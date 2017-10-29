Using technology to manage 1000 farmers, 1000 hectares of farmland in Ghana | Michael Ocansey talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

Hello BellaNaijarians,

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Michael Ocansey, co-founder at Agrocenta, a company which uses technology to aggregate small holder farmers in rural farming communities, giving them access to market, capital and resources, is the guest on this episode.

Ocansey, in this episode, discusses how Agrocenta is helping farmers access credit from financial institutions, as well as educating them so they can cultivate better produce; how Agrocenta is using technology to make the sale and transportation of produce seamless; and some thoughts on the Ghanaian startup ecosystem and the opportunity for growth.

Listen to the episode below: