I pray your family finds healing but you gotta do your part. You just have to.
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo?recruiter=15586369&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_petition&utm_term=mob-xs-share_petition-no_msg
please name and shame.. So that we all know
*in such inhumane manner. I was so pissed(still am) I didn’t think about you. Mrs Bukola, I am so sorry you and your family had to go through such traumatic experience, especially your beautiful baby girl. E-HUG
I think it has become necessary for parents to have cctv installed in their homes, and also put your kids in schools where the cctv is always functional.
Her name and picture needs to e published. The University where she is getting a MSC must be notified with this video evidence. We need to share on social media till she is brought to book….. we cannot afford to have people with no regard for human life in the business of Care…..this has to stop!
I have notified them. I have sent about a dozen of her lecturers over at Keele University this link. Lets pray for justice
HER NAME: BISOLA ABAYOMI-OJO
I watched the video. Believe me people, this is the saddest thing you will ever see. The child fell down repeatedly, at some pint, the woman pinned her hands to her back and sat on it. The child banged her head repeatedly, on the floor, on the bedframe too, she also fell down repeatedly and all the woman did was sit down and press her phone. She also dragged the child around repeatedly like she was a rag doll. at some point, the child’s head was caught in the small square of the seat she was sitting on, she slid through the seat and her head was caught in the square, Madam therapist left her that way for a very long time and kept pressing away on her phone.
Now back to you, Bukola Ayinde, you cannot, you must not, let this go. No you cannot. You need to pursue this thing to it’s logical conclusion. If you let this go, you will be doing other unsuspecting friends either here or outside the country a great disservice and it is unfair! No! Do something!
You should sue her. If the board failed to take proper action, you have every right to take her to court.She needs to be outed as well so once she is served, you can write to her current university. What she did is so horrible. She must not be allowed another opportunity to try it again.
Jesus! You people are not watching this thing o! Chi m o! This is very heartbreaking. Extremely heartbreaking. Bukola, if you don’t name this woman publicly, you are complicit!
I am so sorry for your pain. I have also seen footage of my child being abused as well. It is a horrible feeling. I have felt the hate and the anger. And I almost killed the abuser.
But let me tell you this. If you do not name and shame this woman, if you do not report to the police and have pursue legal action, if you do not come down hard on this, one (possibly both) or two things will happen.
1. You will not be able to move on as the pain and hurt of the injustice and wickedness of it all will not leave you be.
2. She will come back to work in Nigeria and will abuse someone else’s innocent and helpless child.
I beg of you take this through. For the sake of your baby. For your sake. For the sake of other children
Did you press charges against the abuser?
I am a Physiotherapist and this is almost very unbelievable if not for the video evidence. Its rather unfortunate your child had to undergo such traumatic experience in the name of getting treatment.
As Physiotherapists we are trained to show empathy for our patients. Its therefore, very shocking to see this happen esoecially to a child with Cerebral Palsy.
I also admired your courage to report to MRTB and the follow up you have done.
Please do not be discouraged there are many good trained and well mannered Physiotherapist out there.
I wish your daughter quickest recovery to attain highest possible level of independence in her daily activities and ultimately in living a fulfilling and accomplished life.
Bukola, please provide her name and identity. No room for sentiments here. This is totally unacceptable!!!!
Bukola pls in accordance with public demand .pls provide the name and picture of this lady now. Am glad she is in America where justice will be served. After she finishes her master and she needs to find a job this will pop up in her criminal record. However if u refuse to provide the information then you are part of the problem. U don’t want to hear of another child been maltreated by this lady and u wished u have done more.
Investigate. The therapist is most likely the daughter of a well connected person, hence the reason why the board didn’t take further action. Check am well.
Well, she’s finished now, connection or no connection.
Thank God for social media, now a tool for social justice.
Dear Bukola,
It is very tragic that you had to go through this experience. There are so many things lacking in our healthcare system. For instance, with the alarming incidence and prevalence of cerebral palsy in Nigeria, we should have a system and regional specialist centres that provide social support for the families and help for these kids.
Also, I feel pained that you were left with no choice but to work with a therapist who you had been told “could be arrogant” and “could be rude”. You should have had options and not feel compelled to work with such a person in the first instance.
Furthermore, as a physiotherapist I am traumatized that a colleague could do this. Appalled that this would bring disrepute to the profession we are trying so hard to build up in Nigeria.
Finally, as a physiotherapist, I apologize to you and your entire family. The profession still has a lot to do to, your story shows us how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go.
We have some projects in the pipeline. Maybe we can do some things together? ‘ll reach out to you through your blog…
Joor, ma binu.
Nice one aunty Tinu. MRTB really messed up. I neva knew wen I started crying while seeing d footage.
Niran PT uyo
I WANT HER DESTROYED!
Bukola, do you know that with this video, she can get deported from the U.S for committing a crime against a minor. It doesn’t matter where the crime was committed. I will personally forward the video to law enforcement. Where is she doing her masters? what is her name?
I am a Nigerian physiotherapist practising in Nigeria and I don’t believe I’ve ever seen worse. Name her and shame the devil. Most employers run background checks. You might save a patient from worse
I honestly couldn’t bring myself to finish watching the video. This woman will treat another child the same way if she is not stopped. You need to release her name and face,,,,,, pls release her details to prevent this from happening to other kids.
Dear Busola, I am so sorry for your pain. God will heal your daughter completely.. bukola this mean wicked heartless ruthless devilish terrible woman must be exposed.. please please I beg you to send her name and picture.. I want to take up this case. I am soo pained and in tears. Ukola you can’t let her go o.. she has to pay. I want to help you make her pay. Am so sorry
Her name is Bisola Anthonia Abayomi Ojo.
oh finally!! God bless you Bukola!!! God bless you real good!
Ah han. How about if she really has mental health issues? How about if it was a one-time occurrence? I know people want her blood but I’m just playing devils advocate. Bukola pleaaaaasssseeeee remove her name.
She’s a woman like you and I. A female who is earning a living who has made a mistske. Didn’t she apologise?
Pleeeeeaasse na.
Please verify… Is she the same person in both pictures!!!
http://usembassynigeria.blogspot.com/2016/11/my-once-in-lifetime-golden-opportunity.html
https://www.facebook.com/usembassynigeria/photos/a.10150195489589874.343590.29206219873/10154783857264874/?type=3
Sex Female
Salutation Mrs.
First name BISOLA
Last name ABAYOMI-OJO
City LAGOS
Country Nigeria
State or Province LAGOS
Maiden Name (if applicable) OTUNLA
Physiotherapy School You Graduated from: University of Lagos
Graduation Year 2006
Current PT Status: Active
Middle Name ANTHONIA
Inclusion Criteria I’m a Nigerian trained Physiotherapist
this is for nunulicious are you high? what kind of nonsense devil’s advocate are you playing on top CHILD ABUSE!!!!! If she has mental issues should she still be practising?? is that not the more reason she should be named so she can go and seek help??? a person with mental illness has no business around a child!!! wtf!! have you thought about the poor child!! would you say the same if it was your child!!!!! do u know what damage has been done? the kind of damage sorry can never wipe away??? Look in life when u do something evil, there are consequences! she has to face the consequences of her evil action shikena! in your warped logic, somebody can commit murder and you will say don’t mention her name now after all she said sorry!!!
Nunulicious,
Are you normal? If the physiotherapist was a man, will you say this rubbish?
Chai!!!! Where is Chief, Paul Adeyemo and John when you need them? They only click relationship articles, mschew!
@nunulicious you’re joking right?
“woman like you”?
“made a mistake”?
“didn’t she apologise”?
In which case we should just empty all the female prisons of convicted murderers once they apologise, because after all they are women who made mistakes.
nunulicious. please. do. not. vex. us.
it appears the registrar and the entire board are being non chalant about this.. you cant let such things slide.. when will Nigerians stop sweeping things under the carpet.. Someone shld find out what school this demon is doing her masters degree with and shame her.. I am pretty sure she will be hoping to get a license in the US as well and they might consider it given that it’s a mastets degree in such a field.. That woman must not fet a license anywhere..
I hope your daughter is OK!.. God bless
Thank you so much for providing that. Only heaven knows which child down the line has been saved from violence.
I pray a total and complete healing for your child Bukola, Amen.
I’m sorry your baby had to go through this. Bisola”s license should be seized not suspended. Wish you and your family all the best. Hugs.
@ nunilicious are you insane or did you not watch the video. What do you mean typing “didn’t she apologize?” Are you that callous that you can’t see an innocent child was being maltreated. I don’t blame you though. I blame our country where instead of child molesters and abusers to face justice, they simply apologize and all is well while no thought is given to the child who might be traumatized for life.
Thank you for naming her. Please pursue is case to a logical conclusion, she cannot be allowed to get away with this heinous act.
GOD bless your daughter. Happy she’s better now.
Ma, please how can I contact you?? I’m making progress on your case.
Please this girl needs to be found. And report submitted to any school she claims be studying. Provide her name to d public please
Since i dont want to go to prison cos no one will take care of my child , so i will pay thugs to beat her (and her family members) to a stupor (not kill her) beat her so she can NEVER walk again. and cut all her 10 fingers so she can not do instagram again.
Hello Bukola, how is your daughter now?Am more worried about her especially her hitting her head several times. And how are you both too, I hope you are getting over the trauma. Am glad some steps are being taken. I can assure you if she gets away with this in this world she wouldn’t get away with it with God.
Bukola Bukola Bukola.. How many times did I call you? Please give us the name of this silly lady. It is easy to locate anyone here in the USA.. Dropping the name is not for your self-confidence but for your child’s sake.. Every child should be treated with respect no matter the circumstance of his or her birth. Please save the next child, you were fortunate that your child made it out alive, another child may not…. Please for God’s sake!
Please verify…
http://usembassynigeria.blogspot.com/2016/11/my-once-in-lifetime-golden-opportunity.html
Sex Female
Salutation Mrs.
First name BISOLA
Last name ABAYOMI-OJO
City LAGOS
Country Nigeria
State or Province LAGOS
Maiden Name (if applicable) OTUNLA
Physiotherapy School You Graduated from: University of Lagos
Graduation Year 2006
Current PT Status: Active
Middle Name ANTHONIA
Inclusion Criteria I’m a Nigerian trained Physiotherapist
Yes, she is the one. We were at Unilag together.
http://usembassynigeria.blogspot.com/2016/11/my-once-in-lifetime-golden-opportunity.html
Professional my foot. She was pressing her phone 99.9% of the time. Neglected the poor child to the extent of turning upside, getting her head stuck in the chair, couldnt offer to support and balance her, slapped her, twisted her hand and sat on it. How can you do such a thing you are being paid for and you call yourself a professional? Haba?????
Her name needs to be published please
GIVE US HER BLOODY NAME NOW!!!!!!!!!!!
I have, if you scroll up you would see it.
I just googled her and read up on the wonderful things about her and how planned to change Africa . Apparently she was selected in the Mandela Washington fellow. Wicked woman
I saw her looking like a human being on LinkedIn. Oh Lord… give me strength to look on her with the grace you have accorded me because right now all I want to do is ruin her life!
She said she is struggling with depression and mental health issues.
This nunulicious, it’s like you’re her relative or something.
Did you even watch the video? Oh so she’s lucid enough to know she’s suffering from mental health issues, but not enough to know it’s time to suspend her practice till she sorts herself out, abi?
Biko keep kwayet.
@Nunulicious, if she’s indeed suffering from any or all of those ailments then that’s even more of a reason to stop her from working with vulnerable members of society.
I don’t know if you watched that video..,,,, but what Bisola did to that child is one of the worst kinds of evil.
If she’s not up to the task, then her patients shouldn’t have to also suffer whatever mental condition she’s currently dealing with.
Paton Physiotherapy Services. Don’t use them. If there is one place we can hit them its in their bank accounts. Until she submits herself for evaluation and counselling…anger management or whatever it is she needs to fix her self up for hurting an innocent child!
Good Bukola tha you have revealed the name!! She needs to be listed and barred from practising. May The Lord bring your daughter complete healing.
This is awful!! Still can’t imagine the trauma you are going through seeing this video. I pray for supernatural strength and courage for you Bukola and I say it is well with you princess. She is a bad therapist and heartless. Please not all physiotherapists are like that, we can be good, kind, full of empathy and highly professional at the same time. Alongside with Nigerian Physiotherapist, we say sorry…. Still unbelievable, someone that suppose to be your sister!! Pls… forgive.
I didn’t even finish the video, and yet , I cant stop crying. the tears won’t stop. how could someone do this to a helpless child? madam, I am begging you, name this woman already!
@nunulicious
congratulations you have earned the same disgust as the disgust i have for this psycho bitch of a physiotherapist .
but why?
I am only asking that you consider the fact that she has mental health issues. It’s on this same bellanaija platform that they advocate for mental health awareness.
As a young lady growing up, I have had personal experience with people who had mental breakdown. One was violent and sudden. the other was gradual and externally directed.
Besides, as a health care practitioner, I have witnessed suicide and suidcide attempts and also had to work with patients on the road to recovery after a mental health challenge.
You don’ t have to be disgusted with me.
kisses.
@nunulicious, I understand trying to play the devil’s advocate and you are definitely entitled to not only your opinion but the right to do that. Nevertheless,be aware that if you are going to that you need to be able to it with valid/concrete arguments.
Your playing devil’s advocate fell short for numerous reasons:
1) You tried bringing gender into something that had nothing to do with gender. I.e she is a woman like you. If anything, it made your argument even more 😒. First, not only are you attempting to silence another woman for an atrocity that was committed to her child (take down her name), but also giving men that already argue that we women are just the same as the men that are guilty of domestic violence, something further to stand on. I.e women too beat people that are perceived weaker and helpless and that their women that will defend such atrocities done to domestic staff or like in this case a child with CP.
2) She has at least apologized…. apologizing does not automatically free you of consequences. Even repenting does not mean you still don’t have to face the consequences of your actions. As Heather Lindsey put it recently, that you slack off on the job and you go to God asking for forgiveness does not mean you may not still get fired.
3) To your most important point that maybe she is indeed mentally ill and using the 2 examples you gave, when these individuals had their episodes was it only targeted at those who could not defend themselves??? A mental illness that is selective of when it happens, I.e when you believe no one is watching, only one/is unable to ask for help, only goes after the weak, that is no mental health issue. It is abuse or at best a personality disorder and that is at best!!! Please, putting this woman actions in the same bracket as those who genuinely suffer from mental sickness is doing nothing to help those advocating that we become more cognizant and aware of mental illness in our society. It is actually an insult to them and those suffering from mental illness.
Lastly should this woman even be diagnosed with a personality disorder that puts her patients at risk, then yes, in any other country including the U.S she will not only be tried but her license revoked. If she refuses an assessment her license will automatically revoked , either way she will not be allowed to practice anymore. Personality disorders are not treatable because they never see anything wrong with who they are, and by extension their actions.
**** and that there are women that defend******
In addition, I was just wondering why the maid (Ms. Bukola, had mentioned a domestic staff accompanying her daughter to school) was not allowed to sit on the session with the PT?
When I was considering going to PT school, I job shadowed with an establishment that was geared towards pediatric therapy (they ran the entire gamut of therapy, speech, occupational and Physical). Parents/ Grandparents, siblings were also encouraged to sit in at sessions. The only times parents were discouraged were when parents started interrupting or affecting the development of their kids. You know the “over sabi”, dramatic parents. When that happened though, the PT usually had an aide working with her. A child was never left alone with one person in the room.
I can’t even believe you handed her to the police knowing fully well how irresponsible they are
Someone that you should have kidnapped, and dealt with her the same way she dealt with your child (infact, just show the videos to some thugs, pay them and the rest is history)
Ahhhh God forbid, me I can’t even press play to watch this. I have an extremely soft spot for kids, disabled people and old people. I can fight for them with every drop of blood in me
Madam, publish her photo and full name on Facebook. send us the link here and let it spread like fire on social media. She does not deserve to handle any human being on this earth. If possible find out where she is currently taking a course and send this video to the school in the US along with the case file .
I beg you, do not let this woman go free like that. She deserves to pay for all that wicked act
my thought exactly! She basically set the lady free. everyone knows better than to hand any case over to the nigerian police to handle.
Dear Bukola, so sorry you and your daughter had to go through this. Justice will prevail , that witch will not go Scot free
Read about her and she plans to open two free clinics in Ogun and Lagos States. THE NERVE
Bisola Anthonia Abayomi Ojo, GOD WILL PUNISH YOU
You can never ever get away with this, IMPOSSIBLE
You must pay for all that atrocities here on earth first and continue the rest in hell
How can some one be this callous? HOW???????????????????????????????????
Oh my God! R u sure it’s busola abayomi ojo? I can’t believe this. I know her very well, like wella. She’s been married for years now without kids, so I am gobsmacked to hear she would be this cruel to kids. Yeah, she may not be the most down to earth, but her ‘supposed’ love for kids came through when we worked together. #apostlemuusthearofthis
I was so angry reading this and was about to blast hypocritical women and their one sided feminism but for once I cant bcos I am impressed with the outrage shown to a fellow abusive woman and not swept under the rug for once…. one thing women dont know is that abusive men and women starts starts at a very young age ..and they grew up with that….a house maid or a child you abused will grow up to abuse another person they feel they are better.
.it can be physically, verbally or mentally). Government should start protecting children more with more stricter laws, they are the ones that truly needs our help and attention not adult women who should have known better..paedophiles should be killed straightaway in my opinion…
ATTENTION EVERYONE! HERE IS A LINK OF THE BLOGPOST THE SAID THERAPSIT PUT UP ON THE US EMBASSY IN NIGERIA’S WEBSITE,THANKING THEM FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE SELECTED AS A RECIPIENT OF THE MANDELA WASHINGTON FELLOW PROGRAM!!!
I SUGGEST WE TAKE OUR VENTING THERE, CREATE THE TRAFFIC THAT WILL CALL THE ATTENTION OF THE EMBASSY.
usembassynigeria.blogspot.com/2016/11/my-once-in-lifetime-golden-opportunity.html
Hey guys please let’s bombard her on Linkedin please let’s make her suffer and report her to as many authorities as you can. Please guys I have never wanted justice served like this in my life. 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
Not just Linkedin. On face book too, this should be shared by as many people as possible until that Medical board do the right thing, plus she must be barred from EVER working with children.
What pains me the most is so many people do similar things in Nigeria and no one knows, but in her case there is CLEAR EVIDENCE. Thank God for that!!
I am so sickened by this Anthonia girl. I don’t know if I can bring myself to watch the video.
linkedin.com/in/anthonia-bisola-66863292 That’s her LinkedIn profile guys please let’s help other innocent Children who could be victims of this Callous woman
Imagine she is a recipient of Mandela fellowship an award that could have been given to a deserving candidate..@nunulicious may ur children be treated like that under the pretence of mental health
but why?
I am only asking that you consider the fact that she has mental health issues. It’s on this same bellanaija platform that they advocate for mental health awareness.
As a young lady growing up, I have had personal experience with people who had mental breakdown. One was violent and sudden. the other was gradual and externally directed.
Besides, as a health care practitioner, I have witnessed suicide and suidcide attempts and also had to work with patients on the road to recovery after a mental health challenge.
As for your prayer, I only wish you ten times the same.
kisses.
nunulicious
Continue hiding under the guise of mental health to support evil. I bet you can do what she did seeing the full support you are giving her here.
facebook.com/usembassynigeria/photos/a.10150195489589874.343590.29206219873/10154783857264874/?type=3
She is on Nigeria Embassy page. I wish i can give that woman the beating of her life right now
She should name this sick psychopath. There is no reason that she walks on earth free of what she has done! What if the child did not survive this?
Dear Bukola,
I am deeply sorry that this kind of wickedness was meted out on an innocent special child with special needs.
It is quite unfortunate that this thing is coming from a physiotherapist who should know better, who was trained properly and empathy imbibed in her as regards the management of patients.
It is quite unfortunate; i commend your courage for seeking redress with the body responsible for regulating the profession and professionals in question.
We the physiotherapists are not known for callousness or lack of empathy; therefore we will lend our voice individually and collectively to make sure Justice is met.
Thanks for your confidence in Physiotherapy and may the confidence not wane because we are always poised to serve you better.
Bukola…pls if bellanaija is too civil to post the lady’s name and face, send this article to stelladimokokorkus blog and Linda ikeji…..they’re more bullish.
This lady needs to pay severely for this. If the physiotherapy board doesn’t revoke her licence, we’ll make sure no one ever uses her.
Smh.
To think that she’s even pursuing a Mandela fellowship in the US.
I have conveyed my message regarding this on the MRTB website. This woman (and others like her) must be struck off from practicing in this lifetime and the next.
https://www.mrtbnigeria.org.ng/en/about-mrtb/Contact
Thank you for contacting the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists (Registration) Board of Nigeria. Our staff will respond to you shortly.
This is Madam Abayomi-Ojo’s MRTB profile. She apparently seems to have deactivated her facebook account but that won’t change anything.
https://www.mrtbnigeria.org.ng/myMRTB/directory/verify/69627948504e
People, please let’s bring on the pressure. No more should Nigeria be a country where people get away with SUCH evil.
I have sent them a message and I got same response.
Me i have shared it on facebook, I will put this matter on my head till justice prevail
Anthonia, i repeat again. God will punish you, it will never be well with you
it is that mental health that will kill you, anuofia
Hahahahhaa you liked my comment. Thank you and well done💪🏾
Wow dis is so hurtful, i pray God gives ur child a total healing. We physiotherapist are not trained like dis,its obvious she is not normal at all.
What if we all sign a petition against Bisola Anthonia Abayomi Ojo, the therapist, the video should serve as proof – She should be struck off.
Absolutely disgusting! I don’t even watch the video! Let’s start a petition to get this woman deported from America
Her name is Anthonia Bisola Abayomi-Ojo
Facebook name: Anthonia Bisola
Twitter handle: @OlolufeOluwa
This is the from the search I did. Had to dig her out.
Very inhuman of her. Wicked soul.
You claim to be ill yet you are being paid to care for another being.
Please the right people interested in this case should please pick it up and fight for this precious little girl. This lady must be brought for the injustice she did to the little girl.
I also googled and found that the beast of a woman is in Keele University School of Health & Rehabilitation, Newcastle under Lyme Staffordshire in the U.K. .. pls will appreciate if some volunteers can report her to the school!!
The useless idiot has deactivated all her social media accounts o. But we will fish her out and get justice.
My heart bleeds seeing this wickedness meted out on a poor lil angel, oh yes they are angels! I am a physiotherapist and i regard my paediatric patients as angels and cerebral palsy patients are so delicate and special. Please mothers run checks on your child’s therapists and supervise the sessions or have someone do that. As for PT, your major reward awaits you with God. Lawyers pls make sure this lady’s license is withdrawn. As for the little angel, God’s got your back and He will never let any harm come your way again.
https://www.change.org/start-a-petition?step=ask – This is the petition page stated earlier – lawyers in the house – Kindly assist
I like the support bukola’s baby is getting…Bisola anthonia abayomi ojo you are going down…you are a monster!
Why hasn’t she been named? This is awful!
Anthonia Bisola Abayomi-Ojo. A 2016 Mandela Washington Fellow (what a waste!)
Please contact the university where she is studying with this video evidence, she MUST pay for her crimes. She must be extradited. Is it by force to work with children if you cannot handle what comes with the job. After earning a living from your hard earned money. God will surely punish her.
OMG! This is heartbreaking! I cried reading your story! I have 2 kids myself & I can’t bear to watch the video! Someone gave her name in the comments section & I just googled her! She was a Mandela Washington Fellow & went on a diplomatic mission with US Embassy Nigeria in 2016!!! After her evil act!!! How was this allowed?!? God is the ultimate judge!
Poor baby… that woman is a monster and you should pursue charges against her.
Please can her address and work place n her daily activities be posted please. This woman tortured a child. Left her to fall several times. Tied her hands at d back of her head. Slapped her. A chillllllddddd. I can’t take it. I can’t believe u let this person walk away just like that. When u found out where she was doing her masters u should have sent this video to d uni. I want to see this woman. I’m crying for d pain n fear of this child. She fell so many times. She even tried to fight back when d woman was tying her hands. Please let’s post this video on twitter n Facebook to Lagos state govt. handles ..I want to lay my hands on her.
She is abroad doing a second masters program. Someone said in the US. Another person said Keele University in the UK. Not too sure. Her twitter handle is @ololufeoluwa . She is a Mandela Washington Fellow (what a disgrace to that organization). This is the link to her linkedin profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anthonia-bisola-66863292 . She is a waste o gosh. I wish I had her address I would literally trek there!
Nunulicious you should be embarrassed that you could even stoop low as to pull the ‘Is she not a woman earning a living like you?’ How dare you?
This is the LIFE of a girl, a young girl who without abuse will have significant challenges functioning and engaging people a d you dare say her mother should let this slide because she’s a woman?
What action did the animal of a therapist take that indicates she has a mental problem?
Did she inform the family of her abuser she was going abroad to seek help before she left?
How is absconding unsee false pretence to further a career in the same line indicative of someone who wants help?
Perhaps this is my first time of saying this but I week for you if you are really a woman, you and people who think like you are collectively responsible for the problems bedeliving our country.
Do yourself and your community a favour, go have yourself checked out.
Good luck.
****
Bukola I commend you for your strength and resolve to see that your daughter has the best of care.
Statistically, vulnerable groups are at risk of being abused by significant others, therapists and care givers.
Hearing you speak about this horrible experience 2months ago in Lagos was heatbreaking for me.
thank you very much
she is depressed? she has mental issues ? she can recover in prison where she needs to be , its tough enough to see your child helpless , then to now see on video somebody who claims to be able to help, maltreat your child that way ? SOMEONE HAS TO DIE!!!!
I think the nunulicious is the abuser lady trying really hard to sell the mental health thingy. She took out time to read comments and reply repeatedly.
Pls pls pls this woman cannot go unpunished;her name&pictures should be posted.Why go into such jobs when you don’t have a passion for it,her license should be seized&she must face the punishment.This is so heart breaking couldn’t even watch the video to the end;what sorted of wickedness is this to an innocent child
This is why I don’t believe all these online packaging rubbish. See how she posed like a good human being and she’s actually a devil. Please, we need to make sure she loses her license, she apologizes publicly and if she is not remorseful, can they take this Mandela Fellowship thing back from her. She obviously only lives for the fame and herself. Selfish evil woman.
Lawyers in the house biko nu somebody should go to change.org and start a petition for this woman to face the law for her crime! I think I read someone mention that only a lawyer can offer a valid ground for extradition/judiciary panel so biko lawyers come to Little Ayinde’s rescue o! Abeg. change.org is the website. I guess 1,000 signatures will do. We can even raise awareness and get up to 100,000 signatures in support. God bless you as you do so. Thanks
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo/share?after_sign_exp=default&just_signed=true
Well, I have taken it a step further. I googled her school and went straight to her department and all her lecturers and professors. I have sent over a dozen emails with this link attached. Lets pray for justice. God dont like ugly!!!!!!
Thank you. Pls am going to contact the Mandela fellowship too. Please let’s fight for justice
I sent an email to her school as well as the Staffordshire police too. Awaiting a reply.
My heart bleeds for this helpless young girl! There is no excuse whatsoever for the inhumane treatment she suffered in the hands of Anthonia. I pray God heals the mother, as it must be heart wrenching to see your child so helpless and suffer at the ends of someone that is meant to be be helping her.
This may be slightly off topic, but it is still in the realms of child violence…ABEG as a country, we need to do away with all forms of violence against children. From the teacher that beats a child in school, to the madam that hits the young house help, and even parents that use corporal punishment. I know the bible advocates for the rod, but the issue is where do we draw the line? The same no of strokes that will not cause serious harm to one child, can kill another. How do we know how a particular child will react to corporal punishment? We all for the most part do not see anything wrong in teachers beating, until we come to this same bella naija and see a story of a student that has been blinded by the cane of a teacher, or a child that died while being flogged by the father. Where do we draw the line? Let us stop all forms of violence!!Violence has no place in our society! Even organized violence disguised as “home training” should be done away with!
*hands
I have lost hope in humanity… How could she do this?!!!
Hi Bella Nigerians, this is the contact details for the Dean of Anthonia Bisola Abayomi-ojo’s department. Please make your voice heard and fight for Bukola’s baby. Let us bombard the dean’s email and phone till she has to take action! #JusticeforBukky’sbaby.
Keele University School
School of Health & Rehabilitation
Dean: Dr Cath Bücher
Phone: 01782 734344
Email: c.bucher@keele.ac.uk
I have sent an email to him. Please all others should follow
This is the most important comment. Thank you! Off to play my part. Time to break that Dean’s email box.
Yes…Sent my email already…Plus sent a message to YALI on twitter and they responded.
Thought she was in the US? This is a UK school.
I’m confused now but will still send the email sha.
I can’t bring myself to watch the video. I am thankful your daughter is getting over the trauma. No evil shall befall her. As for the lady, Bisola, i have no words for her.
Good evening all, it’s so saddening that such a young child experienced this abuse in the hand of a senior colleague. She should be prosecuted for her actions. I am a physiotherapist and was unable to even fathom the exact treatment she was giving to the child. I couldn’t even watch the video to the end. She isn’t professional at all in the treatment she is giving. I guess that’s her own modification of a c.p chair? God help us. Please ensure she doesn’t go scot-free. It’s time health workers are held accountable for their actions. So many acts of indiscipline and criminal works goes on in the hospital and our environment. Let’s say no child abuse by all, irrespective of social status, tribe, gender or race. She deserves to be prosecuted.
Jesus Christ l could not bring myself to watch till the end. OMG her name should be mentioned, she must be shamed, report her to the American embassy. What a wicked and heartless soul. My emotions are messed up right now 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Her name is Bisola Anthonia Abayomi-Ojo.
She has been deleting her social media profiles (deleted all her LinkedIn connections and removed her picture) but it’s not going to save her.
I bet she is monitoring this page as well so I am talking to you Bisola Anthonia not only are you a MONSTER, but you are certainly finished.
I’m a physiotherapist presently working in the paediatric unit treating children with special needs especially children with cerebral palsy and I am pained. I’m sad. Just reading your write up, I ve not been able to watch the video.
Bukola, am so so sorry for what has been done to your child. It’s unfortunate how the board has handled the issue. This is not how we are trained to handle children with Cerebral palsy in Nigeria. May you have the grace to forgive her for this evil thing she has done.
Please make a formal report to the United States Embassy in Lagos and the Embassy of the school where she’s studying for her masters with evidence.
Good. She’s deleted her Facebook and LinkedIn profiles. She wronged the whole Nigeria. She must be made to pay. She was sane enough to press phone and take selfies?? Lying on depression..mschewwww
How? Why?
Dear BA, may God give you the grace and sustain your faith in Him. I met a child with similar challenges 7 years ago. Ran into him over the weekend. And heard the first word he ever mentioned to me in 7years of our close. Knowing (neighbours); aunty lets go! Now you show me a video of a supposed healing process of a princess? Awfully tearful! Can’t watch beyond here! Our God is still in the business of miracles, no doubt His healing for your princess is here.
As for the unfortunate/unqualified individual, she needs a rehab really. How do you explain such encounter; meeting a young tender child and having the nerve to abuse the child lest to say to a frightening inhumane level as displayed?
Please tweet @keeleuniversity, @theresa_may, @StaffsPolice. Anthonia BISOLA ABAYOMI OJO Twitter handle is @OlolufeOluwa. Please copy her in your tweet and quote this Bella Naija link too. God bless.
It is quite unfortunate that the lady in the video chose to go against every instruction and training given her.
Physiotherapists are trained to have the most empathy not just for life, but for people with disabilities. Any physiotherapist who goes against that is going rogue.
While it can be argued that all walks of life has their bad eggs, this cannot be a true representation of all physiotherapists. I know quite a few who labor day on day to improve the quality of life of many, and they do this with utmost dedication, respect and compassion. I know because I am one of them.
We add value to life and we strongly condemn the actions of this physiotherapist.
I couldn’t get past the fist minute. god bless your all, particularly the precious innocent.
Yes, she needs to be tracked down and charged. To protect other innocent children from this lunatic. The level of abuse expressed came too easy to her, so this is not the first time she nhas done this.
Go back and file those charges. She will eventually turn up. Report her to all the boards you can think off ….
God be with you. We will keep an eye out for her and let you know if she surfaces
bravo my warrior compatriots….this lady has entered one chance …by the time People are through she will be deported
Okay so I just realized that she’s deleted her linkedin, twitter and facebook. And I could access them just about two hours ago. But she doesn’t know she’s already in the pot of soup. Nowhere to run madam Anthonia. Gotcha. Now it’s time to pay for you crime. It will not go unpunished. Nobody will rest until she dances to the music. Abike Dabiri Erewa must hear of this. Everyday for the thief, one day for the owner. Today na today. This is just the beginning. As you have deleted yourself from social media, Scotland Yard is gon’ delete you from the UK. Oniranu oshi.
Here is a link to the Physiotherapy business this evil woman runs – saw it on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/paton.physiotherapy. it is clearly linked to her. It is called Paton Physiotherapy. I can’t watch the video ……. just can’t. This woman will know no peace until she begs for forgiveness in public. No child will come out of her womb until she has crawled on her knees for forgiveness. So shall it be. God is a God of justice and fairness!!!!!!!!!!!!
I’m in shock really and i almost can’t believe that a physio can do this to a vulnerable child. As a mother of two children with special needs, my heart bleeds for you and our family Bukola. Well done for speaking up about this deeply troubling abuse that has happened to your lovely daughter. I suggest we create an online petition to see that this wicked woman is immediately extradited to Nigeria where can face the law
As a mother of a special needs child I find this disturbing the truth is the heart of a man is desperately wicked and the only way they stopped this in UK (cos it happened here too when therapist were not as enlightened on special needs back in the 60’s and assumed the children were being naughty or had mental problem) is by ensuring that there are always 2 staff with vulnerable children especially those that cannot talk or communicate cos ppl abuse them if they think they can get away with the act it’s just a human instinct to do things in secret you can’t do when others are there so the only way Nigerian govt can stop this abuse is not the degree they hold but yo I still empathy in the staff and ensuring the children are not left in a vulnerable situation even if this lady didn’t lay hands on the child she is still wrong by staying on her phone all day but again it’s an act she gets away with and once an habit is fed it gets worse now to her the child is a hindersnxe to her tectingbut looking at the foundation it started with her getting away with texting all day then oh I can beat this child no one would know it’s sad very sad plus introduce a 2 to 1 with special needs please do not leave SEN children in a vulnerable spot because they are challenging and nigeria as a society are not the best in empathy, tolerance and patience thank you.
She’s a YALI Fellow???? Wow… she needs to be seriously reprimanded.
Bisola Anthonia Abayomi Ojo
Nunulicios, idi very stoopid! She may be a woman like you, but not like the 99% others.
Has anyone started a petition yet? Please send links. Just please post any links here to shame this Jezebel. I said earlier that I will put this on my head like gala and I swear I will. Those who messaged the dean of the school she attends, please send contacts. Infact send contacts of the right authorities to contact to bring this woman to justice. She can’t go free, I am ready to dedicate all required to make sure she is brought to justice
How can? A child? A disabled child for that matter? And she is married? Which man is housing such monster?
She had the effrontery to travel out to study after causing this family such great pain. How ? How?
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo?recruiter=15586369&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_petition&utm_term=mob-xs-share_petition-no_msg
If you are on twitter please tweet @YALInetwork….Thats the organization she is an alumni of…Just continue spreading the word and asking people to share…Bless you!
change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo
SIGN THE PETITION
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo?recruiter=15586369&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_petition&utm_term=mob-xs-share_petition-no_msg
I am not taking this case lightly. I’ve just sent a strong worded email to her school, and I will be waiting and following up for their response.
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo?recruiter=726973595&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=share_email_responsive.
She has placed a curse on her innocent generation unborn. Karma is a bitch, it will surely comeback for her. She can only run but she can’t hide.
This girl will never know peace until she surrenders herself to her punishment in Nigeria.
When I saw the title of the article posted on FB, I was anxious to read about it but for GLO unfriendly network, I couldn’t open the post. Hours later, saw the same post on Physiotherapist WhatsApp group, voila! I eventually opened and watched the video. First thing that came to my mind was what sort of PT would do this to a vulnerable child. I also questioned the mode of treatment and was appalled by the PT attitude all through.
Fast forward, the name of the PT was sent to me and all I could feel was sadness. I know and admired Bisola so much. Not only was she an alumni of my school, she was a senior colleague whom i met while she was a Corp member. Her skills were highly admirable and her level of intelligence was superb. She taught us lots of stuffs mostly related to Neurology even though she was vast in all areas. She shone amongst her peers, cheerful, relatable and willing to make a difference in our PT practice. We were impressed when we learnt that she had her private practice specialising on Paediatric conditions and we knew at the back of our minds that she’d soar.
I can’t help but feel weakened to learn that one who I silently admire turned into this overnight I don’t want to believe that it’s Bisola!!! She’s just too much to derail to this level. This has led me to consider the fact that it may have actually been a case of depression and mental illness. We shouldn’t rule that out!!! Most people who know her or has, at any point in time, worked with her would testify that she isn’t this way.
To Mrs Bukola, on behalf of her, my profession and my humble self, I sincerely apologise to you for whatsoever this may have caused to you and your family. I pray God would continue to strengthen you and give your child the healing that she deserves.
Mental Illness is real!!!
I feel you.
Don’t know what happened to Bisola. I knew she lost it along the line cos i suffered her arrogance when I did not let her play God over me and my family. My son was the first patient she took on, and she was so good at what she did.
She decided she would not see my child anymore when i refused to allow her bully my nanny out of keeping a close eye on her. My nanny complained about how she was always on the phone etc. instead of keeping an eye on my son.
I am just glad someone was able to capture the events. Many schools have cctvs by the way, some dont work, some dont play back.
My own stance is…no adult is left alone with my children, and where I have just one, i do make out time to watch the videos.
Mental illness? All the more reason to rescind her license.
People please sign the petition.
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo?recruiter=727013119&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition
Hey I don’t know if this video is a sign,starting work soon and need to get a nanny but so scared of leaving my less than 3 month old child with a nanny alone. Hubby seems to care less about it. I’m so worried but what choice do I have?
I can just imagine your predicament. Can the Nanny not go with you to work? Three months is still very young. I pray for God’s wisdom for you.
Wow I’m so sorry that you are in this situation. Why do women have to bear the burden of childcare alone oh God? A 3 month old child?? To be honest, personally I’ll rather quit my job and sit my fat ass at home to care for my infant. However, I don’t know your financial or family situation. What of an aunt, a sister, brother, mother, mother in law? Your workplace doesn’t have a daycare section? That is one thing that baffles me about offices in Nigeria. Since I got back, I have walked the length and breadth of lagos and abuja and have only seen one office that has a daycare department. It’s sad. Nothing works in this gaddam country. Now, back to the matter at hand. Me I just want justice for that poor child o. I have signed the petition, shared on facebook and mailed the Dean. Biko I can’t shout.
Creche is better o please. Even if you have CCTV the damage would habe been done before you watch it o. Look for a good creche and put her. You may have cattarh and infections to deal with but its safer.
It’s better to look for a certified creche. If you live in Surulere, Lagos, I recommend very highly the Goodnews Baptist Church creche near the Alhaji Marsha bus stop. The fe is 52k per quarter.
I think a creche with 2or 3caregivers is better. I most certainly can never leave my child alone with a stranger. Pls follow your intuition.
Heartbreaking video, it was very difficult to watch. That lady must be arrested again.
@nunulicious you are a full grown retard and a compound goat! To come here after reading and watching this very heinous crime against a defenseless child and spew rubbish is beyond pathetic. I believe we should also be looking out for your real name and petitioning you to be stripped of whatever title you hold even if it’s just ‘miss’! You are beyond silly to trivialize this to a ‘hasn’t she apologized?’! What da hell????! You are insane for sure! I suspect you, just like your co retarded fool, enjoy maltreating children. Silly twat!
I know I am jumping on this train late but I just had to say…
I know Bisola.
She is very vivacious and a BRILLIANT physiotherapist. Though Bisola strong personality is abrasive and she speaks with impertinence, there is one thing I know about her, she can SHED HER BLOOD for children with special needs. Her profile on the mandela washington page is true, she did all those things for free. That’s just the type of person she is.
But then she got married. And though I don’t know the details, there were whispers and hints of abuse. At a time, there was need for medical intervention. So much so that Bisola became isolated and withdrawn. After a lot of persuassion by her family members, she eventually left her marital home. There were no children from the marriage.
I am not defending Bisola. I am just saying there are two sides to every story.
I am aware that there was a meeting between this writer (Bukola) and Bisola and some thrid parties where everything appeared to be resolved amicably. So much so that Bukola agreed to drop the police charges when she had opportunity to prosecute Bisola.
Maybe Bukola felt the punishment was too light, if so, why didn’t she initiate prosecution against Bisola? or let the regulatory body know she was not satisfied.
Maybe it’s the news that Bisola left the country that triggered Bukola’s angst? For those not aware, it became a matter of life and death for Bisola and her move abroad was to let things simmer down.
Or maybe Bukola needs publicity for her upcoming book launch and project? How convenient that she writes to bellanaija just around the time the book is about to be launched.
It doesn’t matter if this abuse was a one-time occurence or a repeated one. This treatment of a child by a professional is not normal. It is almost…psychopathic.
What I know is that Bisola has really struggled in the last couple of years and she turned to her work as succour and now, she even that is being ripped to shreds and taken away. Yes she should be punished but going after ALL that she has worked for? The last vestige of her identity? I’m afraid of what she will do to herself if she has nothing left to live for. As a friend of hers, I am really sad. Mental health issues are real. If Bisola harms herself, perhaps your call for blood would be abated.
and no, I am not Bisola.
Imagine if it were your child, will you write this long post defending your friend?
Okay. Fine you have said these great things about your (formerly) wonderful that might cause some people to even empathize with the abuser (yes! that’s what she is). However do you not think that a change in career will do her good? If she’s so mentally unstable, the more reason she shouldn’t be anywhere near kids, moreso kids with SPECIAL NEEDS. It’s really simple.
She won’t die if she found another passion. However another episode while will put other kids in her care in danger. Let’s not even begin to talk about how letting her go will continue to solidify the culture of sweeping things under the rug with yeye family round table meetings.
And by the way, you may be towing a similar path as your friend for attempting to insinuate that this woman is exploiting the abuse of her own child for money. And even if she were, your camp is in no place to throw shade. Terrible lot!
P.s. I am a strong advocate for people harming themselves first before harming others. Ain’t nobody got time for emotional blackmail.
And instead of spending precious time posting shady comments online, y’all better gather around her and buckle up as her support system. The best support you can give her right now is not all these epistles you’re writing. Console her and let her own up to her actions. Suggest other careers to her… which is what you guys should have done after the abuse! What is more infuriating about this event is that she chose to continue a career as a care giver!! Anyways, if she harms herself now, it’ll be your own fault for not borrowing her sense. Yeye dey smell 😷😷😷
@anonymous friend of Bisola, as CB said, yea your sob sorry may resonate with some and even me, but trying to minimize a child’s well being to the launch of a book or business…wow, No dear, you are not helping your friend’s case. You could have said what you had to say about Ms. Bisola and left it at that. Did Ms. Bukola also pay her to abuse her daughter so she could launch a book? No, I don’t think so.
Again, you talk about what Ms. Bisola, has been through in her marriage, while I am not attempting to minimize her struggle. You are attempting to compare a grown woman’s with choices, struggles, (who we can surmise from your whole spill has walked away from that) to a child with special needs? Forget the comparison, you totally failed to acknowledge the struggle of said child even tried to minimize the hardship of the parents to book launch and business deals. Dear anonymous friend, people are more inclined to sympathize with an helpless child than with a grown adult with options. While you acknowledged she should be punished but if her identity comes from a job or title then that says a lot as to why many consider her arrogant, and speaks to a bigger issue. Nevertheless, arrogance is not a crime, child abuse on the other hand is, like I said earlier please let’s stop using mental health issue has a crutch, “episodes” are not discriminatory about when they occur I.e see my thoughts on that above. You will be hard pressed getting people to buy into that point of view. I think y’all had better begin looking to spin a better tale if anyone is thinking of salvaging her career in any way. And like CB said, you all need to surround her with prayers because this one you wrote no help at all!!!
Assuming she even has mental illness like you and her are trying to sell to us, Do you really think keeping her job knowing the danger she poses is the best option??? I guess at the end of the day it comes down to the same thing, she can’t keep practicing understanding she is a threat to her patients, anyhow you decide to look at it.
My dear, depression is not a choice but violence against another person is a gaddam choice. Talk less of a little child suffering from cerebral palsy! Cerebral palsy!!!. You and Bisola are definitely birds of a feather for you to defend her so. You can equally commit the hideous crime she committed. You are a disappointment to humanity. Well it’s too late. I know a top UK based Nigerian lawyer that has contacted the Stratfordshire police where Keele University is located. The law will take it’s due course and Bisola will pay for her crime. That is what criminals do after they are caught. They pay back!
I really do not have anything nice to say to you and I cannot guarantee that I’ll be as civil as CB and the others who have replied you but let’s just say you deserve the same fate that will be meted out to your demonic friend soon.Seriously, I’m restraining myself. Ooooooo Jesus. I really am. You will get yours, you, Bisola and any one who will cheapen the pain of this family and the little girl to buzz for book launch will get theirs in levels. Sit tight.
If Bisola had got a decent enough punishment from the Board, some (not all) people will have felt she paid for her crimes. Yes people get imprisoned for crimes, come out and move on and others let them be. That she did all those good things doesn’t justify her abusing a vulnerable child. Scum!!!!
Let us the public be the judges of whether we will give Bukky’s book the publicity you say she now courts. That doesn’t stop us wanting justice for her child. Thanks.
You’re very stupid sha. Somebody is looking for publicity for her book??? Did you not see the clear video posted up there. Defend your friend in your head please, not here. Because there’s simply no defense.
You can’t even say this openly under your own name, because you knew you were about to defend nonsense that you can’t use your chest to stand behind.
TBH, if I’d had this kind of experience too, and had to make the difficult decision to either choose to prosecute or focus on helping my child get better and chose the latter, and then after a while I start to see this criminal shining and soaring, and being celebrated, of course I’d come out and tell my side, no criminal deserves to be celebrated, and this woman is clearly a criminal, committed crimes against this poor child and against humanity as a whole.
So please. Shove your stupid reckless irresponsible defense.
@anonymous friend of Bisola
I feel sorry for anyone going through mental health issues, I’m sure we all do. But how is it that your friend somehow managed to not physically abuse the grown men and women around her but once she found a child with CB, the “issues” showed themselves?
Look, like others have said, you and her other friends and family should not be on social media creating further discord by making cheap remarks equating a book launch with the pain of knowing your child’s abuser has walked free. Instead, if you truly believe she’s sinking, you should place her on 24/7 suicide watch and be a strong support system around her.
We don’t want her dead, no we don’t. We just want justice. And if the justice system determines her defence of insanity is valid, then so be it.
This whole thing is just upsetting, I didn’t sleep good last night.
Bukola, we are still praying with you and your little girl.
I’ll try as much as possible to be civil. Your friend Bisola Anthonia Abayomi- Ojo will GET what she DESERVES!! Mark my words! Stop making excuses!
Dear Bisola’s friend, if that was your child in that video, u wouldn’t be typing this crap. So before you talk thrash here, close your eyes and imagine your child I’m that video.
Are you for real?
Yes there are two sides to the story, and I know a bit of it. Bisola denied the accusations and even made Bukola out to be like a crazy person. She lied to her friends and family about what really transpired to the point that it was only this video now coming out that made many pple believe the woman was not exaggerating .
I certainly dont know the full story as neither do you but Bukola has been on the matter for a while, and tried following up with the medical board to no avail.
I assume she got frustrated with the way things were going with the board, and obviously with the way it appeared Bisola was going to just keep at it. Imagine …hearing she was doing her masters in a course that will mean continue access to special children
And no I am not Bukola’s friend, but a mother whose child also has cerebral palsy and was treated by Bisola for many years. So what we have in common is Bisola. I referred her to Bisola so yes, I am taking it personal. I can only imagine how much of a similar treatment my son got.
On the book matter, I have been told to share my story many times and promised to do so, but easier said than done. It takes a lot to do what Bukola is doing, and I really think you should in no way try to undermine it.
I know them both, known Bisola for longer, (even worked with her to help raise funds for the NGO she ran to help poor children with CP) and I know she is good at what she does but she messed up big time. Let us call it what it is and stop trying to turn the victim to the devil.
If this publicity sells Bukola’s book, good for her. Not bad for something good to come out of this horror if Bisola can walk away with all the money she got for abusing her child.
I have never been into social media like this and probably will retire after this matter. But on this one….abeg leave matter.
yes thats fine but when your child is abused in this manner or any manner in fact let us know how you get on,
I hope Bellanaija posts my comment. Like CB and everyone else, I am really trying my best to type a civil response and not give in to my emotions. First, we have all gone through difficult phases. In the past one year, I have lost a business, had a surgery where my life was at risk, failed at another business, entered and left an emotionally abusive relationship, been abandoned at the hospital by family, dumped, heartbroken …name it! I suffered from severe emotional stress and had to undergo 6 months psychotherapy. Yet, I could not bring myself to watch this video…and cannot justify what Bisola has done. Nothing excuse her behaviour and believe me, there are people who have suffered worse than her and did not hurt or harm other people. She harmed a helpless child, trusted to her care!
You can spin all the story you want. Bisola will get her comeuppance in this life. My advice to her and her family, get her to take time away from this career, she has to own up to what she has done by not just apologizing but leaving the career for a while, sort out her life and maybe come back to it later.
Y’all will need to stay with her at this point, because people like me will do everything to ensure Bukola and her little angel gets justice and that Bisola, your friend would never have the abuse another child (hopefully, her children will have a better fate).
No-one cares about what she went through. If she knew she was going through emotional upheavals in her personal life, she should have taken time off her career to care for herself rather than harm an innocent disabled child. That is what normal people do. I am not allowed to go and use my car to commit vehicular manslaughter because my husband is cheating on me and I am pregnant (please supply your whereabouts ‘s so I can take out my frustration on you). And for your asinine comment defending your friend’s indefensible actions, I took the time to email her school, some organizations that may have offered her a scholarship and we will leave reviews on her LinkedIn. And yes, I also forwarded your comment defending her to lists of people so they are gingerly to strip her of every ability to ever even go near a child not hers. You’re helping plenty! Take care
“I am aware that there was a meeting between this writer (Bukola) and Bisola and some thrid parties where everything appeared to be resolved amicably.”
Honestly I do not want to be posting on BN, but there is that one person that just arrrgghhh…
There is something obviously wrong with these ‘meetings’ that do absolutely nothing in reprimanding the culprit. All they do is to release the beast into polite society to continue her/his havoc for a later date. Finally, everyone can now see that these ‘amicable’ meetings Nigerians resort to do not combat the issue but sweep it under the rug. This is the same argument they use on domestic violence victims – there are prior family meetings to resolve the crime, we begin to hear ‘what must have provoked her/him to inflict harm on the victim’. In this case you want to blame mental illness? The fact actually is that the vast majority of people with mental health problems are NO MORE likely to be violent than anyone else. Mental illness is NOT a prerequisite for violence. I can ignore these nonsense arguments when it comes to adults but how dare you use it on a child, a special needs child? I am not interested in what went on in your past life or what provoked you, DO NOT HARM ANOTHER PERSON. The moment you do, you have given up your rights for rational people to empathize with your plight. It is so pathetic that despite video evidence we still have to have these arguments. What is wrong with you people? If we cannot protect the vulnerable persons in our society, what is the essence of our humanity? Where is your morality? Why trivialize the issue with your pathetic arguments?
@ Anonymous friend of Bisola – If you are truly a friend reveal your name!!! – The beast you called a friend will face the consequences sooner or later. And for you justifying the act – God helps you because the hurt of that innocent child will hunt you sooner or later…
Tell that beast you call a friend, her sins will catch up with her soon…Thankfully I live in a country(UK) where a crime committed in a different will be brought to light… Watch & see – heartless beast!!
If I were the mother of this child, I would have been placed on suicide watch after watching this video, so no friend of Busola i am not joing your Bisola pity party. Nobody is stopping you dear friend of Books from organizing suicide prevention watch or prayer points for your friend but I want her stripped of everything. Let her go and find another work. As for her mental illness,do you as a thinking human think it is ok for someone who suffers from violent rages to work with disabled children? Please let her go and find another purpose in life…nor with kids.
Hmmmmm, in spite of these many apt replies before mine… I just “wantu” ask you ….. let’s say we use your own readily given definition of the act as being that of a psychopath…. let’s just say.
Then, let’s say a pilot, who knows they’re suffering from this kind of similar psychopathic disorder, decides to fly a plane containing your family….. Or let’s not even go far like that, imagine a security guard at your children’s school deciding to take himself, his gun and his psychopathic tendencies to stand around the playground where your little ones play…. since we’re blaming the disease and not the person. You can paint the rest of the picture for yourself, no need to continue my illustrations.
So, abeg tell us, which work wey she wan still work with vulnerable people again, na? As you’ve even admitted that she’s not fit for the job? Wetin remain again to save? Or is this how your entire committee of friends plan to continue using this same excuse of mental issues throughout her career?
Abeg, fear God with this sort of weak and absolutely untenable defence you’ve just given, biko. Fear God.
Hello,
I understand your explanation anonymous friend of Bisola.
If you were Bukola, how would you feel? I am so appalled you said maybe she needs publicity for her upcoming book… Haba? where is you empathy in all of these?
In all fairness, was the punishment from the board fair? Should she have been allowed to further her studies in the same field abroad?
She is clearly a danger to her clients/patients and needs to be stripped of her certification.
Do not try to cover Bisola up using the “mental health” excuse, in fact, this is the more reason she should not be practicing as a physiotherapy any longer not to talk of practicing in pediatrics.
Her well written “essay” on the website of US consulate in NIGERIA suggests to me she knows what she is doing, so yes! she needs to be prosecuted and registered as an abuser.
Further, she has no business practicing in the US. I looked her up and discovered she works right now in the US.
Two sides to every story? The same one we saw clearly on YouTube? You need to shut your mouth, you fellow monster. And if you are really her friend, you will not hide, show yourself and quit being anonymous. I am a mom of a special needs child and if she had done this to my child, she would not be in jail, she would be in HELL. This is horrible, when you prey on the helpless, it shows you are nothing but a sick, deranged and pathetic bully. I don’t know how someone can come out to defend this unless they have a loose bolt upstairs. As a special needs parent, we go through a lot to take care of our children not to talk of the everyday worry. On behalf of Bukola and all the special needs parents, I can guarantee you that your friend stepped on the wrong toes and we will not rest until we get justice.
She will find a new career – this one is not for her.
Anonymous friend of Bisola , I had to call on my best manners so as not to insult you
I can see others have done justice to replying you
Do you realise that this Bisola , after reading commentx from ppl like you , wld nenever eanything wrong in what she did ?
She made that baby’s condition worse ! This has been d case for many medical practitioners in Nigeria .
I have a word for you , the next time you visit your doctor to lay complain on any medical issue, if he slaps you , twists your arm , pushes you down from your chair , sits on your hands after twisting them backwards and you eventually fall from your chair hitting your head on the tiles , my dear , smile and say ” doctor I understand you are going through some stuff ”
I will come back next week
I can just imagine the look on your face now !
Dont curse me , or else you will get 100 fold of it
I CANNOT EVEN BELIEVE YOU WROTE THIS! NOW GO BACK AND IMAGINE YOU ARE A MOTHER OF A CHILD WITH CEREBRAL PALSY. SOME OF YOU JUST TYPE THROUGH YOUR ANUSES
I am not sure what type of friend you are but it is clear you all don’t tell each other the truth.
Is this how she turned her to her word as succor link you said? Nothing she was going through justifies this inhumane act. Would you write this long story if it were your child? Ridiculous !!!
I’m sorry but I think you are high, If it was your child, is it what you would say. Her mum has a right to write a book. Write 10 sef. But your friend had no right to lay hands on that child. Her services were not free and were not cheap. She was not doing them a favor. What is wrong is wrong. She has no excuse. Sick
First of all, give your special needs child to your Bisola friend to be manhandled and traumatised this way, then you can come here and defend her. Nonsense!
Whatever you think Bukola’s reasons are for bringing this matter on BN, that does not take away from the gruesome violence perpetuated against this innocent, helpless child. Don’t get it twisted and stop beating about the bush already!
It’s good you agree that her treatment of the little girl isn’t normal and borders on psychopathy! If she indeed has a mental health challenge like you claim, that’s the more reason she shouldn’t be allowed to work with children, so yes, her licence should be revoked till she’s certified mentally okay.
Anonymous friend of Bisola, stop defending/justifying rubbish…just stop it!!!
Anonymous friend of bisola,I’m so dissapointed in you with that book launch/ profiteering insinuation you just made.Haba!
@anonymous friend of Bisola. You had laid your case very well for your friend to shed some light to us on the other side of the story which genuinely we might have been oblivious of, in bringing to question your friend’s integrity. But you destroyed your argument by casting aspersions on Bukola’s intentions of the book launch, thus insinuating that the focus should now be turned to questioning Bukola’s intentions. Whether Bukola’s intentions in bringing this up now are questionable or not, is neither here nor there and totally irrelevant here. The key issue in this whole saga is CHILD ABUSE that was perpetrated on this poor vulnerable and helpless soul as evidenced in the video, and probably many others not recorded, and potentially others that could be perpetrated by Bisola given what you have eloquently described to be her fragile unstable emotional status. Rather you could argue for how she can be assisted in rehabilitating her, because she definitely needs that. But from this case it’s clear that she is not in the right career, dealing with vulnerable individuals given how she can easily break, emotionally under pressure. She can’t be trusted with people’s children. Having watched this I don’t think you can trust her with yours too. She just needs to pursue a different career. As we pray for Bukola and her daughter, we should be praying for her (Bisola) as well as she needs that more now than ever. Please let’s not try to divert from issues at hand when we post our arguments.
Imagine what this beast might have done to several others? I would have dealt with you to within an inch of your life Bisola. You deserve to suffer for this and many more you might have done. You have murdered sleep and sleep will elude you till you pay for your deeds. There is no rest for the wicked.
Bukola. I am so sorry for what your child had to go through in the hands of a giver. May God help you through this and help your child make great progress speedily. Busola’s friend let’s call a spade a spade and not a farming instrument what your friend did is all shades of wrong, irrespective of what she experienced in her marriage. It’s wrong to condone abuse especially that of a minor and one with a health challenge at that . If Busol is left unpunished she will do worse and no don’t blackmail us with tell us she may hurt herself. There are consequences for every action, there is also a recording to show this abuse. Your friend needs help . If every rapist, murderer is allowed to go free because of their life experiences we would have a crazy world. Let’s stop this self pity thing and take responsibility for our actions, Busola is an an adult and as a result she will have to bear the consequence for this action.
This case is so appalling it left me with so many questions I feel we also have to reflect on when we seek the services of people we don’t know like Bisola. I’m not a scholar of English, but tell me, can adjectives like “rude”, “arrogant”, “abrasive”, and “impertinent” be used in the same breath with “professional”? Meaning that; can a person described in those terms be professional at the same time? Why I’m asking this is because Bukola’s friends who recommended her described Bisola as “rude” and “arrogant” yet “professional”. And Bisola’s anonymous friend also described her as “abrasive” and “impertinent” but “she can SHED HER BLOOD for children”. Doesn’t that already give us a glimpse of the kind of character she is? Especially if she is to work with vulnerable individuals like this poor child? Just wondering!
bukky pays 60k per hour, 3 times a week. she pays 250k per month to this lady. and this was for 2 years 6million naira to get this evil treatment. please this woman needs to pay back all she has spent. I wonder how many children she has dealt with like this.
I meant 20k per hour, 60k per week. 250k per month.
WHAT????!!!!!
Hello BNers….. ha I couldn’t sleep well oooo that video kept popping up in my head. I myself I work as a part time ile student here in the U.K as an health care assistant. I have remember when I first joined my company and I was nominated to move to Ely to work as a support worker for Mental Health and special needs Clients. It was such a demanding and emotional draining job for me that even though I was naturally a care giver I figured I wasn’t up to par in supporting these people. There were days where I cried with them because I couldn’t just understand them and help them. This made me reach out to my care coordinator and she was so understanding to my plights and I was relocated back to Cambridge to continue caring for the sick and those who needed care in their homes. I am not even a qualified nurse not to talk of being a physiotherapist so I can only imagine the level of dedication and commitment that one has to have to go through with these sort of jobs. So the ideal thing for Anthonia would have been for her to resign or go on a compulsory holiday to o clear her head and get her shits together instead of transferring her aggression on this little child who wasn’t there when she was making her choices in life. I have contacted dozens of organisations and I can only hope that justice is served. Let us all come Together and fight this cause to the end. God bless us all. Xo
Ignore the typos please. I literally just woke up and I came on here first🙈🙈🙈🙈
I could not bring myself to watch the video, so I do not speak based on anything I saw but on what you have said. I agree with you – the depression story is BS. Maybe if she had said she was schizophrenic and violent to boot, she may have been more believable!
In your shoes, I probably would have dropped the charges and reported to the board, etc – same thing you did. And I speak for myself – my husband would probably ensure she spent a considerable amount of time in jail if he had to sell the shirt off his back to make that happen. That’s if he didn’t kill her first!!
However, I would not let her trip to the US under false pretenses go. I think the Nigerian Board was totally remiss and irresponsible. And yes, typical of the levity with which we treat serious issues. Did they evaluate her for what she claimed as the reason for her actions? And, She would have had to get some form of recommendation from someone here for that course – who gave it?
So, what would I do? This video? I’d send it, along with a letter summarizing the history of the matter, to the school, to the American Board responsible for certification, and I will ensure the Nigerian Board is in copy of the correspondence. I would probably send it to the US embassy for good measure. And then I just may go back to file charges!
I would ensure that she never practices again.
Some people may say none of this would change anything. And I’d vehemently disagree – it would ensure a dangerous monster will never again get the chance to wreak havoc on any child ever again.
I couldn’t get myself to watch the video to the end. Such inhumanity to a child is just too grievous. No one deserves to be treated this way and this little girl was manhandled like that for 20mins!!! We all need to rise up and take action against this type of inhumanity. If she felt the child was a burden to her, she should simply have told the parents that she was no longer interested. I pray that no child will ever have to face this kind of treatment again. I pray that this petition raised will get the attention of those in authority and this woman will be brought back to Nigeria to take responsibility for her action. We need this to be done so that medical abuse will be checked in Nigeria.
Bukky may God heal and restore your daughter. I pray she will live through and forget this trauma. it is well
c.bucher@keele.ac.uk This the deans email. Everyone please send this article to him. Bisola must be PUNISHED!!
Everyone please sign this petition https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo?recruiter=727013119&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition
Hope she doesn’t get lynched upon deportation to MMA. *chuckles*
I’m so sad about this. I can’t begin to imagine how many times the little darling has suffered so much trauma. This is totally heartless and desperately wicked by the lady. I can’t imagine your pains but I pray for God’s peace in your heart. Thank you for speaking out and taking action. I can’t imagine anyone pinching my children so I’m lending my voice to this cause.
“Three months withdrawal of her practicing license.”
Imagine this shitload of a country. 3 months pere for such inhuman behavior. WTF.
Mrs. Ayinde, so sorry for what your child went through in the hand of so called care giver. Balm ofGilead will heal your daughter and comfort you in all areas of your life.
I watched the video to the very end and kept wondering the whole 34 mins ‘what the poor child’s crime was?’ For goodness sake, if you are tired of the work, why don’t you quit? Why treat a defenseless child like this. I have never seen anything like this my entire life. And her parents were paying you so much money tohave their daughter traumatized this way. Wonders shall never cease. Just Imagine bikonu.
I pray this child survives this and the trauma would be gone from her soon. Bukola I hope you are taking care of this angel now and have not allowed another monster into her life?
May this monster never hear the cry of her own baby; she would not even have the opportunity for an adoption..
Ajala+Foodie and Californiabawler, thank you for your comments!God will bless you! You have dealt thoroughly with the issues raised, especially with ‘Anonymous friend of Bisola’. defend your ‘friend’ if you must but do not cast aspersions on another’s character in a bid to detract from the issue at hand
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo?recruiter=720054563&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition
That’s the link, Please lets all sign the petition and ensure that Bisola’s daughter gets the justice she deserves.
sorry, BUKOLA’s daughter
Oh my God. . . I would have been in prison by now. There’s no way. . . There’s just no way that woman should be living by now. I would have killed her. I’m sorry but Madam why is she still breathing. What would I not have done. I would have first of all rushed that woman’s head to the nearest wall… All I know is that I would have been imprisoned. Such wickedness.. .
My kind of person! That’s exactly how we would have handled it. She certainly wouldn’t have been able to stand and what prison? Is she in prison for what she did? And hers was caught on camera ours would be her word against ours. She would be invited for home session on arrival koboko would await her!!!! Idiot monster of a lady. That woman is evil i couldn’t watch but the little 10 seconds I did see, she started off with torture dammmmmmmmn who does that? To a helpless kid 😢😤😭
My heart bleeds with you Bukola, no one should have to watch their child treated this way by anyone. I couldn’t watch more than two minutes, Brutal!
OMG!!! Stop it with the mental illness crap! If she’s going to depression she should seek help! It’s part of being accountable an responsible to know when one’s illness is affecting his/her job. If she knew her illness was affecting how she treated her patients she should have taken time off. She has absolutely no excuse for her actions! Her actions put that child’s safety at risk.
The assault on this child is gory and unimaginable. My heart weeps. As for me let the author of the universe deal with her in his own way. She’s certainly not acceptable to be a caregiver either for children on the aged.
this is plain horrible. i am almost in tears. what did this child ever do to deserve this?? dear Lord. This is unbelieveable. i was unable to watch the whole video. Ah! what a shame
By the stripes of Jesus Christ our beautiful Angel is healed. The balm in gilead will restore complete healing on our daughter of Zion. My sincere heartfelt consolation.
anonymous friend of bisola, you wont be this understanding if anyone does that to your child. Dear Lord. What she did was most cruel. completely heartless. i understand abuse and depression but she needs to be prevented for life from being a care giver.
Good God! I’m not sure I’ve gotten this angry in a very long while. Atimes I wish we can do unto others what they do to us, and watch them feel the pain. Na by force to do d work?!!! To the parents of this child, I will say follow this case fully, we don’t know how many other children she has messed up and gotten away with…. Seriously trying to calm myself down. I don’t have any child yet and I hope to have 2 by God’s grace. U touch them anyhow and I promise to forget I’m supposed to be a comedian so help me God!!!!
The child abuser quickly deactivated her facebook and twitter handle. her twitter handle is @ololufeoluwa and @bisolabayomiojo
Her Irex profile has been taken down. Great!
The outrage is so justified.
This cruelty must stop!!!
https://www.change.org/p/department-of-homeland-security-stop-child-abuse-rescind-the-mandela-award-and-u-s-visa-granted-to-bisola-abayomi-ojo?recruiter=727195646&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition
The sad truth is, I have seen more Nigerian women beat their children like this. If the average Nigerian is violent, can’t manage anger, beats their nannies/housegirls to death every other week, who is to say that they will be better at their jobs? Thankfully, the true hero is the proprietor of the school who not only had a working CCTV but showed the footage to the parents.
I can’t pay a rude and difficult person to work for/with me. Talkless of with my children, who are not disabled but have the ability to push a saint. Furthermore, I refuse to have any child tutored 1 to 1 with any teacher or profesional of any sort, in a secluded room. There should be a chaperone or teacher’s assistant present. It would assist to prevent such abusive acts in the first place.
The number of times I have had to step in whilst swimming, to assist greedy instructors with 20 under 3’s! Some who are traumatised at the thought of getting into the pool. The so called school Aunties, who are supposed to be professionals, sit on the bench, can’t swim, chatting away on their phones. The Medical Board should sit up and stop all this nonsense soft rap where serious cases of abuse have occurred. Abayomi-Ojo must never work with children, the informed, old and vulnerable people. Depression doesn’t cause you to beat others up like this. Frustration and rage does.
What is this one saying?
Omg 💔💔💔 I clutched my heart I couldn’t watch past two minutes oh LORD no way is anyone that heartless. Oh LORD how why? If she had a passion for kids in the beginning and the passion waned she shouldve hired other people and just be the head. I really believe there’s a mental illness on wrong with her cos no normal sane human will do this. Oh no💔💔💔 I’m so sorry you guys went thru this. Thank GOD she was found out. Even if cctv didn’t record her God doesn’t mess with kids, orphans, fatherless and widows issues. This ia preposterous, horrendous ad absolutely ludicrous. The heart of man is really desperately wicked. Ha koda rara May God forgive her .
I was with the Bisola Anthonia Ojo in the same university for the YALI program. For 6 weeks together there were so many traits we noticed about her .She stepped on every one toes before the end of the first week and we just thought she was being a Nigerain .But other Nigerians with us often felt embarrassed with her unusual outburst ,arrogance and rude tendencies .
Immediately after the program she travelled to the UK(CHEVENING PROGRAM) where she is presently pursuing a masters degree. So she is actually in the UK AS WE SPEAK
What’s the name of the university pls?
@Dufa Keele University
Wowza. Personality traits should never be ignored. Someone with these adjectives attached to her should never be in a patient-facing career. Tufia kwa. God will not allow us cross paths with such people o. Ameeeen!!
Hmmn! With this description i think she is really a psycho. No human feelings whatsoever and its even a medical condition too.
I have just signed the petition and shared on facebook. Have you done yours? Justice must be served. I am on to twitter now. People, lets join hands together and fight!
I signed the petition. I have been boiling all day. I hear she had trouble conceiving. Now I see why. God will not give this kind of woman a child. I don’t know what kind of person Bukola is, but If this happened to me, Bisola would be dead. I will kill her with my bare hands and smile going to jail. My mother will care for my child. I don’t mind. What madness. I say i am ready to die for justice.
In this whole world, I think I am the softest person living, but if anyone acts more soft than me then that person is stupid. You have someone on the verge of killing another person and all you could say is that she has apologise. I think you are more wicked than the person that was about killing your child. You reported and so? You have just reported an evil act but you did not expose the person behind the act well( I can’t even see her face incase I meet her one on one). If y don’t push further, then you don’t love your child. And for your hubby, I pity you as a man. Nonsense!
I couldn’t even watch the video after reading the description of the video. It is really pathetic. God will Vindicate you surely. And forge therapist, remember that judgement starts from here before eternity.
@BUKOLA AYINDE, Ma, please I am making progress on your case. Please how can I contact you to give you updates??
God bless you, Genevieve.
Please check her blog for contact details. The link is in the article. Her twitter is pretty active also. You can send a tweet or dm. God bless you sis.
Hi Genevieve 🙋
Thank you for your labour of love, God bless you richly.
Just to draw your attention to another poster’s bit of info (simbi). Bisola is currently a recipient of the Chevening Scholarship in the UK. I believe the Chevening body should be alerted on the status of one of their awardees.
Thanks a bunch hun.
This is absolute wickedness and it’s not excusable. I wish I could bring myself to say more. This’s very disturbing. She needs Jesus to say the least.
I can’t even muster the nerve to watch the video…might probably be scarred for life.This is absolutely crazy.
And this ‘Anonymous friend of Bisola’ person…I can’t believe you reduced this nightmare to a case of creating hype for a book. Are you alright?
My heart bleeds. Wht the world turning into. If nothing is done about tat Lady she will kill sombody child. She will not go unpunished
Hello Laitan.. please I just wondered that the petition we signed is to the USA dept of homeland security.. but that monster is in the UK… I dont know how it works but I would not want the homeland office to say it is not within their jurisdiction to deport her back to Nigeria. Is there a way we can also petition the UK or does perition cover both nations?
I watched a little of the video n it’s really saddening,how can a human be this wicked to a little child. This is the height of wickedness,i have signed the petition and I hope she pays for what she did. I’m off to share this in all the groups I belong to on watsapp so more people can sign. This has spoiled my evening
This is heartbreaking. How can a woman be so heartless. Does she have children? ?? Oh my God. My heart goes out to that child.
I hope she rots in hell, deranged woman. I could not even finish watching d clip, pls report her to d appropriate agency for child abuse.
I expect the College of Medicine, University of Lagos to withdraw the monster’s certificate without giving her the option of seeking pardon.
So I gathered courage and liver and finally went back to watch the entire video.
1. There’s nobody, NOBODY, who sees this video that will disagree that this woman should be SEVERELY punished.
All the Bisola defenders, family and friends, please, watch the entire video, just sit and watch it.
2. This woman should NEVER be able to work with clients again, never EVER EVER EVER.
3. Not only was she betraying the trust that was put in her by not doing the job she was being paid to do, she was also actually derailing the girls progress. She tied her up for Gods sake. TIED her up, so she could take selfies and scroll through her phone.
This woman is pure EVIL. This woman is a sick sick person, and while I understood the need to focus on your daughter Mrs Ayomide, I hope you reconsider and decide to prosecute. The way it is now though, I suspect the lagos state public defenders/prosecutors (don’t know what they’re called) will take this up. This is too much. Just too much.
I can only imagine how the parents feel, knowing you’ve inadvertently put your own child in this position will do a number on you psychologically, cannot imagine the guilt.
Imagine that this horrible thing went on for two years, TWO YEARS! Jehovah! *shudders*
*Mrs Ayinde
SEND PETITIONS TO HER SCHOOL
Email the sordid details of this atrocity to her school. attach a video if you can
KEELE UNIVERSITY
SCHOOL OF REHABILITATION
DEAN: Dr Cath Bucher
PHONE: 01782734344
EMAIL: c.bucher@keele.ac.uk
PETITION THE CHEVENING PROGRAM (She is on the Chevening Scholarship) http://www.chevening.org/nigeria
That’s excellent help. Well done Labake!!!! Just incase the parents don’t see your comment, please forward to the dean I plan to send this article for sure. Let’s flood the deans email.
Labake, can you start this petition, like Laitan did, then we can all sign, please? So many of us have signed Laitan’s and we will gladly sign this as well. We need Justice for the little girl. Thank you
I have sent an Email to the Dean and will continue doing so till I get a positive reply on what they intend to do
I had to stop watching at 1.02 when i saw that it was a 19mins video. I just could not continue. This is just sheer wickedness. And the possibility that it might have gone on for 2years makes me shudder. This is just heartbreaking. Even from the fact that two people stated she was rude was a clear giveaway for the kind of person she is. I mean, how can someone with such a delicate and important job be termed rude. I only pray God gives us all discerning spirit to know when things are indeed wrong. May God seriously punish all wicked caregivers.
I stopped watching less than 10 seconds in and I was weeping by then as I had read all the terrible things this witch had done. There’s no understanding it smh. Well said!
This is attempted murder. How can anyone find words to justify this reprehensible act? I weep for the child and her family.
“anonymous friend of Bisola” ……words adequate to describe your intense stupidity are not available in the English dictionary. Shut up and take several seats instead of defending the indefensible. Call your friend (you have her number) and tell her that her days are numbered in the UK and anywhere else she thinks she can crawl to hide her head. She will be fished out like the maggot that she is and crushed by the law of the land and the fury of the people. The battle cry has just been sounded, if she has not heard it, Please tell Bisola the drums are beating for her and the drums will not stop until she is found and punished.
Little wonder why i pray for my daughter every morning before taking her to the creche. Telling God to pls take control over the aunties, that non of them will become an instrument in the hands of the enemy to hurt the kids in their care, that they will not knowingly or unknowingly hurt my child and other children in their care. If anyone can do this to a special needs child then i fear anything can happen. Thats why i rather a bunch of people take care of my child than employ someone to be home alone with her. No one can be trusted.
BN , please move the story to first page. In fact create a link or something so we can quickly access it. This case must not be swept under the carpet, we must all see that justice is served. Please, please and please. I’ve signed the petition, and shared this story on my Facebook page and I’m ready to sign more petitions as they come up.
People who have no empathy should never work in healthcare. That’s how one labor and delivery nurse in a hospital here in Houston put me through hell when I was in labor( long story). My folks were like, leave her, let God deal with her. But hubby and I knew we would be putting other pregnant women in danger if we didn’t report her. I relayed the story to a Postpartum nurse and when I mentioned the name of the nurse, she told me, she has always been like that, and many of the nurses on Night duty in L&D have a bad impression about Nigerians, as such they don’t like being assigned to Nigerians. Hearing that just spurred me to now file a formal complaint. I didn’t care if she lost her job and lost her license, I could have lost my own life. And I hope that after the State board dealt with her, God would also deal with her.
I second this. Uche Eze and co at BN please insert the link to this article on the homepage. Replace Toolz’s Accelerate pic/link with this one. People want to refer to it. Newspapers and other media houses are quoting you guys so please make it easier. The story became popular because of this feature so please do what’s right biko. Be an active part of the fight for justice. It should not rest at mere posting it. If I were the owner/administrator of this blog I would give my readers daily updates/analysis if the case because I think we deserve it. I personally know up to four people including a couple of lawyers that have put everything else on hold to attend to this case. BN, biko cooperate. It would even bring more traffic. U know nah.
OMG, evidently anonymous friend of Bisola, you and Bisola must have a lot in common is why u didn’t share your name. You’re probably a therapist too and people should beware of you!!!!!!!! How dare you even post that basically comparing sympathies for a helpless child with that of a grown woman. I personally intend to write to the US embassy asking them to look into the matter. If the child’s mother is writing a book……I will purchase a copy for everyone I know and make sure they all know about Bisola. Pleeeeeease do not insult our intelligence. My sister was physically mentally and verbally abused in her marriage and she’s still the sweetest person I know even as she’s raising her 3 kids on her own. Oh gosh I am sooooo mad at your post! Did you watch that video? You should be persecuted and beaten up. Well I won’t curse you about your own kids cuz your kids have not offended me or anyone. But God is one the throne and remember, it could have been any one of our kids. Madam anonymous friend of Bisola, seee yo on judgement day!
This is so traumatizing, I’m in tears, I couldn’t even watch to the end. Please release her name and every info you have on her, she can’t get away with this. What wicked soul! And she’s being paid for this, no way! May God protect our children from evil care givers like this!
Labake, can you start this petition, like Laitan did, then we can all sign, please? So many of us have signed Laitan’s and we will gladly sign this as well. We need Justice for the little girl. Thank you
This is just unbelievable! The woman is evil….The Lord is on your daughter’s side,thanks to God she’s getting bette.thewoman,she should be prosecuted please.
This is disheartening, she is a saddist and will reap whatever she sow. From the story she is not yet married, so…….. She doesn’t know what tomorrow will give for her heartless behavior.
I know I’m late to the party but we have to change our petition for the uk govt to act as bisola is in the U.K. as someon mentioned up there. I have emailed her head of dept with the links to the YouTube video and bellanaija article. She shouldn’t be allowed to work with anyone venerable . Let’s act fast. And bisolas friendvmay God forgive for equating abuse of a child by bisola to bukolas book launch. How low can you go??????? 👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿
It is indeed sad. Justice will come but it may just be slow. May the good Lord bring healing to the child and parents.
I have been unable to think of anything much but this issue since I saw the video.
My last attempt to get past the first few minutes of the video, i just kept exclaiming Bisola! Bisola! Because for some of us the thinking is more like “What happened to Bisola?!”
Bisola was not always a monster. I know nobody can know anyone 100% but I think in retrospect I can place when she started to lose it. That was when the rudeness to clients and arrogance came in.
Bisola had a passion for children, she loved her job, she relished the outcome of seeing her patients get better. She sacrificed of herself her time and her finances to the cause of helping children with cerebral palsy that could not afford to pay specialists. She was understanding when we had some financial constraints. She was so passionate about my son’s progress….she threw herself into it.
I think (because i am trying to make sense of it all) that the joy and passion for the job helped Bisola overcome her personal pain for a while, but at a point it could not hold her together. She lost her zeal, passion, herself and deteriorated to first a bad attitude towards her clients to losing her compassion for her patients then taking out her frustrations on them.
I can forgive not being totally honest about what she did…i would be ashamed and hope it all went away too. I don’t see anything wrong with leaving the environment to get away from the abusive relationship and getting help….I would want to forget it and start a new life if I could and the parents had dropped the charges.
What irked me was the fact that she went on to do a course that would mean continuing in such a line…knowing how fragile her mind had become and what she had done (even if others dont know).
I am in no way supporting what she did, and I think she should stand up and bear the consequences. You can’t carry on like nothing happened. Nah! . She herself knows I would be the last to do so. We spoke about child abuse severally because she seemed to be as maddened about the issue and passionate about the cause as many people are. It made her angry. So my question is, how did she get to the point where she could do that which she so despised?
I guess we’ll never know.
I am with Bukola on this matter (supporting the cause and every initiative to make the relevant people do the right thing, and will pitch in where anyone tries to undermine what she has gone through) because we should not only stand up for a cause when it affects us directly, or shy away from taking a stance because we have some connection with the offender. It hurts me that Bisola threw away all the brightness, love and excellent skills that she had. She was on her way to making Nigeria proud. What we achieved with my son (cos she fought as hard as i did as that boy’s parent to see that we proved to the world it was possible) was marveled at in every country I visited to see specialists for check up.
She was a woman on a mission when she started out…I dont know how she ended up the monster i saw on that video. She must have “lost it” literally, and probably just did not even want to admit it to herself. Or split her personality to avoid dealing with who she had become.
Sorry about my epistle, but I think it is therapeutic for me. So y’all will bear with me.
THE CASE OF A WALKING PSYCHO
if she knew this much , then she should have acted better
Only God knows how long she has been doing this
She acted with hate to an innocent child she ought to show love
She learnt so much but allowed her challenge to affect her knowledge and sense of humanty
This is her write up on American Embassy blog
No one shld tell me she doesnt know what she is doing , NO!
20k per hour , 60k a week , about 250k a month x 24 monthx (2yrs ) Thats abt N6ml, money she ezrned without a job wewell done
So am wondering , what other merit has she received without a job well do e when there was no camera watching ?
BN, pls approve my post o!
HER WRITE UP
My Once in a Lifetime Golden Opportunity
by Anthonia Bisola Abayomi-ojo
On 23rd march, I got the phone call to congratulate me on my selection as a 2016 Mandela Washington fellow. I must have said thank you more than 10 times. I was totally euphoric.
I had chosen the civic leadership track and my fellowship was at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The first two weeks of the program focused on US culture, leadership skills development, human rights and writing elevator and ignite speeches. I never knew I could summarise my work in 1 minute. For me, this one of the most vital skills I learned.
Week 3 and 4 were on religion, mindful and ethical leadership and business and entrepreneurship. I learned how to make ethical decisions that might not be popular but reflect my integrity.
It was so refreshing to learn how the US operates the separation of Church and State and I got to understand the importance of this as an essential referendum to ensure the rights of all people are protected and the critical role it plays in development, which gave me a renewed love and respect for the US.
The focus of the last two weeks was on healthcare including community health and healthcare for persons with disabilities. This included site visits to a women’s hospital, a children’s hospital, family health centre and a centre for persons with disabilities.
However, there were networking meetings, host family dinners, community development exercises and weekend recreational activity during the period. These were really educative as I got to meet young people in leadership positions and many directors of non-profit organisations.
Informally, I learnt to understand other Africa accents and I made friend with fellows from 17 other African countries. I thought I knew so much about Africa but this fellowship helped me to know Africa and Africans for who we really are, an amazing race too often misrepresented by the media.
The Presidential summit was the climax for the fellowship, we arrived in Washington on the evening of the 31st of July, but what I wasn’t prepared for were the memorial pins made for all fellows to remember John Paul Usman (RIP), I tried not to cry but I broke down. John Paul died due to an accident while hiking near Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, where he was studying civic leadership as a 2016 Mandela Washington Fellow.
I kept seeing him smiling as I told him see you in Washington at the end of our pre-departure orientation in Abuja which never came to be.
The 3 days of the summit were informative, educative and interactive; I got to meet about 50 more people from about 20 more countries. On the last day of the summit, I got to see and hear my legend, President Barack Obama and I was forever inspired. When I was given the autograph signed by him saying ‘all the best’ tears came to my eyes.
After the fellowship, I plan to continue my work as a developmental disabilities manager and work towards the elimination of malnutrition as a major contributing factor to developmental delay and infant mortality rate through advocacy programs in rural communities, showing them how to make the baby formula I designed, made from local grains that costs less than a N800 or $2 to feed a child a month.
The depth of gratitude I feel for the opportunity of this fellowship cannot be put into words. I am forever grateful because this fellowship came at a time I was at my lowest and now I have been inspired.
Thank you President Obama, you are my Legend!
I promise to ensure all that was invested in me through this fellowship is not a waste.
From an immensely grateful fellow,
Anthonia Bisola Abayomi-ojo
Anthonia Bisola Abayomi-ojo was part of the Nigerian cohort to this year’s Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders. She was on the Civic Leadership track.
I’m in SHOCK! I’m scared of human beings even my own friends. This is the kind of story I watch on IDX or crime and investigation! HUMAN BEINGS!!!! I can imagine what we will see and hear on judgement day, God help us all!
Wow! You mean Bukola was just paying this Bisola money to torture her child? Bisola if you are reading this, you are wicked and your comeuppance will come not just with slaps, but with punches and knockouts too. You don’t have an ounce of humanity in you! How could you just hit that helpless child like that? Ika ni ye o! If you don’t like the job then just give it up instead of torturing helpless kids. I pray this incident does not scar this little darling for life. I pray for total healing for her.
Bisola you need help and you need it fast, a weaker child would not have survived that kind of torture. Sort yourself out!
This is shameful. The school did not watch the camera for 20minutes or were they just chucking up evidence while the child suffered multiple abuse. Couldn’t they stop the madness? The school Management in my view is complicit. Is it their policy to leave the therapist alone with the pupil even though it is their duty to provide caregiving once the child is in their custody. Please contact me me. I am a lawyer with a special needs child and giving advocacy support services for our children.
Please focus. Let’s not get distracted here. Only one person made the choice to abuse a child.
THIS IS MOST DISHEARTNING.HORRIFIC.CALLOUS.SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS ALL MADE UP??? .SHE NEEDS TO BE STOPPED AND MADE TO APOLOGISE PUBLICLY.CANT JUST COMPREHEND THIS MADNESS.
I pray God gives you a special needs child so that you know first hand the pain involved then you can write a book and have people come here insinuating that the experience you are sharing is for publicity stunt.
If your friend is mentally challenged and violent as you opined then she has no business practicing and bring a care giver. Worse, collecting that huge amount of mine weekly for horrendous and life damaging services rendered.
Justice must prevail and Bisola must get her comeuppance. You can write your your epistle when Bisola is docked.
This is wickedness of the highest order. I couldn’t just finish watching it. Is she not or would be a mother herself. Haaaaa! I pray she have a child like this in Jesus name. The one that will turture her to her grave
This lady is a sadist and should be stopped from having any interaction with children , special needs persons or indeed any vulnerable person. She should be prosecuted.
Never seen a thing like this. Pls her pictures should be circulated as well.
What an evil woman!
I have just viewed this very emotional video and I have a few questions! Why is Mrs Ojo not in jail right now? Ok did she pay this family for damages legally ? How was she able to get a visa to th U.S instead of beign held in jail for endangering the life of a little innocent special need child? Pls I need answers
I could only watch about 15 seconds of the video so I’ll take everyone’s word that it got worse down the line.
Culled from another site –
“However, Socha (US Embassy Cultural Affairs Officer), while admitting that U.S. government believes in the protection of children from abuse and neglect, referred (us) back to the Nigerian authorities.
His response read: “We are aware of these disturbing allegations. The United States believes strongly in the protection of children from abuse and neglect.
“We would refer you to the Nigerian authorities regarding action taken in response to the reported incident.””
According to this, the Nigerian govt has to do something first. I hope the petition works but shouldn’t we have OUR OWN authorities do something. Shouldn’t the government enforce some sort of extradition law? And is this case back in court? Has she been served with summons? Has the physiotherapy governing body reviewed their ruling?
Lanre you make a good point. The US and UK establishments that Bisola is affiliated with will likely want to see an active investigation or formal charges in place. Our local authorities have to be involved, charges filed etc…until then she’s just an alleged abuser (as much as we have a video). May GOD grant the child healing and guide the mom through all this. Too painful!
Paying a supposed professional to abuse a child with special needs?And to think this person is a woman and she will give birth to a child someday?Ohhhh no I’m speechless,and to know she is part of the Young African Leaders Initiatives (YALI) network makes me so so sad.We do not preach this,we preach good leadership,transparency in government and where ever we find ourselves.This is disheartening,and she has to pay dearly.
This lady should not be given a place in the society, and if the U.S govt. Knows what is child right then she should face the law because we don’t know her next victim. Nobody try this with my children.
The defender of the defenseless will fight for ur daughter, beyond what u or the law could do the Lord will do, and concerning ur daughter the Lord will cause u to smile
Please why is the video now unavailable
That woman is really wicked, Nigeria is the only country where we have laws but is not used, how can she get away like that, tnk God the child is coming out of her shells, her punishment is coming from God, no matter what, pple are wicked , and there are more out there, God will always protect his children
The video has been taken down? We the jury are not happy with this new development o.
youtu.be/lllBIpx2L2A . That’s the link on youtube
Please can you make the video available????????
Chimooooo!’ What madness?
Please, how does the depression thing work? Does it include taking countless selfies?
Please why has the video been taken down on the petition site oooo!!!!!
watch it on youtube youtu.be/lllBIpx2L2A
why did they remove the video.
I saw the video, it was really bad. The abuse is unimaginable from a trained Physiotherapist and a woman. If a house maid did This, it’s straight to Jail. Why Did You Allow her leave Police Custody? You Need To Get A Lawyer And Sue The Board for The Way They Handle This Case. Let Justice Be Served. The Board Must Pay You Compensation for This Abuse.
Bukky,
You have taken a bold step and must see it thro with God’s help. Justice must be served. You must sue her for (1) Damages (2) Return of all the fees you paid to her (3) Damages to your
daughter’s health, mental, physical, psychological damages caused you and your family, etc there are good lawyers who are willing to help you do this
How many times in a week does she visit your daughter – in this single day in Junes 2016 the girl fell more than 10 times and hit head on the floor or the table about 6 times.. Is the folding of the girls hands and tucking a foam under her chin part of the therapy. I did not see any therapy going on there. I do not live in Nig, but there is nowhere these actions will be taken lightly, not even in Nig. During the “therapy” session she was on her phone.
I have taken time to watch the video over and over again. She did not show love or empathy, instead she was pulling her chair away from the little girl avoiding any contact…what a pity
This matter should not die like this. Not once did she hug or kiss the child… I deal with children with special need…after being with them for a while you just love them.. She did not do well she is not sick she is well ad healthy. The services you paid for you did not get it, you must get a refund plus damages.