BN Community Centre: Christopher Falode Needs Funds for Surgery After Surviving a Terrible Road Accident

In view of this, BellaNaija launched the BN Community Centre. This online platform will feature “calls for help” as submitted to us. This includes information, photos and account numbers.

***

Background:

Christopher Falode worked with the ministry of interior in the immigration department as a immigration officer in Nigeria.

He was then posted to the northern part of Nigeria where he was to resume for duties. On his way he had a terrible accident and he was the only survivor in the auto crash that claimed 18 lives of other passengers inside the traveling bus.

Later after some years he started to have difficulties in walking properly but we never knew it was due to the accident he had. He went for medical checks but he started using walking stick. Later to clutches and he ended up on a wheel chair. So we were to go for surgery.

He requires urgent operation in Sagar Hospital in India where his former doctor who did the surgery has moved to now(Dr subodh M.Shetty). But the assistance we need is because I cannot raise funds and we are sinking financially. If I cannot raise funds, I will no longer be able to care for my dad because I have ran out of funds for his medical treatments and buying drugs for diabetes.

I am asking everyone for any assistance you can offer, whether it be financially or just some kind words. The cost of the cervical spine lamenactomy and decompression surgery is $16,890.



It covers the list below:

This includes the Airport pick up in Bangalore Airport-India, Nursing and Medical services, Medical treatment, Cervical spine lamenactomy Surgery, Medical tests, MRI Lumbar spine, MRI Cervical spine, X-trays, Drips, Drugs, Hospital room Accommodation, Recovery room process, Food, wheel chair mobilization after surgery, 3 months Aggressive physiotherapy, Hotel Accommodation close to hospital/near after surgery and travel ticket from Lagos,Nigeria to India.