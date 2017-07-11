BellaNaija

Inspired!

Wizkid surprises Fans with Free Launch Party for #SFTOS | See all the Reactions

11.07.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Pop superstar Wizkid yesterday in London treated his fans to a free show as part of the launch of his new mixtape “Sounds From The Other Side” which is scheduled for release on Friday, 14th of July. The multiple award winner thrilled his fans to a performance of his songs right from the start as well as songs from the new mixtape.  He was then joined on stage by British act Skepta and fellow Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

See all the reactions below:

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , Filed Under: Music, Scoop

css.php
MENU BellaNaija