Watch EmmaOhMaGod’s New Skit “Hidden Secrets” on BN TV

Comedian and MC EmmaOhMaGod is out with a new skit titled Hidden Secrets, and as expected, it’s hilarious!

After praying for all hidden secrets to be revealed he is left with the unexpected.

Watch:

