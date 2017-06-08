This Episode of the ‘Being Bola’ Monologue Series about Sexual Abuse on Men is a Must Watch!

Mobola Rahman‘s monologue project “Being Bola” which is all about telling stories, through writing, film, and photography, with the aim to show people that humanity is a shared experience, is so emotional.

This episode of the Monologue features Peter, who was raped as a child by his uncle.

Peter is a Pilot. Growing up with ambassadors as parents made him very disciplined, precise and organized, almost to an OCD level. He is married and has three sons.

Their marriage is currently going through a rough phase as Peter feels like he can no longer hide his attraction to the opposite sex.

After being raped by his uncle, he has not been the same. He’s managed to keep his feelings at bay, but this secret is threatening to ruin everything.

Watch

