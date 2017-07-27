Drop the Weight with EJ: 3 Steps for Crushing Your Weightloss Goals Like a Boss

You’re a professional woman and you’re no stranger to doing what it takes to reach your ambitious goals. You go into every goal knowing what to do to crush it like a boss and you have a go-getter mindset. You believe that if you can crush your goals in one area of your life, you can do it in all areas, except when it comes to weight loss. But the thing is, you can do it in weight loss in the exact same way that you do it everywhere else in your life and here’s how…

#1 Be ready and willing to stumble and keep moving forward

The diet industry feeds this idea that there’s one “right” way to lose weight and keep it off. But there’s no such thing as the right way for everyone. Just as there are different paths to professional success, so are there different paths to weight loss success.

The one thing any woman who’s successful at losing weight and feeling good in her own skin knows is that it isn’t a straight line. Your execution isn’t always going to be perfect, you’re not always going to feel good about the actions you’re taking, and you’re going to want to throw in the towel sometimes.

But those who succeed despite these things are prepared to stumble and even fall, knowing that they’ll get back up and keep moving forward. This is something you’re no stranger to when it comes to your professional life.

Not every meeting goes well and not every conversation with your boss is your best. But that doesn’t stop you from doing these things.

Being ready and willing to stumble and keep moving forward is a skill you learn in your professional life over time and it’s one you need to learn in the context of weight loss.

This is why in the first week of lighter in 8 Weeks weight loss goal and to identify the hurdles that could keep you from that goal.

This way, these hurdles don’t come as a surprise to you and you have at least one strategy to troubleshoot your biggest hurdle if it does show up.

Skip the all or nothing thinking

All or nothing thinking is the downfall of any successful goal. When you engage in all or nothing thinking, you don’t give yourself a choice when the imperfection of life rears it’s head. And that’s not practical because life is imperfect!

Think about one professional goal that you’ve successfully crushed – say getting your college degree. You didn’t get one bad grade and decide that “this college thing isn’t for me.” No, you learned from your wrong answers and used your new found knowledge to crush your other exams and graduate proudly.

You didn’t see one mistake or one bad grade (or day) as a proof that you needed to throw in the towel. When you start treating your desire to feel good in your own skin like you do all your other professional pursuits, there’s no:

“I’ve already messed up, so there’s no point sticking to my plan” or

“If I can’t do it X way perfectly all the time, I might as well not do it at all.”

All or nothing thinking like this gets you nowhere in your professional life and you know this. The same goes for weight loss.

Don’t treat it like a short-term pursuit

The final way to crush your weight loss goals like you do your other professional pursuits is to treat it with the respect that it deserves – don’t treat it like a short-term pursuit except you want to be doing the same thing over and over again. And yes I get that the promises of “30 days to a flat tummy” or “the 7 day weight loss detox” sounds sexy, but it doesn’t last much longer than the 30 or 7 days you’re putting in.

If you want to feel that long-term satisfaction of looking in the mirror and feeling good in your own skin, you need to be ready to do the long-term work that goes into it. This means that you need to be willing to continue the actions that helped you lose weight beyond when you get to your goal.

If you keep moving forward even after you stumble, and you ditch the all or nothing mindset, you’ll be well on your way to doing this.

Everything I’ve discussed here so far requires a change in how you think about weight loss. It’s not just about getting through a 30 Day diet anymore, instead it’s about feeling good in your skin for life.

This challenge will help you start to do that. Here’s what you’ll do each day:

1: You’ll identify what losing weight will help you achieve

2: You’ll get very clear about why your desired outcome matters

3: You’ll learn why it’s okay not to be perfect and not being perfect doesn’t doom you to never getting the results you want

4: You’re going to face the hard things that you’re avoiding (it’s not as sinister as it sounds)

5: You’re going to create your one page “don’t quit” reminder because when you quit, you won’t keep moving forward. And when you stop moving forward, you won’t get results

You’re going to walk away from this 5-Day challenge knowing that you can crush your weight loss goal because you have a mindset that’ll support you to do just that. So don’t wait another moment,

If you’re ready to start crushing your weight loss goal like your other professional pursuit, then I have a free 5-Day Challenge that you absolutely must be a part of. It’s called “Change Your Thinking and Win at Weight Loss.” click here to sign up…

