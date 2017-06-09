BN TV: Meet the Man Who Played Barney for 10 Years!

Ever wondered who was behind the infamous Barney in Barney and Friends? Well, there were several persons and one of them is David Joyner, a graduate of Electronic Engineering Technology who played the role for 10 years (1991 to 2001).

Speaking about the experience, he mentioned how he dreamt about being a television star until he got the call for the Barney audition where he finally was able to show his capabilities.

Before then, he was a human mannequin that would move to the children’s amazement mechanically in malls.

Although Bob West was Barney’s voice, David said they had a Dino-sync technology that allowed him to hear even the breath of Bob through his headphones and made him know almost exactly what Bob was about to say.

He mentioned that apart from the constant sweat under the heavy costume, he also had to learn how to pick things and move around with eyes shut because he couldn’t see anything most of the time.

He has also starred in 24, ER, Shameless, 70s show, The Young & Restless among others.

The 53-year old and has since moved on to become the Hip Hop Harry Break-Dancing Teddy Bear.

Watch:

