NeverAgainBro: Twitter Users share “silly things” they did for Love

Have you ever looked back at a time in your past when you did some unbelievable things for love and wondered what went wrong with you?

These Twitter Users are definitely doing just that on this thread.

OAP Osi Suave had sent out the above tweet asking guys to give accounts of “the silly things” they did for love, with the hashtag #NeverAgainBro. The replies are hilarious as well as shocking.

See some of the replies below:

My guy babe carry him shirt. After the break up we saw her new man rocking it on IG 😣😣😣😣 #NeverAgainBro — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) October 20, 2017

Came home and noticed boxers that wasnt my own inside the laundry bag Only for my security to say one man came to see madam #NeverAgainBro — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) October 20, 2017

My guy enter night bus go Abj cos he wan suprise him babe

He reach her side see am dey kiss man 4 her gate

Tears&cattarh full d cake he got — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) October 20, 2017

My guy was still paying for full bouquet for dstv for him babe after they broke up. Meanwhile him mama dey use GOTV #NeverAgainBro — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) October 20, 2017

Baba went to calabar to suprise his babe Madam was camping another corper. Na we contribute bar make he for come back lagos — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) October 20, 2017

Was getting busy with ex in her house until her popsi suddenly returned early. I hid under the bed for 4 fucking hours #NeverAgainBro — N K E M J I K A (@osaxxx_) October 20, 2017

Or d time I scammed popsi wit schl fees money n used it to buy BB for Bae Bae use am hookup wit anoda guy she met tru BBM #NeverAgainBro — N K E M J I K A (@osaxxx_) October 20, 2017

I was formatting and buying accessories for the desktop PC another guy bought for her #NeverAgainBro 😢😢😢😢😢😢 — Àlàyé Tó Ṣe Gogo (@iDREYY) October 20, 2017

Another one was giving me dry humps while in a Jada Fire spirit with another man #NeverAgainBro — Àlàyé Tó Ṣe Gogo (@iDREYY) October 20, 2017

My first girlfriend wanted go lock up sex till wedding night, but when she got pregnant, even she didn’t know the owner of the pregnancy #NeverAgainBro 😢😢 — Àlàyé Tó Ṣe Gogo (@iDREYY) October 20, 2017

I just remembered one that used my money to abort the pregnancy that the guy upstairs, directly above my room gave her #NeverAgainBro. — Àlàyé Tó Ṣe Gogo (@iDREYY) October 20, 2017

went on a date, she saw another guy she knew, went to his table and sat on his laps. Came back, asked if I was mad, I said no, she returned — Chukwudera 🎭 (@Deraah) October 20, 2017

lol I used the last N200 in my hand to buy her Yoghurt. Couldn’t beg for money so I trekked from Yaba to Gbagada. She never called again. — Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) October 20, 2017

I subscribed for her and she used the subscription to block me #NeverAgainBro — October 16 (@lyk_ifeoluwa) October 20, 2017

Was helping babe to keep her virginity till marriage until she met someone she really liked and decided to busss it open. #NeverAgainBro — Abdul (@Quadribello) October 20, 2017

As in when things got all steamy I’d say “baby we need to chill you know we’re keeping your virginity.” 😭😭😂 — Abdul (@Quadribello) October 20, 2017

Saw a Micheal name on her status and asked who is that and she said just Angel michael 😂🤣 I believed mahn #NeverAgainBro — Olanrewaju Riliwan (@Rirewaju) October 20, 2017

After i caught them, She told me not to talk rudely to the guy she’s cheating on me with because he has a tender heart. #NeverAgainBro — Jesse (@Jesse_chux) October 20, 2017

I was always paying for her monthly BIS at 5K/month back then while I was using Symbian Phone Opera Mini cheat. 😟😟😞#NeverAgainBro — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 20, 2017

Drove from lekki to ife around 10pm to pick up a girl cos she claimed no transport. Got there,babe phone was switched off. #NeverAgainBro — Infamous Minded (@PRODEEGY) October 20, 2017

I just sat in my car crying,catarrh was coming out of my nose. 😭😭 — Infamous Minded (@PRODEEGY) October 20, 2017

My guy bought washing machine for babe meanwhile na hand e dey use wash cloth 😂 #NeverAgainBro — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) October 20, 2017

Borrowed nearly half a million 4him 2rent an apartment bcos he got a new job in a new city. Dude moved in with his baby mama. #NeverAgainBro — SOBA IG: @realsoba (@therealsoba) October 20, 2017

Travelled from Ogun to Lagos and back because she wanted TFC crispy chicken… #NeverAgainBro — Igho (@Freddie_XV) October 20, 2017