Watch EmmaOhMaGod’s New Skit “Hidden Secrets” on BN TV

Comedian and MC EmmaOhMaGod is out with a new skit titled Hidden Secrets, and as expected, it’s hilarious!
After praying for all hidden secrets to be revealed he is left with the unexpected.
Watch:
Inspired!
03.07.2017 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
Comedian and MC EmmaOhMaGod is out with a new skit titled Hidden Secrets, and as expected, it’s hilarious!
After praying for all hidden secrets to be revealed he is left with the unexpected.
Watch:
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!