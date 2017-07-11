Wizkid surprises Fans with Free Launch Party for #SFTOS | See all the Reactions

Pop superstar Wizkid yesterday in London treated his fans to a free show as part of the launch of his new mixtape “Sounds From The Other Side” which is scheduled for release on Friday, 14th of July. The multiple award winner thrilled his fans to a performance of his songs right from the start as well as songs from the new mixtape. He was then joined on stage by British act Skepta and fellow Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

See all the reactions below:

Ok so guys tonight Wizkid done an absolute madness and hosted a free show in shoreditch with free drinks, puff puff & joloff and chicken — Els. (@DSBAma) July 11, 2017

He performed ALL the bangers he had ever made, as in tunes from his very first album, Holla at your boy, don’t dull allllll of it — Els. (@DSBAma) July 11, 2017

Moved onto the newer tunes, show me the money, caro all that good stuff, then finished us with come closer & daddy yo. KOOL — Els. (@DSBAma) July 11, 2017

Enjoying enjoying the show now, he wants to end on the anthem ojuelegbe, calm. Suddenly suddenly Skepta comes out and does his tingggg — Els. (@DSBAma) July 11, 2017

Then out of nowhere Burna Boy comes out and does the biggest madness and performs Soke AND Rock your body. I could have fainted, HUH — Els. (@DSBAma) July 11, 2017

All I can say is big up @wizkidayo on that amazingly well planned event, thanks for all the freebies it was an AMAZING show! #SFTOS 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Els. (@DSBAma) July 11, 2017

I was actually losing the plot at this point 😂😂 how could they do this 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 VERY serious show! Big you lot up man #SFTOS pic.twitter.com/RWRzcAHrd2 — Els. (@DSBAma) July 11, 2017

@wizkidayo launch party was sick ! @Skepta & @burnaboy came on a surprise ting 💥 Looking forward to the new album — DJ P Montana (@DJ_PMontana) July 10, 2017

@wizkidayo THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR TODAY!!!!!! TOOOOOOOOOOO HAPPY. Team Wizkid for life !!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — princess (@sisicaro_) July 10, 2017

Guys @wizkidayo did a free show tonight & it was the best thing in my life 😭❤❤❤ — Chrissy Akz 🌸 (@ChristianaAkz) July 10, 2017

Like it was so lit, I don’t think anyone understands.. he started from his old songs & played some songs from #SFTOS — Chrissy Akz 🌸 (@ChristianaAkz) July 10, 2017

@wizkidayo brought the house down!! Such a talented artist and great voice. Then he brought @Skepta on stage 😱 😱#starboy — Dannah Dionisio (@dannahdawn) July 10, 2017

My day is fulfilled…saw @wizkidayo live and direct… 😍😍😍 i shan’t wash my hand now 🤣🤣 — TheFirstlady (@choco_deeva) July 10, 2017

I’m not sayin @wizkidayo is singing TO ME but……. pic.twitter.com/eVYymtjeiy — Jasmine Dotiwala (@jasminedotiwala) July 10, 2017